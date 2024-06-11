الأخبار
بدعم من بيلا حديد... الفنان مصطفى يستعد لإطلاق أغنيته "غزة تنادي" (فيديو)

فنّ
2024-06-11 | 02:15
بدعم من بيلا حديد... الفنان مصطفى يستعد لإطلاق أغنيته "غزة تنادي" (فيديو)

نشر الفنان والشاعر السوداني – الكندي "مصطفى" مقتطفاً من مقطع الفيديو الموسيقي لأغنيته الجديدة "Gaza Is Calling" (غزة تنادي) والتي من المقرر أن يتم إطلاقها اليوم 11 حزيران.

ويظهر في الفيديو عارضة الأزياء الفلسطينية - الأميركية بيلا حديد، التي ساعدت أيضاً في المشروع.

وبحسب مصطفى فإن الفيديو قيد العمل منذ عام 2022 وتم تصويره في نفس العام.

كما وعد المغني بأنه سيتبرع بكامل عائدات الأغنية إلى صندوق إغاثة أطفال فلسطين، الذي يوفر الغذاء والمساعدات للفلسطينيين.

 

آخر الأخبار

فنّ

مصطفى

فنان

شاعر

إطلاق

أغنية

غزة تنادي

Gaza Is Calling

بيلا حديد

دعم

أطفال

فلسطين.

LBCI
فنّ
05:19

"جوازة ترفع الراس"... طليقة أمير طعيمة تبارك له بزواجه بعد طلاقهما بشهرين!

LBCI
فنّ
04:44

إبنة سيرين عبد النور كالعروس في فستانٍ أبيض.. هكذا احتفلت بعيد ميلادها (فيديو)

LBCI
فنّ
04:41

ستيفاني عطالله تستعد للزواج من زاف

LBCI
فنّ
04:24

جو جوناس على علاقة بممثلة لبنانية.. عدسات الباباراتزي رصدتهما معاً! (صور)

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
06:47

وفد من "اللقاء الديمقراطي" يلتقي تكتل "التوافق الوطني": للذهاب إلى حوار من دون شروط

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
06:42

سلسلة جولات اليوم في إطار المبادرات الرئاسية

LBCI
أخبار دولية
06:22

انطلاق أعمال مؤتمرِ الاستجابة الإنسانية الطارئة في قطاع غزة في البحر الميت

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
05:33

إزالة مخيم للنازحين السوريين غير شرعيين في المدينة الصناعية في زحلة

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
04:42

لقاء بين باسيل وكرامي... وتأكيد على أهمية التفاهم والتوافق

LBCI
أخبار دولية
04:39

بلينكن: نتانياهو "أكد التزامه" باقتراح وقف إطلاق النار في غزة

LBCI
أخبار دولية
00:47

سقوط خمسة اشخاص بينهم ثلاثة من حزب الله بضربات إسرائيلية على الحدود اللبنانية السورية

LBCI
أخبار دولية
17:04

فيديو يوثق عملية تحرير الرهائن الإسرائيليين في النصيرات

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:53

تكريم رياضيين لبنانيين مقيمين في السعودية حققوا إنجازات وميداليات في المملكة

