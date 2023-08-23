الأخبار
مشاركون في نشاط ديني في سريلانكا يقفزون في بحيرة هرباً من فيلة هائجة (فيديو)

منوعات
2023-08-23 | 08:31
مشاهدات عالية
مشاركون في نشاط ديني في سريلانكا يقفزون في بحيرة هرباً من فيلة هائجة (فيديو)
2min
مشاركون في نشاط ديني في سريلانكا يقفزون في بحيرة هرباً من فيلة هائجة (فيديو)

مشاركون في نشاط ديني في سريلانكا يقفزون في بحيرة هرباً من فيلة هائجة (فيديو)

قفز عشرات المشاركين في نشاط ديني بوذي يُقام سنوياً في سريلانكا، في إحدى البحيرات هرباً من فيلة هائجة حاولت مهاجمتهم، على ما أفادت الشرطة الأربعاء.
 
ونُقلت امرأة واحدة على الأقل إلى المستشفى، فيما أصيب عدد كبير من الأشخاص بحادثة تدافع سُجلت مساء الثلاثاء في "إيسالا بيراهيرا"، وهو مقصد حج شهير في كاندي.
 
وأشارت الشرطة إلى أنّ خمسة فيلة صغيرة مزينة بأغطية زخرفية في النشاط الديني أصبحت هائجة، مما دفع الحاضرين إلى القفز في بحيرة مجاورة تجنّباً للتعرّض لأي أذى.
 
وأوقفت فعاليات الحدث حتى جرى الإمساك بالفيلة والسيطرة عليها.
 
وأظهرت مشاهد تم تداولها عبر مواقع التواصل، أحد الفيلة وهو يزيل الملابس المزخرفة عنه ويتوجّه نحو أحد شوارع كاندي، فيما يتولى عدد من الأشخاص مطاردته.
 
ووُجّهت انتقادات إلى هذا النشاط الثقافي الذي يعود تاريخه إلى قرون، لأنّ القائمين عليه يعاملون الحيوانات بقساوة، إذ يطالب ناشطون في مجال حماية الحيوانات بوضع حد لاستخدام الفيلة فيه.
 
وفي العام 2019، أصيب ما لا يقل عن 17 شخصاً بهجوم من فيلة خلال أحد المهرجانات الدينية في كولومبو.
 
وقبل ثلاث سنوات، قُتلت امرأة عندما تسبب فيلان بحادثة تدافع بين الحاضرين في مهرجان آخر.
 
وتشير الأرقام الرسمية إلى وجود نحو 200 فيل مروّض في سريلانكا، بالإضافة إلى حوالى 7500 فيل برّي.
 

 

