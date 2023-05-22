الأخبار
في كان ...امرأة ترتدي لونَي العلم الأوكراني تقتحم السجادة الحمراء وتسكب دماء مزيفة على نفسها (فيديو)

منوعات
2023-05-22 | 04:40
مشاهدات عالية
1min
في كان ...امرأة ترتدي لونَي العلم الأوكراني تقتحم السجادة الحمراء وتسكب دماء مزيفة على نفسها (فيديو)

امرأة ترتدي لونَي العلم الأوكراني تقتحم السجادة الحمراء في كان وتسكب دماء مزيفة على نفسها

اقتحمت امرأة ترتدي فستاناً بلونَي العلم الأوكراني السجادة الحمراء في مهرجان كان السينمائي مساء الأحد، ثم سكبت على نفسها سائلاً أحمر مشابه للدماء، قبل أن يُخرجها رجال الأمن من المكان، على ما أفاد صحافيو وكالة فرانس برس.

وقبيل عرض فيلم "أسيد" للمخرج الفرنسي جوست فيليبو، وهو عمل ليس ضمن لائحة الأفلام المتنافسة في المهرجان، صعدت امرأة على الدرج ثم أخرجت كيسَيْن يحويان سائلاً أحمر مشابه للدماء ومزقتهما فوق رأسها. ولم تكن المرأة تحمل أي رسالة مكتوبة.

فتدخّل عناصر الأمن فوراً وأخرجوها من المكان.

وكانت ناشطة نسوية اقتحمت مساء الأربعاء السجادة الحمراء للمهرجان، في خطوة احتجاجية على تأجير الرحم أو ما يُعرف أيضاً بالحمل البديل.

وكانت ترتدي فستاناً أحمر يكشف عن بطنها الذي يُظهر حملاً مزيفاً وكتبت عليه "تأجير الرحم".

وسبق لهذه الناشطة أن اقتحمت عارية الصدر سجادة كان الحمراء في العام 2022 وغطّت القسم العلوي من جسمها بلوني العلم الأوكراني مع عبارة "توقفوا عن اغتصابنا" ("ستوب رايبينغ أس").
 

24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
فنّ
05:46

فتح مدفن ميشيل حجل بعد 4 سنوات على رحيلها... مفاجأة بما وجدوه!

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:16

البعض في لبنان يسعى إلى إعادة عقارب ساعة التطور إلى الوراء

LBCI
خبر عاجل
15:03

وليد نصار لـ الأحد مع ماريو: سنفتتح مكتبا لوزارة السياحة اللبنانية في مركز منظمة السياحة العربية في جدة واتخذنا قرارا في المنظمة العربية للسياحة لافتتاح مكتب لها في بيروت

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:39

ما هي رسائل حزب الله من وراء مناورته العسكرية في الجنوب؟

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
15:47

باسيل من باريس: التيارِ يرفض أي رئيسٍ من منظومة الفساد.. ومبدأ اللّاعقاب انتهى

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:24

على شاطىء صيدا... معركة من نوع آخر

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
15:59

حمية لـ"الأحد مع ماريو": بات للبنان طريق نقل جديد ترانزيت عبر العراق.. ولا مشكلة ابدا في زيارتي للسعودية

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
14:35

باسيل: التيار الوطني الحر سيحاور أي مرشح من منظومة الإصلاح وسيواجه أي مرشح من منظومة الفساد

