طائرة تتحطم على شاطئ مزدحم بالبشر... ومشاهد توثق اللحظات المرعبة (فيديو)

منوعات
2023-07-31 | 10:37
مشاهدات عالية
0min
طائرة تتحطم على شاطئ مزدحم بالبشر... ومشاهد توثق اللحظات المرعبة (فيديو)

طائرة تتحطم على شاطئ مزدحم بالبشر... ومشاهد توثق اللحظات المرعبة (فيديو)

انتشر على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، مقطع فيديو يوثق لحظات مرعبة لتحطم طائرة صغيرة على شاطئ مزدحم بالبشر في ولاية نيو هامبشاير الأميركية، يوم السبت.

ووقعت حادثة تحطم الطائرة "بيبر PA-18" ذات المحرك الواحد، على شاطئ هامبتون، دون وقوع أي إصابات أو خسائر بشرية.

كما كشفت خدمات الطوارئ أن الطائرة تحطمت على مسافة تتراوح بين 25 و30 متراً في البحر.

يذكر ان عناصر الإنقاذ نجحت في انقاذ الطيار، الذي كان الشخص الوحيد على متن الطائرة، وفقًا لإدارة الطيران الفيدرالية.
 

