على أحد الشواطئ اللبنانية... العثور على حوت نافق! (فيديو)

@captain.omar1 حوت نافق شاطئ الخرايب بالجنوب !!!! #king_fish #jiging #jig #fishinginlebanon #lure #spearfishing #lebanon #free_diving #diving #FISHIS20 #FishRanker #fishingzoneofficial #fishinggiveaways #fishingtrip #fishinglifestyle #lebanon #beirut#youtube #fishkeeping #fishingaddict #fishingtrip #fishingdaily #fishing #fishtank #fishing🐟 #fishingtime #fishingdaily #fishinglure #fishingdaily #fishingboat #fisherman #fishlife #fishingaddict#king_fish #jiging #jig #fishinginlebanon #lure #spearfishing #lebanon #free_diving #diving #FISHIS20 #FishRanker #fishingzoneofficial #fishinggiveaways #fishingtrip #fishinglifestyle #lebanon #beirut#youtube #fishkeeping #fishingaddict #fishingtrip #fishingdaily #fishing #fishtank #fishing🐟 #fishingtime #fishingdaily #fishinglure #fishingdaily #fishingboat #fisherman #fishlife #fishingaddict #غطس_حر #صيد_بحري #غطس #قناة_الصيد_البحري #fishinguae #fishing #uae #fishinglife #jigging #mydubai #fishingislife #dubai #boat #shimanoreels #uaeanglers #shimano #topwaterfishing #slowjigging #fujairah #gcc #reelfishing #dreamoffishing #gccfishing #trawling #fishingaddict #slowpitchjigging #metaljig #yellowfin #jiglures #rockcasterfishingstory #fimc #tuna #angler #slowpitch #shimanoreels #shimano_sienna ♬ Main Titles - Charlie Clouser