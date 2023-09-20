الأخبار
"نشاط زلزالي أقوى قادم".. توقع مخيف جديد للعالم الهولندي!

منوعات
2023-09-20 | 14:12
مشاهدات عالية
0min
"نشاط زلزالي أقوى قادم".. توقع مخيف جديد للعالم الهولندي!

"نشاط زلزالي أقوى قادم".. توقع مخيف جديد للعالم الهولندي!

نشر عالم الزلازل الهولندي فرانك هوغربيتس، في منشور عبر صفحته على موقع "إكس"، الأربعاء، خريطة، أرفقها بالتالي:  "كما هو موضح في أحدث التوقعات، فإن تقارب الكواكب والقمر في يوم 19 الجاري يمكن أن يودي إلى نشاط زلزالي أقوى قادم".


كما أضاف: "لكن ليس لدينا حتى الآن مؤشر واضح على المناطق الأكثر خطورة"، مشيرا إلى أنه لربما لن يكون الأمر سيئا للغاية.

إشارة إلى أنه في وقت سابق اليوم، أعلن المعهد القومي للبحوث الفلكية والجيوفيزيقية في مصر، وقوع هزة أرضية بقوة 4,4 على مقياس ريختر.
 

LBCI
منوعات
16:54

معالجة جنسية تكشف: مفتاح العلاقة الناجحة هو مواعدة أشخاص آخرين!

LBCI
منوعات
16:24

"في البداية اعتقدت أنها تمزح"... منحت وجبة العشاء الحرية وهذه التفاصيل! (فيديو)

LBCI
منوعات
16:07

أحبها لكنها رفضته... تحول من عاشق إلى مجرم!

LBCI
منوعات
13:47

عانى من ألم مستمر في بطنه... وما عُثر عليه في جسمه صادم! (صور)

