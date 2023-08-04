الأخبار
في الذكرى الثالثة لانفجار مرفأ بيروت... ديزني تستخدم لقطات من لحظات الكارثة في مقطع دعائي والغضب يجتاح الانترنت (فيديو)

منوعات
2023-08-04 | 07:02
مشاهدات عالية
في الذكرى الثالثة لانفجار مرفأ بيروت... ديزني تستخدم لقطات من لحظات الكارثة في مقطع دعائي والغضب يجتاح الانترنت (فيديو)
في الذكرى الثالثة لانفجار مرفأ بيروت... ديزني تستخدم لقطات من لحظات الكارثة في مقطع دعائي والغضب يجتاح الانترنت (فيديو)

في الذكرى الثالثة لانفجار مرفأ بيروت... ديزني تستخدم لقطات من لحظات الكارثة في مقطع دعائي والغضب يجتاح الانترنت (فيديو)

انتقد مستخدمو الإنترنت، صانعي فيلم الخيال العلمي القادم The Creator (2023)، لاستخدامهم لقطات من انفجار مرفأ بيروت في المقطع الدعائي الذي أطلق قبل أيام فقط من الذكرى الثالثة للمأساة، بحسب موقع "ميدل ايست اي".

وقال أحد المستخدمين: "استغلال مأساة الحياة الواقعية من أجل الترفيه أمر مثير للاشمئزاز".

ولاحظ أحد مستخدمي Reddit أوجه التشابه بين المقطع الدعائي وانفجار بيروت لأول مرة في 17 تموز، ولكن بدأ مشاركتها على نطاق واسع بعد أن نشر استوديو الإنتاج الأمريكي "Corridor" مقطع فيديو يحلل الإطارات في الفيديو، مشيرًا إلى أوجه التشابه الكبيرة مع لقطات من الانفجار.

وعندما تم إصدار فيلم Spider-Man في عام 2002، مع استمرار تأثر الأميركيين بهجمات 11 أيلول، أدى مشهد يظهر البرجين التوأمين إلى إزالة المقطع الدعائي.

وانتقد الكثيرون حقيقة أن الحساسية تجاه المشاهدين غير الغربيين كانت دائمًا ناضجة في صناعة السينما الغربية، من الاستيلاء الثقافي إلى الافتقار إلى التمثيل.

وفي عام 2021، كان فيلم Dune الحائز على جوائز، مستوحى إلى حد كبير من ثقافة الشرق الأوسط وشمال افريقيا، والمناظر الطبيعية، كما تم تصويره في الأردن. ولكن منتقدو الفيلم قالوا إنه منخرط في "استحواذ سينمائي عربي". 

LBCI
امن وقضاء
02:40

البيطار متمسك بتحقيقات انفجار مرفأ بيروت

LBCI
فنّ
01:50

اليسا في الذكرى الثالثة لانفجار مرفأ بيروت: ولا قوة رح تخلينا ننسى

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
15:10

بمناسبة ذكرى انفجار مرفأ بيروت... رسالة من لجنة العلاقات الخارجية في مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي إلى بايدن

LBCI
امن وقضاء
2023-08-03

قوى الأمن: تدابير سير في بيروت يوم غد 4-8-2023 بمناسبة إقامة الذكرى السنوية الثالثة لانفجار مرفأ بيروت

LBCI
منوعات
09:46

سافر لأكثر من ساعة لتنفيذ جريمته... رجل شرطة يعتدي على ابنة الـ13 سنة ويوثق جريمته على هاتفها!

LBCI
منوعات
09:12

رُمي بالرصاص وحُرق بالأسيد... بعد أن تعرفت عليه عبر تيندر وواعدته اتُهمت بقتله وحبيبها متورّط؟!

LBCI
منوعات
08:18

التقطه بين فكيه ثم التهمه... تمساح يقضي على لاعب كرة قدم بشكل مأساوي وفريقه ينعيه: "دائمًا في قلوبنا" (صور)

LBCI
منوعات
08:10

مشاهد مرعبة... لحظة اشتعال النيران في حافلة سياحية تقل 53 راكبًا في هذا البلد! (فيديو)

LBCI
خبر كاذب
13:32

ما حقيقة سقوط شاب من الـparapente في جونية؟ (فيديو)

LBCI
خبر عاجل
09:40

الخارجية الأميركية: عدم إحراز تقدم في المساءلة أمر غير مقبول ويؤكد على ضرورة إصلاح القضاء

LBCI
فنّ
01:50

اليسا في الذكرى الثالثة لانفجار مرفأ بيروت: ولا قوة رح تخلينا ننسى

LBCI
أخبار دولية
01:13

انقلابيو النيجر يُبطلون اتفاقيات عسكرية مع فرنسا وينهون مهمّات سفراء بلادهم في هذه الدول

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
10:00

أهالي ضحايا انفجار المرفأ..في الذكرى الثالثة لـ4 آب يطلبون الحقيقة لأبنائهم

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
09:53

في ذكرى 4 آب مسيرة من الكرنتينا باتجاه تمثال المغترب..حاصباني للـLBCI: نطالب بلجنة تقصي حقائق

LBCI
امن وقضاء
09:42

مسيرة "من أجل العدالة والمحاسبة مستمرون"..مخزومي للـLBCI: المنظومة الفاسدة تريد طمس الحقيقة

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
09:11

في الذكرى الثالثة لإنفجار 4 آب... وقفة أمام قسم الطوارىء في أوتيل ديو

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
07:10

إفتتاح المبنى الجديد لمستشفى بيروت الحكومي الجامعي - الكرنتينا

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
06:25

"إرادة الصمود" بمناسبة عيد الجيش اللبناني

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
06:23

تحركات شعبية على الارض في الذكرى الثالثة لانفجار الرابع من آب

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:59

موت ٤ آب: زينة رحلت... الإبنة بقيت والغربة لم تنفع

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:49

ميسي يواصل التألق في الملاعب الأميركية

LBCI
خبر كاذب
13:32

ما حقيقة سقوط شاب من الـparapente في جونية؟ (فيديو)

LBCI
خبر عاجل
12:24

مصادر قضائية للـLBCI: الهيئة الاتهامية في بيروت فسخت قرار قاضي التحقيق شربل أبو سمرا بترك حاكم مصرف لبنان السابق رياض سلامة المستأنف من قبل هيئة القضايا ودعت سلامة الى جلسة في ٩ آب الحالي

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
04:03

"قبل ان يموت توقع رحيله"... رولا ملاحي في تصريح صادم: رالف يزورني دائماً وهذا ما حذرني منه! (فيديو)

LBCI
موضة وجمال
10:05

تعرّت بالكامل واكتفت بالحذاء... إبنة مادونا البكر تعرض ملابس إحدى العلامات التجارية بصور جريئة! (صور)

LBCI
فنّ
03:30

خبر حزين حول صحة سيلين ديون... وهذا ما أعلنته شقيقتها!

LBCI
منوعات
10:31

بعد أن فشلوا في تسميمها ذبحوها... مجموعة شبان قتلوا جارتهم السبعينية بأبشع الطرق!

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
11:45

عناصر حاجز ضهر البيدر توقف مجموعة أشخاص كانوا على متن فان وبحوزتهم كمية من المخدّرات

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
11:06

لبنان يسلم مطلوباً بارزاً إلى ايطاليا

