مأساة المشاهد من غزة تابع: طبيب بحث عن ابنه بين المصابين فعثر عليه في قسم الجثامين! (فيديو)

2023-10-17 | 08:28
مأساة المشاهد من غزة تابع: طبيب بحث عن ابنه بين المصابين فعثر عليه في قسم الجثامين! (فيديو)
مأساة المشاهد من غزة تابع: طبيب بحث عن ابنه بين المصابين فعثر عليه في قسم الجثامين! (فيديو)

في مقطع فيديو مؤلم من غزة، تفاجأ طبيب فلسطيني بجثة ابنه أمامه، بعد أن كان يساعد المصابين في المستشفى.

وظهر الطبيب في الفيديو مصدوماً عند رؤية ابنه، بعد أن كان يبحث عنه مع زوجته بين المصابين، ليجده لاحقاً في قسم الجثامين.

ويُذكر أن أطفال الطبيب الآخرين أصيبوا أيضاً بجروح متفرقة نتيجة القصف الإسرائيلي.
 
 

LBCI
أخبار دولية
11:11

المجلس الوزاري لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية: لعملية إغاثة إنسانية عاجلة لمساعدة الشعب الفلسطيني في قطاع غزة

LBCI
أخبار دولية
08:38

مجلس الوزراء السعودي: لرفع الحصار عن غزة والدفع بعملية السلام ونرفض دعوات التهجير القسري للفلسطينيين

LBCI
أخبار دولية
13:30

من غزة صور يوميّة تلخّص المأساة..

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2023-10-16

الداخلية الفلسطينية: الجيش الاسرائيلي يستهدف صحافيي غزة ويمنع دخول الصحافيين الأجانب

LBCI
منوعات
10:07

مجموعة"رولز رويس" البريطانية تلغي ما يصل إلى 2500 وظيفة

LBCI
منوعات
09:57

شظايا الحرب بين إسرائيل وحركة حماس تصيب معرض فرانكفورت للكتاب

LBCI
منوعات
09:55

خلال تسلقها سابع أعلى قمة في العالم انزلقت... متسلقة جبال ثلاثينية سقطت في فجوة عميقة وهذا مصيرها!

LBCI
منوعات
09:49

سقوط طفل من الطابق الثالث في صيدا...اليكم ما حصل! (فيديو)

LBCI
موضة وجمال
07:00

إيلي صعب يتحدّث لموقع الـLBCI عن الألوان الرائدة لهذا الموسم: "هذا هو اللون الكاسح حالياً"

LBCI
خبر عاجل
2023-10-13

كتائب القسام: استهدفنا مقر قيادة المنطقة الشمالية في صفد المحتلة بصاروخ عياش 250

LBCI
منوعات
2023-09-05

عملية سرقة لجهاز آيفون مبتكرة وفريدة من نوعها... قضمت السلك بأسنانها وأتمت مهمتها في مشهد أكثر من صادم! (فيديو)

LBCI
اسرار
2023-08-13

أسرار الصحف 13-08-2023

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
07:21

الاعلامي عماد الدين اديب: ولي العهد السعودي أسمع بلينكن كلاما شديد اللهجة في شأن ما يحدث في غزة

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
07:14

عمليات رفع الركام عن المبنى المنهار في المنصورية مستمرة.. اليكم التفاصيل

LBCI
أخبار دولية
07:12

والدة الرهينة الفرنسية-الإسرائيلية ميا شيم تطالب زعماء العالم الافراج عن ابنتها

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
07:07

بلدة الضهيرة تعرضت مساءً لضربات إسرائيلية عنيفة.. ما الأضرار التي سببتها؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
07:05

القصف الاسرائيلي يتجدد على محاور عدة في جنوب لبنان.. كيف تبدو الصورة من الخيام؟

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
05:47

بوحبيب: الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية تؤدي إلى توتر الجبهة بشكل يصعب احتواؤه.. فيدان: نعمل لعدم تمدد الحرب إلى لبنان

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
03:35

الجيش الإسرائيلي يقصف أهدافا في جنوب لبنان

LBCI
أخبار دولية
16:45

ماذا عن مشاركة بلينكن في اجتماع الكابينت المصغّر وتحضيرات زيارة بايدن يوم الاربعاء؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
16:44

ماذا في التطوّرات الأمنية في الجنوب..؟

LBCI
خبر عاجل
02:11

انخفاض أسعار المحروقات

LBCI
امن وقضاء
17:23

الدفاع المدني: انتشال جثتي مواطنتين من تحت الانقاض في المنصورية..وعدد المفقودين يتقلص الى ستة

LBCI
خبر عاجل
16:02

وزير خارجية إيران: احتمالية التحرك الوقائي من قبل محور المقاومة متوقعة في الساعات المقبلة

LBCI
خبر عاجل
13:11

كندا تحث مواطنيها على مغادرة لبنان

LBCI
خبر عاجل
04:26

انتشال جثة من تحت الأنقاض في مبنى المنصورية

LBCI
خبر عاجل
08:02

قصف اسرائيلي على مارون الراس والمقاومة الاسلامية تستهدف أجهزة التجسس والتصوير والجمع الحربي في موقع جل الدير في القطاع الأوسط

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
01:53

الجيش الإسرائيلي: إحباط محاولة تسلل لمجموعة من لبنان وقتل 4 منهم

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
12:46

الخطوط الجوية السويسرية تعلق رحلاتها إلى بيروت لأسباب أمنية

