بعد اندلاع حريق على متن قارب سياحي وفُقدان 3 بريطانيين في البحر الأحمر... ما هو مصيرهم؟ (فيديو)

منوعات
2023-06-12 | 10:01
بعد اندلاع حريق على متن قارب سياحي وفُقدان 3 بريطانيين في البحر الأحمر... ما هو مصيرهم؟ (فيديو)

بعد اندلاع حريق على متن قارب سياحي وفُقدان 3 بريطانيين في البحر الأحمر... ما هو مصيرهم؟ (فيديو)

أكدت شركة سياحة بريطانية وفاة ثلاثة سياح بريطانيين كانوا في عداد المفقودين بعد اندلاع حريق في قارب غوص مصري، وفق ما نقل موقع ديلي ميل البريطاني

وأعلنت شركة سكوبا ترافيل ، التي استأجرت القارب، أن البريطانيين الثلاثة الذين "لقوا حتفهم في الحادث المأساوي" اختاروا عدم الغوص في ذلك اليوم ، مما جعلهم غير قادرين على إخلاء القارب بسرعة.

وقالت شركة القوارب السياحية إن الركاب الثلاثة كانوا من بين 15 من عشاق الغوص المؤهلين الذين كانوا على متن قارب "الإعصار" في رحلة استمرت أسبوعًا عندما اندلع الحريق.
 
وأضافت الشركة أنه في الوقت الذي اندلع فيه الحريق، كان 12 غواصًا يشاركون في جلسة إحاطة على متن السفينة، في حين أن المفقودين قرروا على ما يبدو عدم الغوص في ذلك الصباح.

وقالت شركة سكوبا ترافيل إنه بسبب شدة الحريق، تم إجلاء 12 غواصًا على الفور إلى قارب قريب، بينما اضطر طاقم السفينة البالغ عددهم 14 فردًا إلى مغادرة السفينة.
 
وأظهرت لقطات على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي أن القارب السياحي يتحول إلى جحيم عائم حيث اجتاحت ألسنة اللهب مؤخرته ، مما أدى إلى تصاعد أعمدة من الدخان الأسود أثناء تواجده في البحر الأحمر.

وأظهر مقطع فيديو ركاب مذعورين يقفزون من السفينة، التي كان على متنها 29 شخصًا في ذلك الوقت، إلى الماء للفرار بعد الاشتباه في وجود عطل كهربائي في غرفة المحرك.
 

آخر الأخبار

منوعات

حريق

قارب

سياح

بريطانيا

مصر

