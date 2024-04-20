الأخبار
أطعمة ومشروبات تزيد خطر الإصابة بالسرطان... احذروا تناولها

2024-04-20 | 12:08
نشرت أخصائية التغذية نيكول أندروز مقطع فيديو عبر حسابها على تطبيق تيك توك، كشفت فيه عن الأطعمة والمشروبات التي يمكنها زيادة خطر الإصابة بالسرطان، وذلك بحسب ما جاء في صحيفة "نيويورك بوست" الأميركية.
 
 
وقالت أندروز في مقطع الفيديو الذي حصد أكثر من 18900 مشاهدة، إن "اللحوم المصنعة والكحول قد يزيدان من خطر الإصابة بالعديد من أنواع السرطان عند استهلاكهما".
 
 
وصنفت منظمة الصحة العالمية في العام 2015 اللحوم الصناعية التي تشمل لحم الخنزير والسجق والهوت دوغ والبيبروني ولحم البقر المشوي والديك الرومي، على أنها أطعمة تحتوي على مواد مسرطنة.
 
 
وأشارت أندروز أيضاً إلى أن المشروبات الكحولية تحتوي على مواد مسرطنة تؤدي بعد تفككها إلى إتلاف الحمض النووي في الجسم.
 
 
ولفتت أندروز إلى أن اللحوم المصنعة والكحول قد تؤدي إلى الإصابة بسرطان القولون، والكبد، والثدي، والحنجرة.
 
 

@oncology.nutrition.rd Did any of these surprise you?! 👉🏼👉🏼👉🏼Make sure to link about to get my 🌟cancer prevention course🌟 that takes you through step-by-step how to build a cancer prevention lifestyle! wcrf.org  #cancerwarrior#cancerfighter #oncology #breastcancersurvivor #cancerresearch #chemotherapy #chemo #cancerpatient #oncologist #oncologista #breastcancerprevention #breastcancerjourney #lungcancerawareness #bravetheshave #lymphomaawareness  #livercancer #kidneycancer #prostatecancerawareness #radiationtherapy #hormonetherapy #sarcomaawareness #cancercare#cancermeme#cancerprevention#cancersupport#cancersurvivors #cancertreatment#breastcancerfree #breastcancerfighter ♬ original sound - Nichole | Oncology Dietitian

