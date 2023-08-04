في الذكرى الثالثة لانفجار مرفأ بيروت... ديزني تستخدم لقطات من لحظات الكارثة في مقطع دعائي والغضب يجتاح الانترنت (فيديو)

So, the trailer for #TheCreator movie used the Beirut explosion to compose a scene? I'm not sure this is a good idea😮
What do you think?
I came across this while watching VFX Artists React from @CorridorDigital on https://t.co/9J0szXV6jZ pic.twitter.com/FUGxy6XcYO
— Patrick Assalé (@patrickassale) July 29, 2023
