أنجلينا جولي والأيزيدية نادية مراد تزوران أهالي ضحايا داعش في العراق (فيديو وصور)

فنّ
2023-02-03 | 03:39
أنجلينا جولي والأيزيدية نادية مراد تزوران أهالي ضحايا داعش في العراق (فيديو وصور)
أنجلينا جولي والأيزيدية نادية مراد تزوران أهالي ضحايا داعش في العراق (فيديو وصور)

أنجلينا جولي والأيزيدية نادية مراد تزوران أهالي ضحايا داعش في العراق

زارت الممثلة الأميركية أنجلينا جولي مدينة سنجار العراقية مع الناشطة الحائزة على جائزة نوبل نادية مراد يوم الأربعاء.

وزارت جولي ومراد قرية كوجو التي كانت تسكن فيها نادية مراد، والتقتا بعائلات ضحايا واحدة من أكبر المذابح التي تعرض إليها الإيزيديين على يد مسلحي "تنظيم الدولة الإسلامية".

وقامت السيدتان بوضع اكليل من الورد على قبر في مقبرة القرية التي دخلها داعش عند اجتياحه مدينة سنجار شمال العراق في آب 2014.
 

فنّ

أنجلينا جولي

نادية مراد

العراق

داعش

