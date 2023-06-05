الأخبار
مشهد مرعب... حريق هائل في كنيسة أميركية عمرها 280 عامًا! (فيديو)

2023-06-05 | 08:05
1min
حريق كبير اندلع في كنيسة تاريخية عمرها 280 عامًا في ولاية ماساتشوستس الأميركية

انتشر عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي فيديو لاندلاع حريق كبير في كنيسة تاريخية عمرها 280 عامًا في ولاية ماساتشوستس الأميركية اثر تعرضها لصاعقة.
ولم يسجل وقوع إصابات إذ كان المبنى خاليا لحظة اشتعال النيران.
هذا واستجابت إدارة إطفاء مدينة سبنسر للواقعة بشكل فوري، حيث استمر تصاعد الدخان لساعات من المبنى المصنوع بالكامل من الخشب.
ونقلت ABC News الأميركية مشاهد من الحريق الضخم في حسابها الخاص عبر موقع تويتر.
 

وانتشر الحريق بسرعة واشتعلت النيران في برج الكنيسة قبل أن ينهار.

Learn More