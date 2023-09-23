الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
السياحة في لبنان
سيدات الملاعب
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
امن وقضاء
اخبار البرامج
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة آخر الأخبار السياحة في لبنان سيدات الملاعب أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ امن وقضاء اخبار البرامج حال الطقس منوعات صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
نهاركم سعيد
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
مسلسلات
برامج حوارية
نشرات الأخبار
برامج زمان
منوعات
رياضة
كوميديا
الافلام الوثائقية
التاريخ الذي لم يُروَ
مئوية لبنان
برامج أخرى
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

الشابة اللبنانية ديانا أبي نادر ترنّم باللغة السريانية أمام البابا فرنسيس (فيديو)

منوعات
2023-09-23 | 15:50
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
الشابة اللبنانية ديانا أبي نادر ترنّم باللغة السريانية أمام البابا فرنسيس (فيديو)
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
الشابة اللبنانية ديانا أبي نادر ترنّم باللغة السريانية أمام البابا فرنسيس (فيديو)

الشابة اللبنانية ديانا أبي نادر ترنّم باللغة السريانية أمام البابا فرنسيس (فيديو)

رنّمت الشابة اللبنانية ديانا أبي نادر باللغة السريانية صلاة "السلام عليكِ يا مريم" أمام البابا فرنسيس، خلال الجلسة النهائية للاجتماعات في قصر "فارو"، التي يشارك فيها الأساقفة والشباب من شمال أفريقيا والشرق الأوسط وجنوب أوروبا.

وأظهر مقطع فيديو متداول على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي البابا فرانسيس وهو يصافح الشابة ديانا أبي نادر مباركًا إيّاها بعد انتهاء الترنيمة المستوحاة من الطقوس الشرقية الأرثوذكسية والسريانية.

الجدير بالذكر أن أبي نادر، كانت قد غادرت لبنان بعد انفجار مرفأ بيروت في الرابع من آب عام 2020، وتوجهت إلى مرسيليا حيث تُحضّر رسالة دكتوراه حول "ﻟﻮﺟﺴﺘﻴﺎت اﻟﻨﻘﻞ اﻟﺒﺤﺮيّ".
 
 

آخر الأخبار

منوعات

اللبنانية

ديانا

ترنّم

باللغة

السريانية

البابا

فرنسيس

(فيديو)

LBCI التالي
طفلة في الثانية من عمرها اختفت... لن تصدقوا كيف كان وضعها عندما عُثر عليها: "إنها قصة رائعة حقًا!"
ادعت أنها الإمام المهدي المنتظر... سيّدة كويتية تحدث جدلاً عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي! (فيديو)
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار دولية
05:05

البابا فرنسيس ينفي قيام المهاجرين بـ"غزو" أوروبا ويدعوها لتحمّل مسؤولياتها تجاههم

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2023-09-22

البابا فرنسيس يصل إلى مرسيليا

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2023-09-20

اللبنانية سمر أنطون..."حركت شجاعتها كل فرنسا" (فيديو)

LBCI
فنّ
2023-09-17

نجمة مسلسل التفاح الحرام تغنّي باللهجة اللبنانية في الموركس دور! (فيديو)

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار دولية
15:26

المملكة العربية السعودية تكشف عن قائمة المتحدثين في يوم السياحة العالمي 2023 في الرياض

LBCI
منوعات
13:26

بتهمة تهديد المارّة... شرطة المكسيك تعتقل دمية "تشاكي" العملاقة وهذه التفاصيل!

LBCI
منوعات
13:02

بعد تعرضها للتنمر والنبذ في المدرسة... مراهقة تقدم على الانتحار ووالدها المفجوع يعلّق: قلوبنا تتحطم!

LBCI
منوعات
06:17

يحمل بين فكيه جثة هامدة.. القبض على تمساح ضخم طوله أكثر من 4 أمتار (صور)

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
2023-09-13

مطار بيروت... Blacklisted؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
2023-09-07

منصة بلومبرغ: حصر دولارات الاستيراد وكشف المضاربين

LBCI
منوعات
2023-09-22

ضربت والدتها على رأسها بمقلاة حديدية ثم طعنتها 30 مرة في رقبتها... لن تصدقوا السبب!

LBCI
منوعات
2023-09-15

عملاء في ادارة أمن مطار ميامي يسرقون الركاب...اليكم التفاصيل! (فيديو)

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:48

اهلا بكم الى الشرق الأوسط الجديد.. تعرفوا اليه

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
14:36

هكذا يمضي الشباب العرب ايامهم في لبنان !

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:33

الكلمة لكريستيانو رونالدو في كلاسيكو بطولة الدوري السعودي

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:26

أرقام الإستيراد تتراجع مع تراجع الإستهلاك

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:06

مؤشر الحرائق اليومي... أي مناطق قد تتعرض لخطر الحرائق؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:05

غبريال يارد للـLBCI: كيف نبقي ابداعنا في لبنان؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:04

صعوبات تواجه فرق الإطفاء والدفاع المدنيّ... هذا ما يوضحه رئيس مركز جبيل بو يونس للـLBCI

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:01

مجزرة بيئية في عكار والضحية مئات الأشجار المعمرة

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:00

جبال جبيل خضراء ولكن قد تصبح سوداء ... والدفاع المدني يلبي النداء بالموجود

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
فنّ
04:12

بفستان أبيض وعلى الشريعة الإسلاميّة... هيفا ماجيك تدخل القفص الذهبي (فيديو)

LBCI
فنّ
05:50

زوجة كاني ويست تثير غضب الإيطاليين من جديد... ظهرت في الشارع بإطلالة "شبه عارية"! (صور)

LBCI
منوعات
05:15

مات وعاد إلى الحياة 8 مرّات... رجل يكشف تفاصيل صادمة عن "معجزة" حدثت له!

LBCI
منوعات
05:00

جوّعاها وأحرقاها بالسجائر وعذبها... قتلت ابنة زوجها البالغة 3 سنوات بمساعدة الوالد وهذا دافعها!

LBCI
خبر عاجل
12:39

سفير السعودية في لبنان خلال الاحتفال بالعيد الوطني السعودي من بيروت: الموقف السعودي يشدد على ضرورة الاسراع في انتخاب رئيس للجمهورية قادر على تحقيق ما يتطلع اليه الشعب اللبناني وسوف نواصل جهودنا المشتركة للحث على انتخاب رئيس

LBCI
فنّ
04:16

جو رعد يواسي وديع الشيخ بعد مقتل والده.. والحزن يسيطر على ملامحه (فيديو)

LBCI
فنّ
05:03

دومينيك حوراني تغنّي "واوا" بالمايوه على شاطئ البحر... "بموت بالفرفشة" (فيديو)

LBCI
حال الطقس
01:12

هل يضرب لبنان منخفض جوي الاسبوع المقبل؟

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More