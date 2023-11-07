الأخبار
اسرائيل تطلب مساعدة تايلور سويفت... إليكم السبب!

2023-11-07 | 06:46
طلبت دولة إسرائيل من تايلور سويفت المساعدة في تحديد مكان مراهقة مفقودة منذ 7 تشرين الأول، وهو نفس اليوم الذي شن فيه مسلحو حماس هجومًا غير مسبوق على إسرائيل، وفق ما نقل موقع نيوزويك.

ولجأت إسرائيل الآن إلى نجمة البوب سويفت لاستخدام نفوذها القوي على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي للمساعدة في تحديد مكان احدى مواطناتها التي شوهدت آخر مرة في صباح يوم 7 تشرين الأول.

وفي منشور تمت مشاركته على موقع X، تويتر سابقًا، يوم الأحد، شارك الحساب الإسرائيلي الموثّق صورة الشابة المفقودة المعنية.

وجاء في تعليق على الحساب الذي تديره وزارة الخارجية الإسرائيلية: "نرسل هذه الرسالة إلى الكون على أمل أن تصل إلى تايلور سويفت روني (19) إيشيل، وهي من عشاق سويفت، مفقودة منذ مذبحة 7 تشرين الأول. سيعني للعالم ولعائلة روني إذا استخدمت تايلور منصتها للدعوة إلى عودة روني."


وفي منشور لاحق، قدم الحساب الإسرائيلي المزيد من التفاصيل.

"يرتدي عشاق سويفت الإسرائيليون أساور تحمل اسم روني خلال عروض جولة Era في إسرائيل، لرفع مستوى الوعي والمساعدة في إعادة روني إلى المنزل، تيلور سويفت من فضلك استخدمي منصتك التي تضم ملايين المتابعين لمساعدتنا في العثور على روني وإعادتها إلى المنزل."

ولم تستجب سويفت، التي لديها أكثر من 94 مليون متابع على X، للطلب علنًا بعد.

