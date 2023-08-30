قصّة حبّ تنتهي بطريقة غير متوقعة... سيارة تدهس ثنائي على الرصيف أثناء "تبادل القبلات"! (فيديو)

تداول رواد مواقع التواصل الإجتماعي مقطع فيديو، التقطته كاميرات المراقبة، يظهر سيارة تدهس شاباً وصديقته أثناء تبادل القبلات على الرصيف في البرازيل.



وأظهرت اللقطات الثنائي جوناثان ريبيرو وصديقته يسيران مع كلبهما في ساو باولو قبل بضعة أيام. وأثناء سيرهما، توقفا بشكل غير متوقع لتبادل القبلات لتصطدم بهما سيارة بالقرب من محطة الوقود.



وبعد ذلك، نقل ريبيرو إلى مستشفى كامبو ليمبو البلدي في البرازيل حيث توفي متأثرا بجراحه. كما أصيبت صديقته بكسر في الكتف وكدمات في رأسها وساقيها.



وبعد أن أجرى ضباط الشرطة اختبار الكحول للسائق، اكتشفوا أن ريبيرو كان تحت تأثير الكحول، كما تم العثور على كمية من المخدرات داخل السيارة.

While a couple were kissing on the sidewalk in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the girl's boyfriend, 31-year-old Jonathan Ribeiro, died and his girlfriend was injured when a man deliberately drove his car into the couple. pic.twitter.com/o3Y38FXYMj