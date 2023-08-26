الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
السياحة في لبنان
سيدات الملاعب
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
امن وقضاء
اخبار البرامج
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة آخر الأخبار السياحة في لبنان سيدات الملاعب أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ امن وقضاء اخبار البرامج حال الطقس منوعات صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
بلا ولا شي
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
مسلسلات
برامج حوارية
نشرات الأخبار
برامج زمان
منوعات
رياضة
كوميديا
الافلام الوثائقية
التاريخ الذي لم يُروَ
مئوية لبنان
برامج أخرى
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

حريق مأساوي يودي بحياة 9 أشخاص والسبب: أسطوانة غاز! (فيديو)

منوعات
2023-08-26 | 12:05
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
حريق مأساوي يودي بحياة 9 أشخاص والسبب: أسطوانة غاز! (فيديو)
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
حريق مأساوي يودي بحياة 9 أشخاص والسبب: أسطوانة غاز! (فيديو)

حريق مأساوي يودي بحياة 9 أشخاص والسبب: أسطوانة غاز! (فيديو)

قتل 9 أشخاص وأصيب 20 آخرون بجروح خطيرة جرّاء اندلاع حريق داخل القطار، يوم السبت، في محطة "مادوراي" في ولاية تاميل نادو الهندية. 

ووفقًا لبيان صادر عن شركة Southern Railway، فإن "الركاب الذين كانوا يقيمون في حافلة خاصة قاموا "بتهريب أسطوانة غاز بشكل غير قانوني" مما تسبب في نشوب حريق في القطار". 

ومع أن رجال الإطفاء تمكنوا من إخماد الحريق، إلّا أنه قد سقط 9 أشخاص ضحايا الحادث المأساوي، بحسب صحيفة "زي نيوز" الهندية.


آخر الأخبار

منوعات

مأساوي

بحياة

أشخاص

والسبب:

أسطوانة

(فيديو)

LBCI التالي
بعد صراع مع المرض... وفاة ابنة الممثلة شارلوت كارول عن عمر السنتين بشكل مأساوي!
موت طفلة بعد ابتلاعها لعبة أثناء الاستحمام...ووالدتها تحذّر!
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
2023-07-26

خلاف على موقف سيارات يودي بحياة 3 أشخاص... تفاصيل جديدة عن الجريمة المروّعة!

LBCI
منوعات
2023-07-26

طفلة تتعرض لحادث مروع كاد ان يودي بحياتها داخل مسبح! (فيديو)

LBCI
أخبار دولية
05:18

مقتل تسعة أشخاص في حريق عربة قطار

LBCI
فنّ
2023-08-25

"من أغبى الأشياء الّتي قمت بها"... النجم كيفن هارت يُعلن عدم قدرته على المشي والسبب: سباق! (فيديو)

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
11:30

بيروت من الفضاء بعدسة سلطان النيادي... "المدينة التي تتنفس فنًّا وتراثًا وثقافة" (صور)

LBCI
منوعات
06:57

امرأة مصرية تحتفل بطلاقها بطريقة غريبة... وزّعت جوائز ذهب على الحاضرين!

LBCI
منوعات
05:55

في طريقهم لحضور حفل تخرجهم... 4 طلاب يلقون مصرعهم في حادث سير مروّع!

LBCI
منوعات
03:34

بعد صراع مع المرض... وفاة ابنة الممثلة شارلوت كارول عن عمر السنتين بشكل مأساوي!

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
2023-08-12

قتل زوجته بسبب "استخدامها المفرط لوسائل التواصل"... وهكذا ساعده والدها على التخلص من الجثة!

LBCI
رياضة
2023-08-18

سقط عن صهوة جواد ودخل في غيبوبة... حارس سان جرمان يخرج من المستشفى ورسالة مؤثرة لجمهوره! (صورة)

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2023-02-11

بيان صادر عن عدد من النواب بشأن الجلسة التشريعية...

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:19

اطلبوا النووي ولو من الصين.. فهل تقبل السعودية؟

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:56

اللافندر زراعة جديدة في لبنان....فما هي منافعها؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:52

الـLBCI في يوم سياحي لبناني مع سائحٍ أوروبي

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:48

أهلا بهالطلة من السياحة البيئية وأجمل المناظر الطبيعية!

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:42

كيف كانت تحضيرات المنتخب الوطني لكرة السلة قبل مباراته ضد كندا غداً؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:40

تفاصيل اليوم الثاني من بطولة كأس العالم لكرة السلة

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
13:29

صدور مرسوم من مجلس الوزراء بتصنيف طريق كفرشوبا كطريق محلية وإطلاق ورشة تعبيدها

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:29

لأول مرّة في وزارة المال : شباب متطوعون ينجزون ملفات متراكمة منذ سنوات

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:24

الاستاذ طلال سلمان يعود الى بلدته شمسطار وهذه المرة في مشواره الاخير

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:21

لليوم السابع الانظار تتجه الى السويداء جنوب سوريا

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
فنّ
06:33

ميريام فارس بإطلالة جريئة في "تزلزلها".. وتلغي خاصيّة التعليقات!

LBCI
منوعات
05:55

في طريقهم لحضور حفل تخرجهم... 4 طلاب يلقون مصرعهم في حادث سير مروّع!

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
05:09

خطفوه من رأس النّبع وفرّوا إلى جهة مجهولة ولكنّه أفلت منهم... فأعادوا الكرّة

LBCI
فنّ
06:05

اليسا تحسم موقفها من تصرّفات احدى فنانات الجرّ: "بدافع عن المثليين بس ما بدافع عن القرف"

LBCI
رياضة
06:44

اليونان تحسم مباراتها مع الاردن بنتيجة نهائية 92-71 في انطلاق مواجهات المجموعة الثالثة من بطولة العالم لكرة السلة

LBCI
صحف اليوم
00:27

الأزمة تنعش "التابوت الوطني" (الاخبار)

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
06:41

ارتفاع عدد حالات الصفيرة أو مرض التهاب الكبد الفيروسي الالفي

LBCI
فنّ
06:16

"تسونامي بشري" في حفل هيفاء وهبي الضخم بمصر.. الآلاف تفاعلوا مع محبوبة الجماهير! (فيديو)

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More