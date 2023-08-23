الأخبار
حادث مروّع... وفاة 17 شخصاً على الأقل بانهيار جسر للسكك الحديد في الهند! (فيديو)

2023-08-23 | 07:40
حادث مروّع... وفاة 17 شخصاً على الأقل بانهيار جسر للسكك الحديد في الهند! (فيديو)

حادث مروّع... وفاة 17 شخصاً على الأقل بانهيار جسر للسكك الحديد في الهند!

قُتل 17 شخصا الأربعاء في انهيار جسر يعملون في بنائه فوق واد في ولاية ميزورام وفق ما أفاد مسؤولون، فيما لا يزال آخرون في عداد المفقودين.

وأظهر تسجيل مصوّر نشره زورامثانغ، رئيس وزراء ميزورام، إطارا معدنيا يسقط من فوق أعمدة مرتفعة إلى الوادي في الأسفل.

وقال زورامثانغ على منصة "إكس"، "انهار اليوم جسر للسكك الحديد قيد الإنشاء في سايرانغ قرب أيزال. قُتل 17 عاملا على الأقل".

ونقلت صحيفة "إنديان إكسبرس" عن شرطي قوله إنه تم العثور على 17 جثة بينما ما زالت "كثيرون" في عداد المفقودين. ولم يتسن التحقق فورا من صحة التقارير التي تتحدّث عن مفقودين.

وأكد مكتب رئيس الوزراء الهندي ناريندرا مودي أن "عمليات الإنقاذ جارية ويتم تقديم كل المساعدات الممكنة للمتضررين".

وأعرب مودي في البيان عن "ألمه" للحادثة وقدّم تعازيه "لأولئك الذين خسروا أحباء".

وأضاف أن الحكومة ستدفع مبلغا قدره 2400 دولار تقريبا لعائلات القتلى.

تقع ميزورام في أقصى شرق الهند، عند الحدود مع بورما.

وأفاد زورامثانغ أن الناس "قدموا بأعداد كبيرة للمساعدة في عمليات الإنقاذ"، مضيفا أنه يشعر "بالحزن والتأثّر العميقين حيال هذه المأساة".

وتتكرر الحوادث في مواقع البناء الكبيرة في الهند.
 

