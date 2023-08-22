الأخبار
على ارتفاع شاهق... 7 طلاب ومعلمهم حوصروا في عربة تلفريك معلقة في الهواء وهذا مصيرهم! (فيديو)

منوعات
2023-08-22 | 15:38
مشاهدات عالية
على ارتفاع شاهق... 7 طلاب ومعلمهم حوصروا في عربة تلفريك معلقة في الهواء وهذا مصيرهم! (فيديو)
1min
على ارتفاع شاهق... 7 طلاب ومعلمهم حوصروا في عربة تلفريك معلقة في الهواء وهذا مصيرهم! (فيديو)

على ارتفاع شاهق... 7 طلاب ومعلمهم حوصروا في عربة تلفريك معلقة في الهواء وهذا مصيرهم! (فيديو)

بعد ساعات مرت طويلة من حبس الأنفاس، أعلن رئيس حكومة تصريف الأعمال في باكستان أنوار الحق كاكار، على منصة التواصل الاجتماعي إكس، تويتر سابقا، إنقاذ جميع الأطفال الذين كانوا على متن تلفريك تعطل بهم.
وكان 7 طلاب ومعلمهم قد حوصروا في عربة تلفريك معلقة على ارتفاع كبير في الجو فوق واد عميق في باكستان منذ ساعات الصباح الأولى ليوم الثلاثاء، بعد انقطاع أحد السلكين الحاملين لها.

وعملت السلطات طيلة النهار على تنفيذ عملية إنقاذ "بالغة الخطورة" عرقلتها الرياح العاتية، قبل حلول الظلام. 
 

آخر الأخبار

منوعات

ارتفاع

شاهق...

ومعلمهم

حوصروا

تلفريك

معلقة

الهواء

مصيرهم!

(فيديو)

