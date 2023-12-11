أخبار
"أرضكم المحتلة هي أرضنا المحتلة"... بطلة "لا كاسا دي بابيل" تتضامن مع غزة وهذا ما قالته! (فيديو)

فنّ
2023-12-11 | 10:32
مشاهدات عالية
2min
"أرضكم المحتلة هي أرضنا المحتلة"... بطلة "لا كاسا دي بابيل" تتضامن مع غزة وهذا ما قالته! (فيديو)

"أرضكم المحتلة هي أرضنا المحتلة"... بطلة "لا كاسا دي بابيل" تتضامن مع غزة وهذا ما قالته! (فيديو)

شاركت الممثلة إيتزيار إيتونيو بطلة مسلسل "لا كاسا دي بابل" في مظاهرة بمدينة غرنيكا بإسبانيا، تضامناً مع الفلسطينيين في غزة. 

ووصفت الممثلة التي لعبت دور المحققة "راكيل موريللو" و"لشبونة" في مسلسل "لا كاسا دي بابل" (La Casa de Papel) ما يحدث في غزة بأنه "حملة إبادة جماعية ترتكبها القوات الإسرائيلية".

وانتشر فيديو لها عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي وهي تقول: "من غرنيكا، من المدينة التي عانت من أول قصف مدني عشوائي على مدار التاريخ. من غرنيكا، من الذاكرة التاريخية لموتانا وجراحنا ودمارنا. من غرنيكا إلى فلسطين، من غرنيكا إلى العالم، نريد أن نقول إنه بعد الذي تعرضنا له هنا حتى اليوم، لا يمكن للتاريخ أو العالم أن يتحمل دمار شعب واحد، لا ينبغي للعالم والتاريخ أن يتحملا ما يحدث في فلسطين، ولا يجب على العالم والتاريخ أن يقبلا غرنيكا جديدة".

ودعت إيتونيو إلى وقف فوري لإطلاق النار في غزة، مضيفة: "من غرنيكا تلك البلدة التي تحتل مكانة ملعونة بين كل المجازر التي شهدها تاريخ الإنسانية، ندعو إلى وضع حد للمذبحة المستمرة التي يرتكبها الاحتلال الإسرائيلي ضد المدنيين الفلسطينيين، وندين بقوة وغضب أي تواطؤ في هذه الإبادة الجماعية".

وتابعت: "سيحمل المواطنون الفلسطينيون أصواتنا من غرنيكا أينما كانوا، قتلاكم قتلانا .. بيوتكم المدمرة بيوتنا، أرضكم المحتلة هي أرضنا المحتلة، وبناتكم وأبناؤكم هم أبناؤنا".

ويُذكر أن قصف غرنيكا الذي تحدثت عنه الممثلة في خطابها  كان قصفاً جوياً حدث في 26 نيسان 1937 على قرية غرنيكا، خلال الحرب الأهلية الإسبانية. 
 
 

آخر الأخبار

فنّ

فلسطين

غزة

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
Learn More