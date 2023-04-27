الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
امن وقضاء
اخبار البرامج
منوعات
حال الطقس
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة آخر الأخبار أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ امن وقضاء اخبار البرامج منوعات حال الطقس صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
نشرة الأخبار المسائية
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
منوعات
حال الطقس
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
مسلسلات
برامج حوارية
نشرات الأخبار
منوعات
رياضة
كوميديا
الافلام الوثائقية
التاريخ الذي لم يُروَ
مئوية لبنان
برامج أخرى
سهرات رأس السنة
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

السفير الألماني يردّ على "الاخبار": اخبار كاذبة!!

صحف اليوم
2023-04-27 | 07:16
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
السفير الألماني يردّ على &quot;الاخبار&quot;: اخبار كاذبة!!
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
السفير الألماني يردّ على "الاخبار": اخبار كاذبة!!

السفير الألماني يردّ على "الاخبار": اخبار كاذبة!!

ردّ  السفير الألماني في بيروت أندرياس كيندل على ما نشرته صحيفة "الاخبار"، بالقول: " اخبار كاذبة!!

واضاف عبر تويتر: "أنا لا أقدم أية نصائح غير مطلوبة لأي مجموعة لبنانية بخصوص شؤونها أو كيف تعيش حياتها. فأنا لم أقل ذلك حتما! غالبية وكالات الأنباء تنقل الحقيقة، لكن بعضها يتداول الكذب والافتراء".

وكانت صحيفة "الاخبار" كتبت أن السفير قال: "أنتم، المسيحيين، لا تشكّلون اليوم أكثر من مليون نسمة. عليكم أن تعتادوا ذلك وأن تتأقلموا معه".

***المعلومات الواردة في الفقرة تعبّر عن وجهة نظر الصحيفة وبالتالي فإن موقع الـ LBCI لا يتحمّل تبعات ما قد يترتب عنها قانوناً

أخبار لبنان

آخر الأخبار

صحف اليوم

الألماني

"الاخبار":

اخبار

كاذبة!!

دعوة لقاء مع عبد اللهيان يوجّهها السفير الإيراني لرؤساء الكتل النيابية.. تستثني جعجع ومعوّض (نداء الوطن)
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار دولية
2023-04-13

الاتحاد الأوروبي: قرار تشاد طرد السفير الألماني "مؤسف"

LBCI
صحف اليوم
2023-03-28

"بدل إنتاجية" لمتفرغي الجامعة اللبنانية: بالدولار أو الليرة؟ (الاخبار)

LBCI
صحف اليوم
2023-03-16

مصادر لـ"الاخبار": باريس متمسكة بفرنجية مقابل سلام... ومسؤول في الإليزيه زار السعودية

LBCI
صحف اليوم
2023-03-15

معنيون بالملف الرئاسي لـ "الاخبار": فرنجية التقى أبي نجم وكان حاسماً في أمر ترشحه

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
صحف اليوم
01:24

دعوة لقاء مع عبد اللهيان يوجّهها السفير الإيراني لرؤساء الكتل النيابية.. تستثني جعجع ومعوّض (نداء الوطن)

LBCI
صحف اليوم
01:03

"نصف" استقالة لعبداللهيان بسبب الخلافات مع رئيسي (الجريدة)

LBCI
صحف اليوم
00:47

إجراءات بحق خير الدين في لبنان.. (الشرق الأوسط)

LBCI
صحف اليوم
00:44

مصدر ديبلوماسي فرنسي لـ "الجمهورية": لن ينزل بالـ parachute

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار دولية
2023-03-30

موسكو: مراسل صحيفة وول ستريت جورنال في روسيا "ضبط بالجرم المشهود"

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2022-12-11

الراعي: للتوجه للأمم المتحدة ودول القرار لإنقاذ لبنان قبل فوات الأوان

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2023-02-08

انتشال اللبناني باسل حبقوق من تحت الانقاض في تركيا ولا يزال على قيد الحياة

LBCI
فنّ
2023-04-21

سعد لمجرد يحصل على إطلاق سراح مشروط بعد استئنافه حكم إدانته بالاغتصاب

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار لبنان
07:33

المكاري يلتقي فارينا: لطوير قانون الاعلام

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
07:32

"مش رح نزهق": تجمع امام قصر العدل بدعوة من اهالي فوج الاطفاء...

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
07:31

المستجدات السياسية حضرت في لقاء دريان معوض

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
07:26

تفاصيل جولة عبداللهيان في بيروت ولقاءاته..

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
04:36

"الجمهورية القوية" يطعن بالتمديد للمجالس البلدية والإختيارية

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
04:35

عبد اللهيان بعد لقائه بو حبيب: ندعم أي انتخاب أو اتفاق يحصل بين الجهات اللبنانية في شأن رئيس الجمهورية

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
04:12

المؤهلون والمؤهلون الأول المتقاعدون من الأسلاك العسكرية اعتصموا أمام الداخلية للمطالبة بحقهم في المحروقات

LBCI
رياضة
14:04

إنطلاق موسم الرياضة الميكانيكية وسط مشاركة واسعة في سباق الـSpeed Test

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
14:00

الصفحة الأخيرة لبيار صادق

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
أخبار لبنان
10:58

سماع دويّ انفجار في الضاحيّة..ماذا في المعلومات؟ (فيديو وصور)

LBCI
فنّ
05:15

مريم نور تظهر في فيديو على فراش المرض.. والجمهور يتعاطف معها

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
10:10

أسعد حردان مطرود من صفوف الحزب السوري القومي الاجتماعي

LBCI
اقتصاد
11:12

وزارة المال: تسديد كامل رواتب القطاع العام لشهر أيار على سعر صرف ٦٠ الف ليرة استثنائيا

LBCI
حال الطقس
01:14

ذروة الأمطار يوم السبت وثلوج على الجبال.. طقس اليوم واليومين المقبلين

LBCI
فنّ
10:42

طلاق تامر حسني وبسمة بوسيل رسمياً... هكذا أعلنا الخبر!

LBCI
فنّ
13:32

وفاة الممثل الكوميدي سامي خياط

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:33

أرقام صادمة عن عدد النازحين السوريين... لبنان الأول عالمياً

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة