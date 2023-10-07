الأخبار
LBCI
LBCI

ثعبان عملاق أثار حالة رعب...وهكذا تصرّف الشرطي مع الموقف! (فيديو)

2023-10-07 | 05:18
ثعبان عملاق أثار حالة رعب...وهكذا تصرّف الشرطي مع الموقف! (فيديو)
ثعبان عملاق أثار حالة رعب...وهكذا تصرّف الشرطي مع الموقف! (فيديو)

ثعبان عملاق أثار حالة رعب...وهكذا تصرّف الشرطي مع الموقف! (فيديو)

في مقطع فيديو مصوّر، ظهر شرطي هندي وهو يحاول امساك ثعبان عملاق على متن شاحنة، باستخدام حبل ضخم.

 

علماً أن طول الثعبان كان يبلغ قرابة 2.5 متراً. وكان قد التفّ على دراجة نارية محاولاً الهجوم على الأشخاص.

 

ولاقى الفيديو تفاعلات عدة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، الذي أشاد روادها بالشرطي الشجاع الذي تعامل بدقة وحذر مع الموقف.

 

المصدر.

 

