الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
السياحة في لبنان
سيدات الملاعب
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
امن وقضاء
اخبار البرامج
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة آخر الأخبار السياحة في لبنان سيدات الملاعب أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ امن وقضاء اخبار البرامج حال الطقس منوعات صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
برنامج صباحي Morning Talk
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
الافلام الوثائقية
التاريخ الذي لم يُروَ
مئوية لبنان
نشرات الأخبار
برامج حوارية
مسلسلات
رياضة
برامج أخرى
كوميديا
منوعات
برامج زمان
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

من تحت ركام أحد منازل غزة... مدت يدها الضعيفة وانتظرت المساعدة: "لا تقلقي الشباب شغالين"! (فيديو)

منوعات
2023-10-13 | 01:53
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
من تحت ركام أحد منازل غزة... مدت يدها الضعيفة وانتظرت المساعدة: &quot;لا تقلقي الشباب شغالين&quot;! (فيديو)
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
من تحت ركام أحد منازل غزة... مدت يدها الضعيفة وانتظرت المساعدة: "لا تقلقي الشباب شغالين"! (فيديو)

من تحت ركام أحد منازل غزة... مدت يدها الضعيفة وانتظرت المساعدة: "لا تقلقي الشباب شغالين"! (فيديو)

انتشر عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي فيديو يظهر سيدة وهي تستغيث من تحت أنقاض منزل مدمر في غزة، فيما يحاول منقذون انتشالها، وإعطاءها إرشادات وطمأنتها.

وسمع صوت أحدهم في الفيديو يقول "حجة خلي إيديك على الكشاف، لا تقلقي خلي نفسك قوية الشباب شغالين"، محاولاً رفع معنوياتها حتى يتم إنقاذها.

اشارة الى أنه لم يعرف بالضبط متى وأين تم تسجيل المقطع، إلا أن أحياء عدة في القطاع تعرضت لقصف عنيف خلال الأيام الفائتة.

آخر الأخبار

منوعات

منازل

غزة...

الضعيفة

وانتظرت

المساعدة:

"لا

تقلقي

الشباب

شغالين"!

(فيديو)

LBCI التالي
"كانت في حالة سكر شديدة"... طبيبة تعترف بشربها الكحول وتعريض المرضى للخطر! (صورة)
شوهدت في وضع "غير مقبول"... القبض على فتاة ذبحت شقيقتيها بمجرفة وهذه التفاصيل!
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
2023-09-24

طلب يدها أمام مئات الأشخاص لكنها رفضته... نجم تيك توك شهير يتعرض لـ"صدمة العمر" (فيديو)

LBCI
فنّ
2023-09-05

جيجي لامارا يرقص بالعصا أمام نانسي عجرم.. "شيخ الشباب" (فيديو)

LBCI
فنّ
2023-08-29

خبير التجميل اللبناني سامر خزامي برفقة كريس جينر... "جعلها تبدو وكأنها في فترة الشباب"! (فيديو وصور)

LBCI
منوعات
2023-07-20

"نطلب منكم عدم الخروج من منازلكم"... لبؤة طليقة تثير الرعب في برلين وعمليات البحث عنها مستمرة! (فيديو)

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
05:17

كاد أن يموت ولكنه نجا... لن تصدقوا كيف أصبح شكل "ستورمي" السنجاب بعد العناية! (صورة)

LBCI
منوعات
05:00

ما فعلته هذه العروس لا يصدق... "توقعت أن أراها بفستان الزفاف لكن استقبلتني الفتاة التي وقعت بحبها منذ 11 عامًا"! (فيديو)

LBCI
منوعات
04:13

تحذير لـ"تيك توك"... ما علاقة الحرب بين إسرائيل وحماس؟

LBCI
منوعات
02:15

وضع علم فلسطين حول رقبته ثم حصل ما لم يكن متوقعا... طيار كندي من أصول مصرية يدفع ثمن تضامنه!

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
05:00

ما فعلته هذه العروس لا يصدق... "توقعت أن أراها بفستان الزفاف لكن استقبلتني الفتاة التي وقعت بحبها منذ 11 عامًا"! (فيديو)

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
04:12

عبد اللهيان: نحذر من من امتداد الأحداث الجارية في غزة الى مناطق أخرى في المنطقة اذا لم يوقف نتنياهو حربه المدمّرة ضد القطاع

LBCI
خبر كاذب
05:13

فيديو يظهر لبنانيين يحاولون تسلق السياج الحدودي الفاصل... ما حقيقته؟

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
04:49

إنتهاء الحفر في البئر في البلوك ٩... ولا جدوى من المواصلة!

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار لبنان
16:57

عبد اللهيان في بيروت: مع استمرار جرائم الحرب ضد الفلسطينيين كل الاحتمالات واردة في المنطقة

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
16:55

ماذا حمل معه أنطوني بلينكن الى تل ابيب؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
16:11

لماذا يضبط الجيش اللبناني منصات الصواريخ دائما في سهل القليلة؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:43

الجزء الثاني من سلسلة حرب الأسرى... حرب الأسرى بين الفلسطنيين واسرائيل

LBCI
أخبار دولية
14:12

فيديوهات الناشطيين خير شاهد على المجازر بحق سكان قطاع غزة

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:00

الحفر في البلوك رقم ٩ مستمر

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:52

كيف هو الوضع على الحدود الجنوبية اليوم؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:48

ماذا يعني الاتصال السعودي - الايراني..وماذا يحمل معه عبد اللهيان الى المنطقة؟

LBCI
أخبار دولية
13:38

مشاهد للـLBCI من داخل غزة تظهر حجم الدمار والمعاناة التي يعيشها اهل القطاع

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
فنّ
05:29

أنجي خوري تعلن توبتها... تحجّبت وتصلّي (فيديو)

LBCI
خبر عاجل
02:04

إنخفاض بأسعار المحروقات

LBCI
خبر عاجل
04:37

معلومات للـLBCI: توتال أبلغت وزارة الطاقة وهيئة إدارة قطاع البترول إنتهاء الحفر في البئر في البلوك رقم ٩ بعدما وصلت إلى عمق ٣٩٠٠ متر تحت قعر البحر ولم تجد سوى الماء

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:28

الكشف عن هوية المرأة التي أفرج عنها القسام

LBCI
خبر عاجل
09:35

سماع دوي انفجار على أطراف الخيام - مرجعيون

LBCI
خبر عاجل
08:50

وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية: مقتل يوسف أبو مرزوق شقيق نائب رئيس المكتب السياسي لحركة حماس موسى أبو مرزوق

LBCI
خبر عاجل
07:31

وزير الخارجية الأميركية: لم آت إلى إسرائيل بصفتي وزيرًا للخارجية فحسب بل بصفتي يهوديًا ايضاً فرّ أجداده من القتل

LBCI
خبر عاجل
11:28

المتحدث باسم كتائب القسّام: اعتمدنا بشكل كبير على دعم المدفعية والتشويش عبر المسيرات لاختراق الحدود ووضعنا خطة دقيقة لاستدعاء 3 آلاف مقاتل للمعركة و1500 لعمليات الدعم والإسناد

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More