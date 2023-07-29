الأخبار
حشودٌ بمئات الآلاف... حفل تايلور سويفت الأخير يحدث هزة أرضية! (فيديو)

فنّ
2023-07-29 | 11:26
مشاهدات عالية
1min
حشودٌ بمئات الآلاف... حفل تايلور سويفت الأخير يحدث هزة أرضية! (فيديو)

حشودٌ بمئات الآلاف... حفل تايلور سويفت الأخير يحدث هزة أرضية! (فيديو)

كشف عالم الزلازل جاكي كابلان أورباخ أن "حفلات النجمة تايلور سويفت الموسيقية الأخيرة، في مدينة سياتل الأميركية، قد أحدثت هزة أرضية تعادل زلزالًا بقوة 2.3 درجات".

وأكد أورباخ ان "سبب النشاط الزلزالي الذي احدثته حفلات تايلور سويفت يعود الى القفز المستمر وهتاف الجماهير، البالغ عددهم ما يقارب الـ144 ألفًا على مدار الليلتين".

وحطمت سويفت في حفلاتها، الرقم القياسي السابق لمباراة كرة القدم التي جمعت "سياتل سي هوكس" ضد فريق "نيو أورلينز ساينتس" عام 2011 في سياتل، وفقًا لشبكة بي بي سي.

وقال الدكتور كابلان أورباخ، أستاذ الجيولوجيا في جامعة ويسترن واشنطن، إن "الفرق بين مباراة اتحاد كرة القدم الأميركي وحفلات سويفت الموسيقية الأخيرة كان 0.3 درجات فقط، لكن "الاهتزاز كان أقوى بمرتين وضاعفه تمامًا".
 
 
Taylor Swift concerts create seismic activity in Seattle
 
Seismic Activity Shakes Seattle as Taylor Swift Concert Rocks the City - Bollyinside
 
Swifties Enthusiasm Creates Earthquake at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Seattle
 

