مشاركون في نشاط ديني في سريلانكا يقفزون في بحيرة هرباً من فيلة هائجة (فيديو)

🔊Sound on! Listen to the noise? An elephant's hearing is many times more powerful and sensitive than our own. The noise alone must be torturous!! No wonder elephants run amok! #STOPPeraheraCruelty 🛑#PeraheraWithoutElephants #SriLanka 🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/VHmi1TkLpd
— Ness Allan #RIPNoorJehan 🌻 #NoMoreSuffering (@nessallan) August 22, 2023
