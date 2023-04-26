الأخبار
إليسا تثير قلق الجمهور: "سأقف شامخة لو وحيدة ضد العالم كله"

فنّ
2023-04-26 | 05:26
LBCI
LBCI
إليسا تثير قلق الجمهور: &quot;سأقف شامخة لو وحيدة ضد العالم كله&quot;
إليسا تثير قلق الجمهور: "سأقف شامخة لو وحيدة ضد العالم كله"

إليسا تثير قلق الجمهور: "سأقف شامخة لو وحيدة ضد العالم كله"

لا يزال الغموض يحيط بظروف إطلاق ألبوم النجمة إليسا الجديد، وقد أثارت الفنانة اللبنانيّة قلق الجمهور في الساعات الماضية بتغريدةٍ جديدة عبر حسابها الرسمي على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي تويتر.
 
وغرّدت إليسا قائلةً: "حتى لو اضطررت للوقوف وحيدة ضد العالم كله، فسأقف شامخة، وأنا أعلم أن الله بجانبي".
 
وسرعان ما أطلق محبّو إليسا هاشتاغ "كلنا اليسا" للتعبير عن دعمهم لنجمتهم المُفضلة، لتردّ إليسا في تغريدة ثانية قائلةً: "لقد لمست كمية المحبة الكبيرة تجاهي في تغريداتكم، أنا لم أقصد جمهوري في تغريدتي السابقة، أحبكم كثيراً".
 
 

آخر الأخبار

فنّ

إليسا

تويتر

