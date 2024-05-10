الأخبار
"ديفا البوب اللبنانيّة"... هيفاء وهبي أوّل نجمة عربيّة على غلاف هذه المجلة العالميّة!

2024-05-10 | 03:16
في أحدث إصدار لها، كشفت مجلة L' Officiel Monaco العالميّة عن نجمة غلافها الجديد، وهي "ديفا البوب اللبنانيّة هيفاء وهبي"، حسب العنوان الّذي اختارته المجلة. وأطلّت الديفا هيفاء وهبي على الغلاف بالصورة الرسميّة الخاصّة بأغنيتها الجديدة "يا نحلة" الّتي تحصد نجاحاً باهراً في الأيام الماضية وتتصدّر الترند، كما ظهرت على صفحات الإصدار الجديد بلقطاتٍ جديدة وساحرة.
 
وكتبت مجلة L' Officiel Monaco العالميّة على حسابها الرسمي على تطبيق انستغرام "هيفاء وهبي، إحدى أبرز نجمات البوب في العالم العربي، تظهر على الغلاف الرقمي لمجلة L’Officiel Monaco! لقد أسرت هذه النجمة اللبنانية قلوب الجماهير في جميع أنحاء العالم بموهبتها المذهلة وجمالها. هيفاء وهبي حصدت شهرة واسعة بموسيقاها التي أظهرت موهبتها وسحرها الإستثنائيين. إنها ليست مغنية/ممثلة موهوبة للغاية فحسب، بل تُعتبر أيضًا كواحدة من أجمل النساء في العالم".
 
بدورها، أعربت النجمة هيفاء وهبي عن سعادتها بهذا الظهور، فدوّنت عبر حسابها الموثّق على منصّة X "يسعدني أن أكون أوّل نجمة عربية تظهر على غلاف مجلة L' Officiel Monaco. شكراً".
 

LBCI
فنّ
06:36

"مين دايماً بيحميكن وبيبقى حدكن؟"... عبير نعمة سألت ثم أجابت بفيديو مميز: من شاركها الغناء؟! (فيديو)

LBCI
فنّ
05:47

بعد الإعلان عن حمل هيلي بيبر... سيلينا غوميز تثير الجدل مجدداً وهذا ما فعلته! (صورة)

LBCI
فنّ
05:41

كيندال جينر تكشف سبب عدم رغبتها في الإنجاب... هذا ما قالته!

LBCI
فنّ
04:47

بعد شائعات انفصالهما... جاستن وهيلي بيبر ينتظران مولودهما الأوّل (فيديو)

