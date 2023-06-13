الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
سيدات الملاعب
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
امن وقضاء
اخبار البرامج
منوعات
حال الطقس
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة آخر الأخبار سيدات الملاعب أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ امن وقضاء اخبار البرامج منوعات حال الطقس صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
برنامج صباحي Morning Talk
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
منوعات
حال الطقس
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
مسلسلات
برامج حوارية
نشرات الأخبار
منوعات
رياضة
كوميديا
الافلام الوثائقية
التاريخ الذي لم يُروَ
مئوية لبنان
برامج أخرى
سهرات رأس السنة
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

الشرطة توقف عريساً متوجّهاً الى حفل زفافه... ماذا فعل على الطريق؟

منوعات
2023-06-13 | 02:51
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
الشرطة توقف عريساً متوجّهاً الى حفل زفافه... ماذا فعل على الطريق؟
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
الشرطة توقف عريساً متوجّهاً الى حفل زفافه... ماذا فعل على الطريق؟

أوقفت الشرطة في مقاطعة ويلتشاير البريطانية عريساً كان متوجّهاً الى حفل زفافه

أوقفت الشرطة في مقاطعة ويلتشاير البريطانية عريساً كان متوجّهاً الى حفل زفافه، عندما ضبطته وهو يقود سيارته بسرعة 195 كيلومتراً في الساعة على طريق سريع.

وفي تغريدة على تويتر، قالت الشرطة: "عادةً، تتأخر العروس دائمًا"، وأضافت: "لسوء الحظ، على هذا العريس أن يقدّم بعض الشرح بعد أن تم القبض عليه يقود بسرعة 121 ميلاً في الساعة على M4 في طريقه إلى حفل زفافه".

 ولفتت الشرطة أيضاً الى أن السائق كان يقود المركبة بإطارات كان أحدها يحتك بسلك معدني مكشوف.

وأكدت الشرطة أن بعض المدعوين الى الزفاف قاموا في وقت لاحق باصطحاب العريس الى الحفل، مشيرة الى أنه سيمثل أمام المحكمة في وقت لاحق.

 

آخر الأخبار

منوعات

عريس

الشرطة

حفل زفاف

طريق سريع

قيادة

مقاطعة ويلتشاير

سيارة

LBCI التالي
وضعت القطن في فمه ورمته في حقيبة... ابنة الـ15عاماً متهمة بقتل رضيعها!
بعد استخراج أشلاء الضحية من بطنه... بدء عملية تحنيط القرش قاتل الروسي في الغردقة
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
2023-05-31

علق داخل السيارة... الشرطة تحرر دباً في ولاية نيفادا الأميركية

LBCI
منوعات
2023-04-15

رجل يرمي أكواماً من المال من نافذة سيارته على طريق سريع!

LBCI
منوعات
2023-03-30

بعدما سرق سيارة الشرطة... نهاية مأساوية لرجل أثناء مطاردة (فيديو)

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2023-06-11

انهيار طريق سريع رئيسي في فيلادلفيا

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
04:22

من جاء قبل الدجاجة أم البيضة؟!... سؤال حيّر العالم وهذه إجابته!

LBCI
منوعات
03:58

وضعت القطن في فمه ورمته في حقيبة... ابنة الـ15عاماً متهمة بقتل رضيعها!

LBCI
منوعات
15:35

بعد استخراج أشلاء الضحية من بطنه... بدء عملية تحنيط القرش قاتل الروسي في الغردقة

LBCI
منوعات
12:11

خلال جنازتها استفاقت داخل النّعش... وإبنها يؤكّد: لقد قدموا لنا شهادة وفاة! (فيديو)

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
اقتصاد
02:26

ارتفاع بأسعار المحروقات... ماذا عن الغاز؟

LBCI
منوعات
2023-06-10

نشرت صورتهما بكدمات على وجهيهما قبل الجريمة... قتلت صديقتها المفضلة بسبب رجل!

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2023-04-21

الكرملين ينفي وجود مخّطط لحملة تعبئة جديدة

LBCI
صحف اليوم
2023-06-02

مرحلة ما بعد فرنجية قد بدأت... من سيتولى اخراج السيناريو؟ (أخبار اليوم)

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:52

تعرّفوا على طاقم العمل الكامل لمنتخب لبنان لكرة السلة لما دون الـ ١٩ عاما

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:49

الحلقة الثانية من مشروع تبليط البحر في الدامور

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:44

موسم القمح المحلي ... على الوعد يا كمون

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:42

رفع فاتورة المبلغ الذي يسترجعه المريض على الدواء من الضمان... كيف؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:19

بالأمس كفرشوبا واليوم العديسة.. ما الذي يحصل عند الحدود الجنوبية؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:19

في سماء العاصمة السعودية... إستعراض طيران الرياض الجوي

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:19

بين الصين والعرب التعاون نحو آفاق أوسع

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:15

فرنجية عين وازعور عين ثانية والتكتل السني يقيسها بميزان الذهب

LBCI
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
12:48

مقدمة النشرة المسائية 12-06-2023

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
اقتصاد
02:26

ارتفاع بأسعار المحروقات... ماذا عن الغاز؟

LBCI
فنّ
05:10

حذف حسابات نضال الأحمدية.. حديثها عن "الشوكولا مو" والسوريين لم يمرّ مرور الكرام

LBCI
فنّ
05:16

بملابس البحر وأجواء صيفيّة منعشة... سيرين عبد النور تحتفل بعيد ميلاد ابنتها (صور)

LBCI
امن وقضاء
11:14

القبض على ثلاثة شبّان متّجهين بقاعا.. ماذا ضُبط بحوزتهم؟ (صور)

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
08:31

نقابة عمال ومستخدمي مؤسسة كهرباء لبنان: الاضراب التحذيري والتوقف عن العمل لمدة ثلاثة ايام

LBCI
أخبار دولية
09:31

بن فرحان التقى المقداد على هامش الاجتماع الوزاري الثاني بين الدول الأعضاء في جامعة الدول العربية ودول جزر الباسيفيك الصغيرة النامية

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
13:20

الشامي: إذا تضاءل احتياطي مصرف لبنان لا يمكننا إعادة الـ100 الف دولار كاملة فسنردّ أقصى ما يُمكننا بالدولار والباقي بالليرة على سعر السوق

LBCI
منوعات
12:11

خلال جنازتها استفاقت داخل النّعش... وإبنها يؤكّد: لقد قدموا لنا شهادة وفاة! (فيديو)

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More