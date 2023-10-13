الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
السياحة في لبنان
سيدات الملاعب
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
امن وقضاء
اخبار البرامج
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة آخر الأخبار السياحة في لبنان سيدات الملاعب أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ امن وقضاء اخبار البرامج حال الطقس منوعات صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
ابنة السفير
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
الافلام الوثائقية
التاريخ الذي لم يُروَ
مئوية لبنان
نشرات الأخبار
برامج حوارية
مسلسلات
رياضة
برامج أخرى
كوميديا
منوعات
برامج زمان
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

فيديو يظهر لبنانيين يحاولون تسلق السياج الحدودي الفاصل... ما حقيقته؟

خبر كاذب
2023-10-13 | 05:13
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
فيديو يظهر لبنانيين يحاولون تسلق السياج الحدودي الفاصل... ما حقيقته؟
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
فيديو يظهر لبنانيين يحاولون تسلق السياج الحدودي الفاصل... ما حقيقته؟

فيديو يظهر لبنانيين يحاولون تسلق السياج الحدودي الفاصل... ما حقيقته؟

يتم التداول بفيديو يظهر فيه مئات الأشخاص وهم يحاولون تسلق السياج الحدودي الفاصل على الحدود مع فلسطين المحتلة، لكنه فيديو قديم يعود إلى ما قبل عامين. 


 

أخبار لبنان

خبر كاذب

الحدود

فلسطين المحتلة

ما صحة إخلاء السفارة الأميركية في بيروت؟
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
آخر الأخبار
05:09

الوكالة الوطنية للإعلام: الجيش اللبناني ينتشر على الحدود اللبنانية مع فلسطين المحتلة كما وضع حواجز على مداخل بلدة كفركلا منعًا لدخول أي أجنبي إلى المنطقة

LBCI
خبر عاجل
2023-10-09

سرايا القدس تعلن مسؤوليتها عن تنفيذ عملية في جنوب لبنان بعد ظهر اليوم عند الحدود مع فلسطين المحتلة

LBCI
صحف اليوم
2023-10-06

احتمال إطلاق ورشة لتحديد الحدود البرية للبنان مع فلسطين المحتلة نقاش سابق (الأخبار)

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:52

كيف هو الوضع على الحدود الجنوبية اليوم؟

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
خبر كاذب
2023-10-11

ما صحة إخلاء السفارة الأميركية في بيروت؟

LBCI
خبر كاذب
2023-10-11

صورة نتانياهو وابنه... ما قصتها؟

LBCI
خبر كاذب
2023-10-11

فيديو المسنّ الفلسطيني الذي فقد منزله وعائلته... قديم

LBCI
خبر كاذب
2023-10-11

هل وقع ادرعي في فخ الاخبار الكاذبة؟

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
خبر عاجل
10:15

قصف إسرائيلي يستهدف برج مراقبة لاستخبارات الجيش بين الضهيرة وعلما الشعب.. اليونيفيل: لأخذ الحيطة وكامل الاجراءات

LBCI
خبر عاجل
04:37

معلومات للـLBCI: توتال أبلغت وزارة الطاقة وهيئة إدارة قطاع البترول إنتهاء الحفر في البئر في البلوك رقم ٩ بعدما وصلت إلى عمق ٣٩٠٠ متر تحت قعر البحر ولم تجد سوى الماء

LBCI
خبر كاذب
05:13

فيديو يظهر لبنانيين يحاولون تسلق السياج الحدودي الفاصل... ما حقيقته؟

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2023-10-07

رئيس وزراء اسرائيل: نحن في حالة حرب وسننتصر فيها

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار دولية
08:06

ماذا في آخر مستجدات الحرب المندلعة بين إسرائيل وحماس؟

LBCI
أخبار دولية
07:10

آلاف المتظاهرين في شوارع بلدان مختلفة دعمًا لغزة

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
07:04

تظاهرات في لبنان تضامنًا مع فلسطين... إليكم المزيد من التفاصيل

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
06:48

سلسلة لقاءات لعبد اللهيان... ماذا في التفاصيل؟

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
04:34

بوحبيب بعد لقائه عبداللهيان: نحذر من استمرار التصعيد.. عبداللهيان: إذا كانت أميركا تسعى لعدم توسع الحرب في المنطقة فإنه يتعين عليها لجم إسرائيل

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
16:57

عبد اللهيان في بيروت: مع استمرار جرائم الحرب ضد الفلسطينيين كل الاحتمالات واردة في المنطقة

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
16:55

ماذا حمل معه أنطوني بلينكن الى تل ابيب؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
16:11

لماذا يضبط الجيش اللبناني منصات الصواريخ دائما في سهل القليلة؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:43

الجزء الثاني من سلسلة حرب الأسرى... حرب الأسرى بين الفلسطنيين واسرائيل

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
خبر عاجل
04:37

معلومات للـLBCI: توتال أبلغت وزارة الطاقة وهيئة إدارة قطاع البترول إنتهاء الحفر في البئر في البلوك رقم ٩ بعدما وصلت إلى عمق ٣٩٠٠ متر تحت قعر البحر ولم تجد سوى الماء

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:28

الكشف عن هوية المرأة التي أفرج عنها القسام

LBCI
خبر عاجل
02:04

إنخفاض بأسعار المحروقات

LBCI
حال الطقس
01:17

أمطار غزيرة وأولى ثلوج الموسم... إليكم تفاصيل الطقس

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
04:49

إنتهاء الحفر في البئر في البلوك ٩... ولا جدوى من المواصلة!

LBCI
خبر عاجل
11:28

المتحدث باسم كتائب القسّام: اعتمدنا بشكل كبير على دعم المدفعية والتشويش عبر المسيرات لاختراق الحدود ووضعنا خطة دقيقة لاستدعاء 3 آلاف مقاتل للمعركة و1500 لعمليات الدعم والإسناد

LBCI
خبر عاجل
09:44

معلومات للـLBCI: قصف يطال احد أبراج المراقبة التابعة للجيش اللبناني في الضهيرة

LBCI
خبر عاجل
00:07

إسرائيل أبلغت الأمم المتحدة وجوب إخلاء 1.1 مليون نسمة شمال قطاع غزة إلى جنوبه خلال 24 ساعة

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More