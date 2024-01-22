الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
سيدات الملاعب
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
امن وقضاء
اخبار البرامج
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة آخر الأخبار ثقافة السياحة في لبنان سيدات الملاعب أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ امن وقضاء اخبار البرامج حال الطقس منوعات صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
بروفا
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
الافلام الوثائقية
التاريخ الذي لم يُروَ
مئوية لبنان
نشرات الأخبار
برامج حوارية
مسلسلات
رياضة
برامج أخرى
كوميديا
منوعات
برامج زمان
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

طبيب يحذر من استخدام غسول الفم... إليكم تأثيره على صحتكم! (فيديو)

صحة وتغذية
2024-01-22 | 06:55
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
طبيب يحذر من استخدام غسول الفم... إليكم تأثيره على صحتكم! (فيديو)
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
طبيب يحذر من استخدام غسول الفم... إليكم تأثيره على صحتكم! (فيديو)

يمكن أن يساعد غسول الفم على إنعاش النفس وإزالة بقايا الطعام والمساعدة في تبييض الأسنان. لكن استخدامه يمكن أن يدمر البكتيريا الجيدة في الفم ويزيد من خطر ارتفاع ضغط الدم.
 
غالبا ما يوصف ارتفاع ضغط الدم بأنه "حالة صامتة"، وإذا تُرك دون علاج يمكن أن يؤدي إلى أمراض القلب والنوبات القلبية والسكتات الدماغية وأمراض الكلى والخرف الوعائي.
 
وتوجه الدكتور سرمد مزهر، وهو طبيب في لندن، إلى قناته على تيك توك لتحذير الناس من استخدام غسول الفم قائلاً: "لا تستخدموا غسول الفم، فإن صحتكم ستشكركم على ذلك".
 
وأوضح: "انظروا، بعض البكتيريا تنتج في الواقع مادة كيميائية مهمة جدًا تسمى أكسيد النيتريك وعندما نقتلها، ماذا يحدث بالفعل؟".
 
واستشهد الدكتور مزهر بدراسة أجراها كاومودي جوشيبورا، عالم الأوبئة والإحصاء الحيوي وطبيب الأسنان والعالم، والتي حاولت الإجابة على هذا السؤال.
 
وأضاف: "هذا مهم للغاية لأن ارتفاع ضغط الدم يرتبط بالعديد من النتائج الصحية الضارة مثل النوبات القلبية والسكتات الدماغية وحتى مشاكل الأوعية الدموية في الساقين.
 
وختم مقطع الفيديو بالقول: "لذا فإن بكتيريا الفم هذه تساعد على خفض ضغط الدم، لذلك لا تقضوا عليها."
 
@drsermedmezher Don’t Use Mouthwash, Your Health Will Thank You For It #minty. While mouthwash can be a valuable part of oral hygiene, there are considerations and potential drawbacks to its regular use. Some reasons to be cautious include: 1. Disruption of Oral Microbiome: Mouthwash, especially those containing antimicrobial agents, can disrupt the balance of good and bad bacteria in the mouth, affecting the oral microbiome. 2. Alcohol Content: Many mouthwashes contain high levels of alcohol, which may lead to dry mouth and contribute to bad breath over time. 3. Masking Underlying Issues: Regular use of mouthwash might mask symptoms of underlying dental issues, making it harder to identify and address problems. 4. Oral Sensitivity: Some individuals may experience increased oral sensitivity or irritation with certain mouthwash formulations. 5. Potential Staining: Certain mouthwashes may contain ingredients that contribute to tooth staining over time. 6. Flushing Away Fluoride: Rinsing immediately after brushing might wash away the fluoride from toothpaste, which is beneficial for preventing cavities. While occasional use of mouthwash as part of an oral hygiene routine is generally acceptable, its overuse or reliance on it as a substitute for proper brushing and flossing may have unintended consequences. #OralHealth #DentalCare #MouthwashConcerns #OralHygiene #DentalWellness #OralMicrobiome #MouthwashEffects #AlcoholFreeOralCare #DentalAwareness #MouthwashDebate #HealthySmile #DentalTips #DentistryInsights #OralHealthMatters #DentalHygiene #TeethCare #OralMicroflora #DentalCautions #FluorideProtection #WellnessWisdom #fyp #fypシ #medicine ♬ snowfall - Øneheart & reidenshi
 

آخر الأخبار

صحة وتغذية

غسول الفم

صحة

نصائح

طبيب

تحذير

لندن

بريطانيا

علاج

أمراض قلب

ارتفاع ضغط الدم.

التمارين الرياضية ممكن أن تكون خطيرة... احذروا من هذا المرض!
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
آخر الأخبار
08:27

وزارة الصحة بغزة: الطواقم الطبية تجد صعوبة بالغة في علاج عشرات الحالات الخطيرة نتيجة نقص الإمكانيات

LBCI
صحة وتغذية
2024-01-16

نصائح مهمة لتعزيز صحة العينين!

LBCI
فنّ
2024-01-12

القضاء الفرنسي يفوض طبيباً لتقويم صحة آلان ديلون في خضم حرب أبنائه الثلاثة

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2023-12-03

المتحدث باسم وزارة الصحة بغزة: منذ بدء الحرب تمكن 413 جريحا فقط من الذهاب إلى الخارج للعلاج

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
صحة وتغذية
2024-01-20

التمارين الرياضية ممكن أن تكون خطيرة... احذروا من هذا المرض!

LBCI
صحة وتغذية
2024-01-19

هل تشعرون بالنعاس أثناء القيادة في الصباح؟ اعتمدوا هذه الطرق المفيدة

LBCI
صحة وتغذية
2024-01-19

كوفيد قد يحولك الى شخص تعيس... هذا ما يفعله بهرمونات السعادة لديك!

LBCI
صحة وتغذية
2024-01-19

كوب الـ"ستانلس ستيل" الخاص بكم قد يكون السبب لأمراض عدة والتهابات... هذا ما كشفته الدراسات!

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
فنّ
2023-08-22

آدم يروّج لحفله المقبل: رح نفرّحكن بليلة الدموع!

LBCI
صحة وتغذية
2024-01-16

دراسة تحذّر الرجال من نوبات القلب والوفاة المبكرة... وما علاقة الفياغرا؟

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2023-12-06

أوكرانيا تكشف عن ضربة روسية جديدة ليلا بواسطة 48 مسيّرة

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2023-12-25

"حماس" و"الجهاد الإسلامي" رفضتا اقتراحا مصريا بترك السيطرة على قطاع غزة مقابل وقف دائم لإطلاق النار

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
07:53

ماذا في آخر تفاصيل التصعيدات الجنوبية؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
07:50

منتخب لبنان لكرة القدم أمام مباراة مفصلية في بطولة آسيا

LBCI
أخبار دولية
06:04

اجتماع دوري لوزراء خارجية الاتحاد في بروكسل

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:28

في عمشيت... المعركة بين الناشطين البيئيين وأصحاب الأرض التي تقع فوق مغارة فقمة الراهب بيد القاضية غادة عون

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
14:07

حمية: لاعلان حالة طوارئ لكل طرقات لبنان

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:53

لبنان أمام مباراة حاسمة في كأس آسيا قد يصنع بفوزه بها التاريخ... وفي السباحة: لبنان يحرز 55 ميدالية ملونة!

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:49

لبنان في الصدارة مجدداً… وهذه المرة على الصعيد التربوي

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:45

وزارة الزراعة تعمل على خطة لتطوير مزارع تربية الأسماك.. فهل نصل إثرها الى الإكتفاء الذاتي في هذا القطاع؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:40

"أهلا بربكم" من أرز بشري حتى اللقلوق وكفردبيان!

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
خبر عاجل
05:38

اجتماع الخماسية: توجه لحسم الخيار الثالث

LBCI
خبر عاجل
05:07

الأمين العام للمدارس الكاثوليكية للـLBCI: سنشارك في الإجتماع الذي دعا اليه الوزير الحلبي وسنوقع على الإتفاق الذي يقضي بتخصيص إتحاد المؤسسات التربوية الخاصة مبلغًا ماليًا للأساتذة المتقاعدين عن كل تلميذ

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
05:54

نعمة محفوض للـLBCI: لن نوقع على الصيغة الحالية

LBCI
فنّ
14:25

بكتفين مكشوفين وفتحة ضخمة... ميريام فارس تألقت بإطلالة مثيرة في Joy Awards 2024 ورقصتها بالفندق حديث الجمهور! (فيديو )

LBCI
منوعات
15:57

اكتشفت أن زوجها يخونها... فضحته وانتقمت منه بأغرب طريقة ممكنة: لن تصدقوا ماذا فعلت! (صورة)

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
17:53

الجزيرة: إطلاق نار كثيف واشتباكات بالتزامن مع محاولة آليات الجيش الاسرائيلي التقدم نحو المنطقة الغربية لخان يونس

LBCI
منوعات
15:22

طلب من حماته مغادرة حفل زفافه ثم بدأت المشكلة... وهذا ما فعلته به زوجته!

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
16:01

الجزيرة نقلاً عن موقع واللا الإسرائيلي: الجيش الإسرائيلي يعد خطة لإيواء محتمل لنحو 100 ألف شخص على الحدود الشمالية استعدادا لإجلائهم في ظل تصعيد محتمل مع حزب الله

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More