الشابة اللبنانية ديانا أبي نادر ترنّم باللغة السريانية أمام البابا فرنسيس (فيديو)

Diana Abi Nader, a Lebanese girl who lives in Marseille, sang in Syriac the Hail Mary for the Pope and bishops from all over the Mediterranean.
The melody comes from the Syriac and Byzantine tradition.#MED23
Shlom Lekh Maryam🤍 pic.twitter.com/JFitLyjX47
— Romy🦢 (@romytweeting) September 23, 2023
🔴Diana, libanaise, entonne un chant en syriaque à la fin de la session de clôture des @rencontresmed23. #PapeAMarseille
👉À revoir en intégralité sur : https://t.co/7fyktCn2kM pic.twitter.com/qnz5HX5gDP
— KTOTV (@KTOTV) September 23, 2023
