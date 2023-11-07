اسرائيل تطلب مساعدة تايلور سويفت... إليكم السبب!

🧵Putting this message out into the universe with the hope that it reaches @taylorswift13.
Roni (19) Eshel who is a huge Swiftie has been missing since the October 7th Massacre.
It would mean the world to Roni's family if Taylor would use her platform to call for Roni's return. pic.twitter.com/GohjuwSZPk
— Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) November 5, 2023
Israeli Swifties are wearing bracelets with Roni's name to Era tour screenings in Israel, to raise awareness and help bring Roni home. @taylorswift13, please please use your platform with millions of followers to help us find Roni and bring her home. pic.twitter.com/iM5xXWtPxd
— Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) November 5, 2023
