"اليوم غزوت معسكر قاعدة إيفرست "... رواد طه: أنا على قمة العالم!

Over 51 km trekked, more than 3,900 meters ascended, and 1,500 meters descended—finally made it to Everest Base Camp and I'm on top of the world! Exactly one year ago, I wasn't physically or mentally prepared for anything like this. I hit life's reset button, and today, as I near… pic.twitter.com/ieTZFF8kGI
— Rawad Taha (@rawadtaha) September 17, 2023
