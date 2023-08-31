الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
السياحة في لبنان
سيدات الملاعب
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
امن وقضاء
اخبار البرامج
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة آخر الأخبار السياحة في لبنان سيدات الملاعب أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ امن وقضاء اخبار البرامج حال الطقس منوعات صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
نهاركم سعيد
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
مسلسلات
برامج حوارية
نشرات الأخبار
برامج زمان
منوعات
رياضة
كوميديا
الافلام الوثائقية
التاريخ الذي لم يُروَ
مئوية لبنان
برامج أخرى
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

بدا وكأنه أصيب بحالة شلل... قلق على صحة "زعيم الجمهوريين" بعد تجمده وعجزه عن الكلام خلال مؤتمر صحافي! (فيديو)

منوعات
2023-08-31 | 01:53
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
بدا وكأنه أصيب بحالة شلل... قلق على صحة &quot;زعيم الجمهوريين&quot; بعد تجمده وعجزه عن الكلام خلال مؤتمر صحافي! (فيديو)
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
بدا وكأنه أصيب بحالة شلل... قلق على صحة "زعيم الجمهوريين" بعد تجمده وعجزه عن الكلام خلال مؤتمر صحافي! (فيديو)

بدا وكأنه أصيب بحالة شلل... قلق على صحة "زعيم الجمهوريين" بعد تجمده وعجزه عن متابعة الكلام خلال مؤتمر صحافي! (فيديو)

أثار زعيم الجمهوريين في مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي السناتور ميتش ماكونيل قلق كثيرين على صحّته الأربعاء بعدما عجز عن متابعة الكلام لثوان طويلة خلال مؤتمر صحافي، في ثاني عارض صحّي من نوعه يصيبه خلال شهر واحد.

وخلال مؤتمر صحافي عقده في ولايته كنتاكي، بدا السناتور ماكونيل (81 عاماً) كما لو أنّه أصيب بحالة شلل لمدة 30 ثانية تقريباً.

وخلال هذه الثواني الطويلة بدا السناتور جامداً، غير قادر على الإجابة على سؤال طرحه عليه أحد الصحافيين.

وأصيب ماكونيل بهذا العارض بعد أن سُئل عمّا إذا كان يرغب بالترشّح مجدّداً لانتخابات مجلس الشيوخ في عام 2026.

وفي 26 تمّوز أصيب السناتور النافذ بنفس الحالة، إذ كان يومها يتحدّث أمام الإعلاميين في الكابيتول هيل حين تجمّد في مكانه بدون سبب ظاهر، قبل أن يسارع المحيطون به لمرافقته إلى الخارج.

وردّاً على سؤال عن حالة السناتور ماكونيل، قالت المتحدّثة باسم البيت الأبيض كارين جان-بيار إنّها تتمنّى له "الشفاء العاجل".

وفي آذار ، نُقل السناتور إلى المستشفى بعد سقوطه أثناء حفل عشاء خاص، في حادث أدّى إلى إصابته بارتجاج في المخّ وكسرٍ في أحد الأضلاع ممّا استدعى توقّفه عن العمل لمدة ستّة أسابيع تقريباً.

آخر الأخبار

منوعات

وكأنه

بحالة

شلل...

"زعيم

الجمهوريين"

تجمده

وعجزه

الكلام

مؤتمر

صحافي!

(فيديو)

أخفى علاقات جنسية مع قاصرين وطلاب دين.... من أرفع مسؤول كنسي كاثوليكي سابقا بأميركا إلى متهم غير مؤهل للمحاكمة!
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
فنّ
2023-08-29

خبير التجميل اللبناني سامر خزامي برفقة كريس جينر... "جعلها تبدو وكأنها في فترة الشباب"! (فيديو وصور)

LBCI
منوعات
2023-08-29

"رائحتها كاللّحم المتعفن وتختفي خلال 48 ساعة"... زوار يتهافتون لمشاهدة تفتّح "زهرة الجثة"! (فيديو)

LBCI
منوعات
2023-07-30

"متسلل" مرعب زحف داخل قميصه خلال نومه... حية كوبرا بطول 7 أقدام ترعب أحد المزارعين في الهند! (فيديو)

LBCI
منوعات
2023-07-30

الأضرار التي تسببت بها بالمحرك مرعبة... سمكة قرش تهاجم مركب صيد بثماني ضربات قوية: "وكأنها زلزال"! (فيديو)

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
01:33

أخفى علاقات جنسية مع قاصرين وطلاب دين.... من أرفع مسؤول كنسي كاثوليكي سابقا بأميركا إلى متهم غير مؤهل للمحاكمة!

LBCI
منوعات
13:30

الشرطي "البطل"... حاول إنقاذ رجل من الاصطدام بقطارٍ متحرك فاختاره الموت!

LBCI
منوعات
12:35

استراليا تعتزم تنظيم استفتاء تاريخي بشأن حقوق السكان الأصليين في تشرين الأول

LBCI
منوعات
11:46

في حفل عيد ميلاد... العثور على مراهقة توفيت غرقاً في حديقة مائية!

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
2023-08-29

توفي بطريقة مأساوية... كان يساعد ابنه على الانتقال إلى سكنه في الجامعة فسقط أرضاً ومات!

LBCI
صحف اليوم
2023-08-08

منصوري لـ النهار": اتوقع عدم قدرة الحكومة على رد الاموال في حال حصلت عليها من دون اقرار الاصلاحات

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
02:00

ارتفاع حصيلة قتلى حريق جوهانسبرغ إلى 52 شخصا

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
13:41

الـLBCI على خط تهريب البشر في الشمال... والمهربون أطلقوا رصاصاتهم: ممنوع الاقتراب

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار لبنان
15:54

قرار التجديد لقوات اليونفيل ارجئ الى يوم غد

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:13

اختتام الجولة الاولى من بطولة كاس العالم لكرة السلة

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:08

اكتشف لبنان من كسروان وبيروت .. الشباب العرب يزيّنون البلد بثقافاتهم !

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:03

في اليوم العالمي للمفقودين قسرًا... الاهالي يرفعون الصوت

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:57

على بعد أشهر من الإنتخابات البلدية .. قانون جديد للكوتا النسائية يدخل مجلس النواب

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
13:54

موضوع النافعة حضر في جلسة للجنة الاشغال النيابية

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:51

في الاول من أيلول.. أسعار جديدة لباقات الانترنت بعد رفع تعرفة خدمات أوجيرو

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:49

هل يُفتح شاطئ صيدا للجميع بقرار قضائي؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:43

هل كرّت سبحة الانقلابات العسكرية في إفريقيا؟

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
خبر عاجل
05:28

"الطاقة" تصدر تسعيرة المولدات الخاصة لشهر آب

LBCI
فنّ
04:53

فيديو سيذهلكم.. عبير نعمة وأخواتها يزفّون شقيقتهم نسرين غناءً بمشاركة أم العروس والأحفاد!

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
14:56

هوكشتاين يلتقي قائد الجيش: عشاء عمل مثمر

LBCI
منوعات
11:12

شقيقتان تواجهان الحكم بالسجن بعد انتشار فيديو رقص مشين بالقرب من قبر والدهما! (فيديو)

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:51

في الاول من أيلول.. أسعار جديدة لباقات الانترنت بعد رفع تعرفة خدمات أوجيرو

LBCI
فنّ
05:08

أنغام في تصريح جريء: أزواجي بحثوا عن رجولتهم مع نساء أخريات!

LBCI
علوم وتكنولوجيا
07:57

اقتراب موعد اطلاق آيفون 15 رسميا...إليكم التاريخ!

LBCI
منوعات
07:18

قصّة حبّ تنتهي بطريقة غير متوقعة... سيارة تدهس ثنائي على الرصيف أثناء "تبادل القبلات"! (فيديو)

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More