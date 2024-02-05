الأخبار
كبّلته الشرطة واقتادته الى الخارج أمام الجميع... توقيف مغني الراب كيلر مايك في احتفال "غرامي" وهذا هو السبب! (فيديو)

فنّ
2024-02-05 | 03:52
كبّلته الشرطة واقتادته الى الخارج أمام الجميع... توقيف مغني الراب كيلر مايك في احتفال &quot;غرامي&quot; وهذا هو السبب! (فيديو)
كبّلته الشرطة واقتادته الى الخارج أمام الجميع... توقيف مغني الراب كيلر مايك في احتفال "غرامي" وهذا هو السبب! (فيديو)

كبّلته الشرطة واقتادته الى الخارج أمام الجميع... توقيف مغني الراب كيلر مايك في احتفال جوائز "غرامي" وهذا هو السبب! (فيديو)

أوقفت الشرطة مغني الراب الأميركي كيلر مايك على هامش احتفال توزيع جوائز "غرامي" الأحد، مباشرة بعد فوزه بثلاث منها.

وفي مقطع فيديو نُشِر على شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي، ظهر المغني مكبّلاً ومخفوراً من عناصر الشرطة عبر ممرات ملعب "كريبتو أرينا" حيث أقيم الاحتفال.

ونقل الموقع الإلكتروني لمجلة "هوليوود ريبورتر" عن أحد المسؤولين عن أمن الملعب أن مغني الراب أوقف في قضية لا علاقة لها بالاحتفال.

ولم ترد شرطة لوس أنجلوس على الفور عندما تواصلت وكالة فرانس برس معها.
 
 
هذا وحصل موقع TMZ على مقطع فيديو ومعلومات جديدة تلقي مزيدًا من الضوء على موقف Killer Mike - بما في ذلك حقيقة أنه تم حجزه الآن بتهمة الاعتداء على مواطن عند اعتقاله... وذلك بعد أن زعم أنه تشاجر جسديًا مع حارس أمن في المكان، بينما كان في الخارج تحت المطر.
 
قوالت مصادر إنفاذ القانون لـ TMZ: "تم حجز مايك بتهمة جنحة الاعتداء مساء الأحد، وذلك بعد إلقاء القبض على شخص خاص في Crypto.com Arena. قيل لنا أن كيلر مايك متهم بإسقاط ضابط أمن بعد أن لم يبتعد عن طريقه بالسرعة الكافية - ويبدو أن ذلك قد تم تسجيله على شريط."

وتابعت المصادر: "حصلنا على مقطع فيديو يبدو أنه يظهر مايك وهو يُطارد في الخارج تحت المطر العاصف، حيث يمكن رؤية أفراد الأمن وهم يحاولون إيقافه... ويبدو أن مايك مصمم على تجاوزهم. لا يمكنك رؤية أي "ضربة قاضية" - ولكن يبدو أنه يواجه حراس الأمن بطريقة متوترة.
 
 
وفي النهاية، تم تقييد مايك واقتياده بعيدًا تحت المطر أيضًا. ولا يزال من غير الواضح ما الذي أدى بالضبط إلى هذا.

وحصل كيلر مايك على ثلاث جوائز "غرامي" من بينها تلك المخصصة لأفضل ألبوم راب عن أسطوانته "مايكل" خلال الاحتفال التمهيدي الذي أقيم بعد ظهر الأحد ووُزع فيه عدد كبير من الجوائز قبل الاحتفال الرئيسي.

وقال لوسائل الإعلام بعد فوزه "لقد حاولت عمداً أن أصنع أفضل ألبوم في العالم".

وأراد كيلر مايك من خلال هذا الألبوم "أن يروي قصة فتى أسود نشأ في غرب أتلانتا، كي يرى العالم أن قصتنا لا تتعلق بكوننا ضحية وبالهزيمة، بل بأننا قادرون على الفوز والازدهار".

