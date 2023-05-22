في كان ...امرأة ترتدي لونَي العلم الأوكراني تقتحم السجادة الحمراء وتسكب دماء مزيفة على نفسها (فيديو)

Cultural events in Europe now traditionally do not take place without Ukrainian "performances" .
At the Cannes Film Festival,a girl dressed in the colors of the Ukrainian flag stepped onto the red carpet and doused herself with artificial blood, pic.twitter.com/Ob3RO5bWjn
— MARIA (@its_maria012) May 22, 2023
