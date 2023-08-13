الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
السياحة في لبنان
سيدات الملاعب
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
امن وقضاء
اخبار البرامج
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة آخر الأخبار السياحة في لبنان سيدات الملاعب أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ امن وقضاء اخبار البرامج حال الطقس منوعات صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
Sports
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
مسلسلات
برامج حوارية
نشرات الأخبار
برامج زمان
منوعات
رياضة
كوميديا
الافلام الوثائقية
التاريخ الذي لم يُروَ
مئوية لبنان
برامج أخرى
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

دهستها ودفعتها برأسها ونطحتها دون هوادة... بقرة شاردة تهاجم طفلة بشراسة في الشارع (فيديو)

منوعات
2023-08-13 | 04:39
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
دهستها ودفعتها برأسها ونطحتها دون هوادة... بقرة شاردة تهاجم طفلة بشراسة في الشارع (فيديو)
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
دهستها ودفعتها برأسها ونطحتها دون هوادة... بقرة شاردة تهاجم طفلة بشراسة في الشارع (فيديو)

دهستها ودفعتها برأسها ونطحتها دون هوادة... بقرة شاردة تهاجم طفلة بشراسة في الشارع (فيديو)

عاشت طفلة هندية، تبلغ من العمر 11 عامًا، لحظات مروعة بعد ان هاجمتها بقرة شاردة في شارع احدى المدن في الهند، أثناء عودتها من المدرسة.

وفي التفاصيل، كانت عائشة تسير برفقة شقيقها ووالدتهما، عندما رأت بقرة شاردة في الشارع مع عجل إلى جانبها، قاقدم شقيقها على اصدار الضجة ما أثار غيظ البقرة على ما يبدو، فانقضت على الفتاة ورفعتها بأحد قرنيها عن الأرض، ثم أردتها أرضاً.

ولم تكتف بهذا القدر، بل راحت تدهسها وتدفعها برأسها مرارا وتكرارا وتنطحها دون هوادة، فيما عجزت الأم عن إنقاذ الصغيرة، وبدأت تصرخ طالبة النجدة لكن أحداً لم يجرؤ على الاقتراب.

وبعد فترة قصيرة، تمكن بعض المارة من إلقاء الحجارة على البقرة وطردها من المكان وانقاذ الطفلة التي كانت ملقاة أرضاً ومصيبة بجروح بالغة. 
 
 

آخر الأخبار

منوعات

ودفعتها

برأسها

ونطحتها

هوادة...

شاردة

تهاجم

بشراسة

الشارع

(فيديو)

LBCI التالي
شقيقها يتعاطى المخدرات... فقررت الانتحار من أجله!
ربطت بسلسلة على رقبتها مقفلة بمغلاق حديدي... مراهقة تونسية تتعرض للتعنيف والاعتداء الجنسي على يد والدتها وصديقها
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
2023-08-09

في مشهد مرعب: موجة هائلة تجرف طفلة كانت تلعب على رصيف الميناء... هل نجت؟ (فيديو)

LBCI
منوعات
2023-08-05

بعد قصة نيرة أشرف... جريمة مماثلة تهز الشارع المصري: شاب ذبح سيدة بوسط الطريق لرفضها الزواج منه! (فيديو)

LBCI
منوعات
2023-08-03

حاول الاعتداء عليها في الشارع... "مغتصب متسلسل" في قبضة الشرطة بعدما تمكنت الضحية من تصويره (فيديو)

LBCI
منوعات
2023-08-02

على طريق سريع مزدحم... سقوط مروّع لبقرة من مؤخرة شاحنة! (فيديو)

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
07:00

شقيقها يتعاطى المخدرات... فقررت الانتحار من أجله!

LBCI
منوعات
04:01

ربطت بسلسلة على رقبتها مقفلة بمغلاق حديدي... مراهقة تونسية تتعرض للتعنيف والاعتداء الجنسي على يد والدتها وصديقها

LBCI
منوعات
04:00

مشهد يحبس الأنفاس "حرفياً"... شابة تعيش بين أكوام من النفايات في شقة منذ أكثر من عام! (فيديو)

LBCI
منوعات
02:30

استمرّت بالتسلق رغم مرورها بجانب جثة مرشد جبلي... وهكذا ردّت أسرع متسلقة لأعلى قمم العالم على الانتقادات!

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
2023-08-11

اغتصبها زوج والدتها وحملت منه... ابنة الـ11 عاما تُحرم من الإجهاض والسلطات تطلق سراح المغتصب في هذا البلد!

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2023-07-20

مشروع قانون الموازنة العامة للعام 2023

LBCI
منوعات
2023-08-07

أثناء سيره على الطريق السريع ليلاً... ابن لـ 12 عاماً وُجد مقتولاً في هذا البلد!

LBCI
فنّ
2023-08-10

ملكة جمال لبنان ياسمينة زيتون تصرخ فور وصولها الى مطار بيروت... "أهلا بهالطلّة أهلا"

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
07:47

أكثر من نشاط رياضي سياحي في تحوم... ماذا في التفاصيل؟

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
07:46

الراعي: لا يمكن العيش على ارض واحدة فيها اكثر من دولة وجيش وسلطة

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
05:06

عودة: المسؤولون فوق المحاسبة وجريمة المرفأ أبرز دليل

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
14:10

أمسية صلاة وتأمُّل على نية العراق والكنيسة الكلدانيَّة فيه بحضور الراعي

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:02

الحياة تدب مجددا في تلفزيون لبنان بانتظار حل مالي

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:57

حدث كبير في الكيك بوكسينغ للناشئين في الشياح

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:53

زحلة تستضيف بطولة لبنان للسباحة في حوض الخمسين متراً

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:47

السينما السعودية نحو العالمية

LBCI
السياحة في لبنان
13:42

Hiking في جرود قرطبا مروراً بالمغارة "المثقوبة" وصولاً الى الثلاجات

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
منوعات
11:49

قتل زوجته بسبب "استخدامها المفرط لوسائل التواصل"... وهكذا ساعده والدها على التخلص من الجثة!

LBCI
فنّ
15:18

سارة أبي كنعان تعلن خطوبتها من وسام فارس ضمن مقطع فيديو مؤثر: "طلعت الإشاعة مظبوطة" (فيديو)

LBCI
حال الطقس
01:27

كيف يبدو طقس مطلع الأسبوع؟

LBCI
فنّ
03:11

"ما رح اسكت عن حقي"... نادين نجيم تخرج عن صمتها وتكشف حقيقة استدعائها الى قصر العدل!

LBCI
منوعات
13:00

في بثٍ مباشر... لاعب كمال أجسام يعنّف ويقتل زوجته السابقة بطريقة وحشية!

LBCI
اسرار
00:24

أسرار الصحف 13-08-2023

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:00

تحطمت أحلامهم على شاطىء الشيخ زناد في عكار... إيطاليا أبعد من طموحهم!

LBCI
منوعات
12:23

لُقبت بـ"شروق الشمس"... وفاة طفلة بين ذراعي والديها بعد معاناة بصمتٍ مع السرطان!

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More