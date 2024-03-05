الأخبار
احتراق منزل مي حريري... والأخيرة تناشد تركي آل الشيخ لمساعدتها

فنّ
2024-03-05 | 03:27
مشاهدات عالية
احتراق منزل مي حريري... والأخيرة تناشد تركي آل الشيخ لمساعدتها
0min
احتراق منزل مي حريري... والأخيرة تناشد تركي آل الشيخ لمساعدتها

احتراق منزل مي حريري... والأخيرة تناشد تركي آل الشيخ لمساعدتها

أعلنت الفنانة اللبنانية مي الحريري عبر حسابها الرسمي على منصّة X خبر احتراق منزلها بالكامل في لندن، وناشدت رئيس هيئة الترفيه في المملكة العربية السعوديّة المستشار تركي آل الشيخ لمساعدتها.
 
وكتبت مي حريري في رسالتها "منزلي في لندن تحوّل إلى رماد، وابنتي لم تعد كما السابق... أنا أم وحيدة وبدون عمل لأكثر من 5 أعوام، ولجأت إليك لمساعدتي".
 
وختمت مي حريري بعبارة "أنتم أهل الكرم وما رح تتركني اتعذب اكثر من الوضع الحالي اللي انا فيه".
 

آخر الأخبار

فنّ

مي حريري

تركي آل الشيخ

