في هذه الدولة... معلمة تحرّض تلاميذها على صفع زميلهم ووالده يعلّق: لا تحوّلوا المدارس إلى أسواق للكراهية! (فيديو)

منوعات
2023-08-28 | 07:08
مشاهدات عالية
في هذه الدولة... معلمة تحرّض تلاميذها على صفع زميلهم ووالده يعلّق: لا تحوّلوا المدارس إلى أسواق للكراهية! (فيديو)
في هذه الدولة... معلمة تحرّض تلاميذها على صفع زميلهم ووالده يعلّق: لا تحوّلوا المدارس إلى أسواق للكراهية! (فيديو)

في هذه الدولة... معلمة تحرّض تلاميذها على صفع زميلهم ووالده يعلّق: لا تحوّلوا المدارس إلى أسواق للكراهية! (فيديو)

أقدمت معلمة في إحدى المدارس الخاصة في الهند، على تحريض تلاميذها على تعنيف زميلهم، مما أثار غضبًا عارمًا على مواقع التواصل الإجتماعي.

وفي التفاصيل، ظهرت المعلمة في مقطع فيديو وهي تطلب من التلاميذ أن يصفعوا زميلهم في المدرسة لعدم تعلم جداول الرياضيات ولأنه من الديانة الإسلامية، وفقاً لشبكة NDTV.

وكشفت الشرطة انها "شاهدت الفيديو الذي انتشر على نطاق واسع وطلبت من إدارة التعليم اتخاذ إجراءات ضد المعلمة".

وأضافت: "لقد علمنا بمقطع فيديو انتشر على نطاق واسع حيث تقوم معلمة بإجبار بعض طلاب المدرسة على ضرب زميل لهم لعدم تعلمه جداول الرياضيات، كما انها استخدمت كلمات طائفية أثناء الواقعة نظراً لأن التلميذ من الديانة الإسلامية".

وقالت هيئة حقوق الطفل إنها "أمرت أيضًا باتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة بحق المعلمة".

وبدوره، أوضح والد التلميذ أنه لن يرسل إبنه الى هذه المدرسة بعد الآن، مضيفاً: " لا شيء أسوأ من زرع سم التمييز في عقول الأطفال الأبرياء، وتحويل مكان مقدس مثل المدرسة إلى سوق للكراهية".

