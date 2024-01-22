طبيب يحذر من استخدام غسول الفم... إليكم تأثيره على صحتكم! (فيديو)

@drsermedmezher Don’t Use Mouthwash, Your Health Will Thank You For It #minty. While mouthwash can be a valuable part of oral hygiene, there are considerations and potential drawbacks to its regular use. Some reasons to be cautious include: 1. Disruption of Oral Microbiome: Mouthwash, especially those containing antimicrobial agents, can disrupt the balance of good and bad bacteria in the mouth, affecting the oral microbiome. 2. Alcohol Content: Many mouthwashes contain high levels of alcohol, which may lead to dry mouth and contribute to bad breath over time. 3. Masking Underlying Issues: Regular use of mouthwash might mask symptoms of underlying dental issues, making it harder to identify and address problems. 4. Oral Sensitivity: Some individuals may experience increased oral sensitivity or irritation with certain mouthwash formulations. 5. Potential Staining: Certain mouthwashes may contain ingredients that contribute to tooth staining over time. 6. Flushing Away Fluoride: Rinsing immediately after brushing might wash away the fluoride from toothpaste, which is beneficial for preventing cavities. While occasional use of mouthwash as part of an oral hygiene routine is generally acceptable, its overuse or reliance on it as a substitute for proper brushing and flossing may have unintended consequences. #OralHealth #DentalCare #MouthwashConcerns #OralHygiene #DentalWellness #OralMicrobiome #MouthwashEffects #AlcoholFreeOralCare #DentalAwareness #MouthwashDebate #HealthySmile #DentalTips #DentistryInsights #OralHealthMatters #DentalHygiene #TeethCare #OralMicroflora #DentalCautions #FluorideProtection #WellnessWisdom #fyp #fypシ #medicine ♬ snowfall - Øneheart & reidenshi