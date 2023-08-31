بدا وكأنه أصيب بحالة شلل... قلق على صحة "زعيم الجمهوريين" بعد تجمده وعجزه عن الكلام خلال مؤتمر صحافي! (فيديو)

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell froze again today in public, this time when asked by a reporter in Kentucky if he planned to run for re-election in 2026.
Re-election? He’s 81. This feels like elder abuse to keep him in office. Let him retire.pic.twitter.com/IWIXHRPKqF
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 30, 2023
