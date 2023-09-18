الأخبار
"اليوم غزوت معسكر قاعدة إيفرست "... رواد طه: أنا على قمة العالم!

منوعات
2023-09-18 | 03:39
2min
"اليوم غزوت معسكر قاعدة إيفرست "... رواد طه: أنا على قمة العالم!

"اليوم تم غزو معسكر قاعدة إيفرست "... رواد طه: أنا على قمة العالم!

نشر رئيس تحرير الموقع الإلكتروني باللغة الانكليزية في الـLBCI رواد طه في حسابه عبر موقع X، منشورا أعلن فيه عن إنجاز كبير حققه.

ونشر طه مجموعة من الصور له وهو يحمل العلم اللبناني خلال تواجده في معسكر قاعدة إيفرست.

وكتب: "قطعت مسافة تزيد عن 51 كيلومترًا، وصعدت أكثر من 3900 متر، وهبطت 1500 متر - وصلت أخيرًا إلى معسكر قاعدة إيفرست وأنا على قمة العالم! منذ عام واحد بالضبط، لم أكن مستعدًا جسديًا أو عقليًا لأي شيء من هذا النوع. لقد قمت بالضغط على زر إعادة ضبط الحياة، واليوم، عندما اقتربت من خط النهاية لرحلة على ارتفاعات عالية بطول 120 كيلومترًا، أدركت أنني في أفضل حالة في حياتي."

وتابع: "العبرة الرئيسية؟ جسدك هو رفيقك إلى الأبد – تعامل معه على هذا الأساس. لقد أعادت هذه المغامرة إشعال حبي للمشي لمسافات طويلة، والذي تضاءل خلال السنوات الأربع الماضية الفوضوية. أنا ممتن جدًا لعيش هذه التجربة في العشرينات من عمري. التوازن بين العمل والحياة ليس أمراً اختيارياً؛ إنه أمر حيوي للنجاح الحقيقي والرفاهية."

وأضاف رواد: "الشكر الجزيل لمستشاري الذين حثوني على الراحة، وللمؤمنين الذين شهدوا نموي المذهل، وللداعمين الذين لا يتزعزعون الذين وقفوا بجانبي خلال الارتفاعات والانخفاضات في السنوات الأربع الماضية. المزيد من الامتنان لأولئك الذين لعبوا دورًا محوريًا في تغيير نمط حياتي، بما في ذلك رفاقي في المشي صباحًا وشركاء التمرين - لقد كان لكم جميعًا دورًا فعالًا في هذه الرحلة."

ووجه طه "تحية خاصة لفاروق التقي على البرنامج التدريبي الرائع"، مضيفا: "في غضون شهرين فقط، ساعدني في بناء قدرتي على التحمل بشكل قوي لدرجة أن مستوى الأكسجين في الدم بقي بالقرب من 90%، حتى على ارتفاعات أعلى من 5000 متر."
 
وختم: "اليوم، غزوت معسكر قاعدة إيفرست؛ ربما تكون القمة فصلاً لم يُكتب بعد. في الوقت الحالي، أحتفل بالمدى الذي وصلت إليه."
 

