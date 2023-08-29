الأخبار
Live
على أحد الشواطئ اللبنانية... العثور على حوت نافق! (فيديو)

منوعات
2023-08-29 | 05:16
مشاهدات عالية
على أحد الشواطئ اللبنانية... العثور على حوت نافق! (فيديو)
1min
على أحد الشواطئ اللبنانية... العثور على حوت نافق! (فيديو)

على أحد الشواطئ اللبنانية... العثور على حوت نافق! (فيديو)

عثر الأهالي صباح اليوم على حوت نافق عند شاطئ بلدة الخرايب، وفق ما نقلت الوكالة الوطنية للاعلام.

وانتشر الفيديو بشكل كبير عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، ولقي تفاعلا كبيرا. 
 
 

@captain.omar1 حوت نافق شاطئ الخرايب بالجنوب !!!! #king_fish #jiging #jig #fishinginlebanon #lure #spearfishing #lebanon #free_diving #diving #FISHIS20 #FishRanker #fishingzoneofficial #fishinggiveaways #fishingtrip #fishinglifestyle #lebanon #beirut#youtube #fishkeeping #fishingaddict #fishingtrip #fishingdaily #fishing #fishtank #fishing🐟 #fishingtime #fishingdaily #fishinglure #fishingdaily #fishingboat #fisherman #fishlife #fishingaddict#king_fish #jiging #jig #fishinginlebanon #lure #spearfishing #lebanon #free_diving #diving #FISHIS20 #FishRanker #fishingzoneofficial #fishinggiveaways #fishingtrip #fishinglifestyle #lebanon #beirut#youtube #fishkeeping #fishingaddict #fishingtrip #fishingdaily #fishing #fishtank #fishing🐟 #fishingtime #fishingdaily #fishinglure #fishingdaily #fishingboat #fisherman #fishlife #fishingaddict #غطس_حر #صيد_بحري #غطس #قناة_الصيد_البحري #fishinguae #fishing #uae #fishinglife #jigging #mydubai #fishingislife #dubai #boat #shimanoreels #uaeanglers #shimano #topwaterfishing #slowjigging #fujairah #gcc #reelfishing #dreamoffishing #gccfishing #trawling #fishingaddict #slowpitchjigging #metaljig #yellowfin #jiglures #rockcasterfishingstory #fimc #tuna #angler #slowpitch #shimanoreels #shimano_sienna ♬ Main Titles - Charlie Clouser

