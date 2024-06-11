بدعم من بيلا حديد... الفنان مصطفى يستعد لإطلاق أغنيته "غزة تنادي" (فيديو)

نشر الفنان والشاعر السوداني – الكندي "مصطفى" مقتطفاً من مقطع الفيديو الموسيقي لأغنيته الجديدة "Gaza Is Calling" (غزة تنادي) والتي من المقرر أن يتم إطلاقها اليوم 11 حزيران.
ويظهر في الفيديو عارضة الأزياء الفلسطينية - الأميركية بيلا حديد، التي ساعدت أيضاً في المشروع.
وبحسب مصطفى فإن الفيديو قيد العمل منذ عام 2022 وتم تصويره في نفس العام.
كما وعد المغني بأنه سيتبرع بكامل عائدات الأغنية إلى صندوق إغاثة أطفال فلسطين، الذي يوفر الغذاء والمساعدات للفلسطينيين.
my song & our video; Gaza is Calling, comes out on the 11th of this month, my proceeds of the song go to the PCRF. I recorded it in 2022, Bella and I conceptualized the video the same year. It’s about a gazan boy I grew up with in the hood. https://t.co/rHOJFHQqZG pic.twitter.com/63ac2tfDgR
