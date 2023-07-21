صرخ طالباً النجدة... فيديو صادم يوثق لحظة إنقاذ طفل حوصر بالنيران! (فيديو)

#EverydayHero A child was trapped on a balcony as a fire engulfed a residential area in Zhanjiang, Guangdong. Thanks to the courageous efforts of a passerby, a heroic man emerged as the savior, rescuing the child from the flames. pic.twitter.com/nIjrvTcda3
— China Daily (@ChinaDaily) July 20, 2023
#EverydayHero A child was trapped on a balcony as a fire engulfed a residential area in Zhanjiang, Guangdong. Thanks to the courageous efforts of a passerby, a heroic man emerged as the savior, rescuing the child from the flames. pic.twitter.com/nIjrvTcda3