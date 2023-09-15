الأخبار
في مشهد مرعب... دراجة "أشباح" دون دراج تتجول في الشارع! (فيديو)

2023-09-15 | 14:00
في مشهد مرعب... دراجة "أشباح" دون دراج تتجول في الشارع! (فيديو)

في مشهد مرعب... دراجة "أشباح" دون دراج تتجول في الشارع! (فيديو)

أثار رئيس أطول مسيرة شبحية في يورك نقاشًا حول كيفية ظهور دراجة بدون راكب بالفيديو وهي تسير في أحد شوارع وسط المدينة التاريخية.

تُظهر لقطات كاميرات مراقبة في مدينة يورك الإنكليزية، والتي نشرها سوق شامبلز على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، دراجة دون دراج وهي تسير في منطقة ليتل شامبلز قبل أن تصطدم بالرصيف وتسقط، وفق موقع York Press.

وتم نشر الفيديو على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي يوم الأربعاء وحصد أكثر من 29300 مشاهدة على منصة X  ومئات الإعجابات والتعليقات على Facebook.

ولجأ العديد من مستخدمي فيسبوك إلى التعليقات المنشورة لمشاركة وجهات نظرهم، مع تشكيك البعض في حقيقة وخلفيات المشهد.

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
