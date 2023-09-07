الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
السياحة في لبنان
سيدات الملاعب
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
امن وقضاء
اخبار البرامج
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة آخر الأخبار السياحة في لبنان سيدات الملاعب أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ امن وقضاء اخبار البرامج حال الطقس منوعات صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
رصيف الغرباء
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
مسلسلات
برامج حوارية
نشرات الأخبار
برامج زمان
منوعات
رياضة
كوميديا
الافلام الوثائقية
التاريخ الذي لم يُروَ
مئوية لبنان
برامج أخرى
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

بعد أن دفعه طاقم العمل عن العبارة...هكذا كانت النهاية المأساوية! (فيديو)

منوعات
2023-09-07 | 09:35
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
بعد أن دفعه طاقم العمل عن العبارة...هكذا كانت النهاية المأساوية! (فيديو)
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
بعد أن دفعه طاقم العمل عن العبارة...هكذا كانت النهاية المأساوية! (فيديو)

بعد أن دفعه طاقم العمل عن العبارة...هكذا كانت النهاية المأساوية! (فيديو)

تداولت وسائل اعلام يوانية مشهداً موثقاً لحادث غرق شاب في ميناء بيرايوس القريب من العاصمة أثينا، بعد أن دفعه طاقم عبارة.

ويظهر الفيديو محاولة راكب الصعود إلى متن العبارة من خلال منصة الصعود، بينما يحاول اثنان من الطاقم منعه من ذلك. ثم يظهران وهما يدفعانه، ليسقط في المياه ما بين منصة الصعود والرصيف.

وكان الضحية أنتونيس كاريوتيس البالغ 36 عاماً، قد غرق في المياه، واختفى أثره تماماً. 

وتم العثور على جثته لاحقاً، كما تم القبض على قبطان العبارة وأفراد طاقمها.

علماً أن أسباب دفع أفراد الطاقم للرجل لا تزال مجهولة.
 

آخر الأخبار

منوعات

طاقم

العمل

عبارة

نهاية

مأساوية

LBCI التالي
تداعيات التفتيش الجسدي القسري بالدوحة بسبب البحث عن والدة طفل عُثر عليه بحمام المطار منذ 3 سنوات مستمرة... وهذا جديدها!
قصر نوفل في طرابلس اللبنانية كنز تراثي ينشّط الحياة الثقافية
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
2023-09-02

"أنا وأمي نتشارك الأب نفسه"... قصة مأساوية واغتصاب وضرب ولكن النهاية سعيدة؟

LBCI
منوعات
2023-08-14

قطعت عضوه انتقاماً... نهاية مأساوية لرجل حاول اغتصاب زوجته السابقة!

LBCI
منوعات
2023-08-10

قفز في المسبح لاستعادة هاتفه فأصيب بصعقة كهربائية قاتلة... نهاية مأساوية للاعب كرة قدم وهذه التفاصيل!

LBCI
منوعات
2023-08-08

نهاية مأساوية... وفاة منتج ألبان سحقاً أثناء تفقده آلاف القوالب من الجبنة الصلبة

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
10:07

خلال حفل عيد ميلاد ابن أخيه... اكتشف أن زوجته كانت تخونه بأغرب طريقة!

LBCI
منوعات
09:47

أثناء جلوسهما في سيارتهما المتوقفة مع طفلهما... طلقات نارية أودت بهما وهذا ما حصل!

LBCI
منوعات
06:37

رجل خطير يهرب من السجن بطريقة صادمة... تسلّق الجدار كالأفلام ثم توارى عن الأنظار! (فيديو)

LBCI
منوعات
04:06

دار إيلي صعب تطلق Ohana Villas Interiors by Elie Saab Maison: أيقونة من الحرفية الفاخرة والحياة المبتكرة!

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
2023-09-05

في هذا البلد: طالبة جامعية تعرضت للضرب المبرح والاغتصاب...وهذه تفاصيل الحادثة!

LBCI
منوعات
2023-09-03

اعتداء خطير من مراهق على امرأة أودى بحياتها بهذه الطريقة المأساوية!

LBCI
فنّ
02:27

شيرين تتوجه إلى القضاء وتتهم أحد المنتجين "بسرقتها": استولى على حساباتي وأخذ الإيرادات لنفسه!

LBCI
منوعات
2023-08-20

اقترب حوت من يختهم فأطلقوا النار عليه! (فيديو)

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار سياسية
06:44

"بلومبورغ" عوضا عن "صيرفة"... ما هي أبرز مقررات الجلسة الاولى لمجلس الوزراء؟

LBCI
رياضة
14:10

المانيا وكندا الى نصف نهائي بطولة العالم لكرة السلة

LBCI
رياضة
14:06

مؤتمر صحافي للاعلان عن رالي لبنان الدولي

LBCI
أخبار دولية
14:03

اجتماع جامعة الدول العربية على المستوى الوزاري: تقدم في عملية تطبيق الالتزامات من قبل سوريا

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:58

المعارك في ريف دير الزور... من المستفيد؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:52

"يافطة" في بلدة ساهمت بكشف عصابة سرقة…

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:51

حوار بري مكبل بشروط مسبقة

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:48

من لم يدرّس عوقب بالخصم!

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:45

هل تقطع الكهرباء عن المخيمات الفلسطينية والسورية مع حلول الشتاء؟

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
خبر عاجل
06:14

وزير الاعلام بعد انتهاء الجلسة الاولى لمجلس الوزراء: مجلس الوزراء يوافق على اعتماد منصة بلومبورغ عوضًا عن منصة صيرفة

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:52

"يافطة" في بلدة ساهمت بكشف عصابة سرقة…

LBCI
منوعات
12:15

أجّرت نصف سريرها مقابل 631 دولارًا شهريًا... امرأة تبتكر طريقة "غريبة" لكسب المال!

LBCI
منوعات
11:39

بدأت بتكبير خدودها منذ 6 سنوات... لن تصدقوا النتيجة الصادمة! (فيديو)

LBCI
خبر عاجل
06:44

اقرار البند المتعلق بتجديد العقد مع العراق للحصول على كميات من النفط الاسود على ان تخصص وزارة الاتصالات بـ٢٠ الف طن سنويًا

LBCI
فنّ
05:08

بعد الحديث عن نجاة سلطان الطرب من حادث سير... إليكم حقيقة ما حصل معه بالتفاصيل!

LBCI
منوعات
02:39

أحبها لكنها رفضته... فأطلق النار على عريسها يوم الزفاف! (فيديو)

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
14:12

قرار بترك مريم مجدولين اللحام رهن التحقيق

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More