
Live
أشعل النار في نفسه... رجل إطفاء يكسر رقم غينيس القياسي في أغرب سباق على الإطلاق! (فيديو)

منوعات
2023-06-29 | 09:51





أشعل النار في نفسه... رجل إطفاء يكسر رقم غينيس القياسي في أغرب سباق على الإطلاق!

دخل رجل الإطفاء الفرنسي جوناثان فيرو، 39 عامًا، موسوعة غينيس للأرقام القياسية في أغرب سباق على الإطلاق.

وفي التفاصيل، ركض جوناثان 272.25 مترًا مشعلاً النار في نفسه، محطمًا الرقم القياسي السابق البالغ 204.23 مترًا.

ومن خلال القيام بذلك، حطم جوناثان أيضًا الرقم القياسي لأسرع سرعة حرق 100 متر للجسم بالكامل بدون أكسجين، حيث سجل 17 ثانية، متغلبًا على الرقم القياسي السابق بمقدار 7.58 ثانية.

وكلا السجلين كانا يحتفظ بهما في السابق أنتوني بريتون. 

وركض جوناثان أكثر من 3 مرات مما فعل كيث مالكولم عندما سجل هذا الرقم القياسي في الأصل قبل 14 عامًا.

وبالإضافة إلى كونه رجل إطفاء، فإن جوناثان هو أيضًا رجل أعمال محترف. ويقول إنه "كان دائمًا شغوفًا بالنار" و"لم يتوقف أبدًا عن اللعب بها" منذ أن كان طفلاً، وفقًا لـ"غينيس".

وأكد جوناثان: "هذا الأداء له معنى كبير بالنسبة لي، لعملي كرجل إطفاء وللأشخاص الذين دربوني وشاهدوني أنمو"، مشيرًا إلى أنه "لا يزال لديه الكثير ليقوم به والكثير من السجلات ليعمل عليها".











24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
أخبار دولية
16:37

قتيلان بينهما مسلح في تبادل لإطلاق نار أمام القنصلية الأميركية في جدة في السعودية

LBCI
فنّ
04:57

دينا عازار تحتفل بعيد ميلادها مع هيلدا خليفة... كيف أصبحت بعد 28 عاماً على انتخابها ملكة جمال لبنان؟

LBCI
منوعات
07:09

إصابات وكسور وكدمات... إبن الـ10 أشهر قُتل على يد والدته وزوجها؟!

LBCI
منوعات
06:16

خنقوا إبن الـ14 عاماً ثم علّقوا حجراً في رجله وألقوا به في قناة مائية والسبب: توك توك؟!

LBCI
فنّ
06:43

كيف عايدت تيا ديب والدتها نوال الزغبي بعيد ميلادها؟ (صورة)

LBCI
فنّ
05:17

أبو سليم يودّع صهره أسعد بحزن: "سلّم عالشباب يا عبدالله ولاحقينك"

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
09:17

صندوق النقد: أزمة لبنان الاقتصادية تفاقمت نتيجة عدم اتخاذ إجراء سياسي والدين العام قد يصل الى ما يقارب 550% بحلول 2027

LBCI
خبر عاجل
12:50

وزير الخارجية للـLBCI: لبنان سيمتنع عن التصويت على مشروع قرار لإنشاء هيئة مستقلة ترعاها المنظمة الدولية مهمتها توضيح مصير المفقودين والمخفيين قسراً في سوريا

