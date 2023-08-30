الأخبار
قصّة حبّ تنتهي بطريقة غير متوقعة... سيارة تدهس ثنائي على الرصيف أثناء "تبادل القبلات"! (فيديو)

2023-08-30 | 07:18
قصّة حبّ تنتهي بطريقة غير متوقعة... سيارة تدهس ثنائي على الرصيف أثناء "تبادل القبلات"! (فيديو)

قصّة حبّ تنتهي بطريقة غير متوقعة... سيارة تدهس ثنائي على الرصيف أثناء "تبادل القبلات"!

تداول رواد مواقع التواصل الإجتماعي مقطع فيديو، التقطته كاميرات المراقبة، يظهر سيارة تدهس شاباً وصديقته أثناء تبادل القبلات على الرصيف في البرازيل.

وأظهرت اللقطات الثنائي جوناثان ريبيرو وصديقته يسيران مع كلبهما في ساو باولو قبل بضعة أيام. وأثناء سيرهما، توقفا بشكل غير متوقع لتبادل القبلات لتصطدم بهما سيارة بالقرب من محطة الوقود.

وبعد ذلك، نقل ريبيرو إلى مستشفى كامبو ليمبو البلدي في البرازيل حيث توفي متأثرا بجراحه. كما أصيبت صديقته بكسر في الكتف وكدمات في رأسها وساقيها.

وبعد أن أجرى ضباط الشرطة اختبار الكحول للسائق، اكتشفوا أن ريبيرو كان تحت تأثير الكحول، كما تم العثور على كمية من المخدرات داخل السيارة.
 

