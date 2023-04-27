السفير الألماني يردّ على "الاخبار": اخبار كاذبة!!

FAKE NEWS!
I do not give unsolicited advice to any group in Lebanon on how to go about their affairs, on how to live their lives. And I certainly did not say this!
Most news agencies work with the truth, some work with lies and slander. https://t.co/lYNQlkxn2Z pic.twitter.com/UY4ZXUzuB7
— Andreas Kindl 🇺🇦 (@GermanEmbBeirut) April 27, 2023
