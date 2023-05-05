الأخبار
تأخّر رحلة جوية لمدّة 3 ساعات بسبب النحل... ما القصة؟

2023-05-05 | 07:40
تأخرت رحلة من هيوستن إلى أتلانتا لمدّة 3 ساعات تقريبًا بعدما احتشدت آلاف النحل على جناح الطائرة.

ونشرت إحدى الرّاكبات صورًا للنحل على تويتر ووثّقت الحادثة التي أخّرت رحلة طيران دلتا في مطار بوش الدولي.

ولفتت المرأة في تغريدتها الى أن الرحلة، التي كانت تغادر هيوستن، تأخّرت بسبب تجمّع النحل تجمّع على طرف أحد الأجنحة، وقالت: "لن يسمحوا لنا بالصعود إلى الطائرة حتى إزالة النحل".

وأعلن قبطان الطائرة أن "مربي النحل لن يزيلوا الحشرات بسبب عدم السماح لهم بلمس الطائرة، ولن يُسمح لمكافحة الحشرات برش النحل".

وقال مسؤولو دلتا في بيان لشبكة سي بي اس نيوز: "تأخرت رحلة دلتا رقم 1682 من هيوستن بوش إلى أتلانتا بعد ظهر اليوم بعد أن أرادت مجموعة صديقة من النحل الاحتشاد على جناح طائراتنا".
 

