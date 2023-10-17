مأساة المشاهد من غزة تابع: طبيب بحث عن ابنه بين المصابين فعثر عليه في قسم الجثامين! (فيديو)

🇵🇸 #Palestine || A Doctor is saddened by the death of his son and the injury of his children and family while providing medical care to injuries in the hospital. 15.10.23 Via @belalkh



دكتور يفجع باستشهاد ابنه واصابه اطفاله وعائلته خلال تأديه عمله في المشفى pic.twitter.com/rW6f4fJOOU