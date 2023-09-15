في مشهد مرعب... دراجة "أشباح" دون دراج تتجول في الشارع! (فيديو)

Yesterday, something very strange was spotted on CCTV… and this clip gives us the chills. Theories welcome… Has anyone else noticed peculiar paranormal activity around town? #hauntedyork@yorkpress @theyorkmix @york_pry @doriandeathly pic.twitter.com/bBQP2nWZBS
— Shambles Market (@Shambles_Market) September 13, 2023
Yesterday, something very strange was spotted on CCTV… and this clip gives us the chills. Theories welcome… Has anyone else noticed peculiar paranormal activity around town? #hauntedyork@yorkpress @theyorkmix @york_pry @doriandeathly pic.twitter.com/bBQP2nWZBS