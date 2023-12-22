لن تصدقوا المنظر...صورة مذهلة لنجوم درب التبانة تشبه شجرة عيد الميلاد!

It's beginning to look a lot like cosmos. 🎶
Our @ChandraXray Observatory recently spotted the blue-and-white lights that decorate the "Christmas Tree Cluster," a swarm of stars and gas some 2,500 light-years from Earth: https://t.co/VT2WaLgp77 pic.twitter.com/HrnrmxRyd7
— NASA (@NASA) December 19, 2023
