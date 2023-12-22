الأخبار
لن تصدقوا المنظر...صورة مذهلة لنجوم درب التبانة تشبه شجرة عيد الميلاد!

علوم وتكنولوجيا
2023-12-22 | 12:50
لن تصدقوا المنظر...صورة مذهلة لنجوم درب التبانة تشبه شجرة عيد الميلاد!
لن تصدقوا المنظر...صورة مذهلة لنجوم درب التبانة تشبه شجرة عيد الميلاد!

لن تصدقوا المنظر...صورة مذهلة لنجوم درب التبانة تشبه شجرة عيد الميلاد!

أصدرت وكالة ناسا صورة جديدة لما أطلق عليه اسم "مجموعة شجرة عيد الميلاد"، وهي مجموعة من النجوم الجديدة في درب التبانة تشكل شكل شجرة "التنوب الاسكندنافية الاحتفالية".

وبحسب موقع "ميرور"، يُعتقد أن عمر النجوم التي تشكل هذا التكوين يتراوح بين مليون وخمسة ملايين سنة، وهي صغيرة جدًا بالنسبة لكوننا، وتقع على بعد حوالي 2500 سنة ضوئية من الأرض.

ووفقاً لوكالة ناسا، تتراوح كتلة النجوم ما بين أقل من عُشر كتلة الشمس، إلى أخرى أكبر منها بسبع مرات. 

ويرجع توهج الزمرد إلى تحسين الصورة، في حين أن البقع الزرقاء والبيضاء التي شوهدت هي نتيجة للأشعة السينية التي اكتشفها التلسكوب.

وتم التقاط هذه الصورة الجديدة بواسطة تلسكوب WIYN البالغ قطره 0.9 متر التابع لمؤسسة العلوم الوطنية والموجود على قمة كيت، مع الضباب الأخضر القادم من غازات السديم. 

وعلى الرغم من التشابه الغريب بينها وبين شجرة عيد الميلاد، إلا أن علماء ناسا قاموا بتدويرها رأسًا على عقب تقريبًا لإضفاء لمسة احتفالية جديدة.

وقال متحدث باسم ناسا إن الأشعة السينية المنبعثة من النجوم تم اكتشافها بواسطة مرصد شاندرا للأشعة السينية التابع للمنظمة، ومن المرجح أن تنتج النجوم الشابة توهجات أقوى.

وقالوا: "إن الاختلافات التي لاحظها تشاندرا والتلسكوبات الأخرى ناجمة عن عمليات عدة مختلفة. ويرتبط بعضها بالنشاط الذي يتضمن مجالات مغناطيسية، بما في ذلك التوهجات مثل تلك التي تتعرض لها الشمس، ولكنها أقوى بكثير، والبقع الساخنة والمناطق المظلمة على أسطح النجوم التي تدخل وتختفي أثناء دوران النجوم. ومن الممكن أيضًا أن تكون هناك تغيرات في سمك الغاز الذي يحجب النجوم، وتغييرات في كمية المواد التي لا تزال تسقط على النجوم من أقراص الغاز المحيطة".
 

