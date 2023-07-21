الأخبار
صرخ طالباً النجدة... فيديو صادم يوثق لحظة إنقاذ طفل حوصر بالنيران! (فيديو)

2023-07-21 | 04:54
انتشر على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي في الساعات الماضية، فيديو يخطف الأنفاس لعملية إنقاذ طفل حوصر بالنيران في منزله في الصين. 

وظهر في الفيديو، الذي نشره موقع "Daily China"، الطفل الذي حوصر بالنيران في بيته بمفرده، في مدينة تشانغيانغ الصينية، فخرج إلى الشرفة المغلقة بسياج حديدي صارخاً يطلب النجدة، ليسارع المارة في انقاذه، حيث وضعوا سلماً وجلبوا مقص حديد وأخرجوا الطفل بسلام بعد جهود حثيثة. 
 

