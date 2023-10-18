الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
السياحة في لبنان
سيدات الملاعب
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
امن وقضاء
اخبار البرامج
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة آخر الأخبار السياحة في لبنان سيدات الملاعب أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ امن وقضاء اخبار البرامج حال الطقس منوعات صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
فيلم لبناني
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
الافلام الوثائقية
التاريخ الذي لم يُروَ
مئوية لبنان
نشرات الأخبار
برامج حوارية
مسلسلات
رياضة
برامج أخرى
كوميديا
منوعات
برامج زمان
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

لهذا السبب...الاعلامي المصري باسم يوسف يقتبس شخصية مواطن اسرائيلي في مقابلة أجنبية! (فيديو)

منوعات
2023-10-18 | 06:29
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
لهذا السبب...الاعلامي المصري باسم يوسف يقتبس شخصية مواطن اسرائيلي في مقابلة أجنبية! (فيديو)
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
لهذا السبب...الاعلامي المصري باسم يوسف يقتبس شخصية مواطن اسرائيلي في مقابلة أجنبية! (فيديو)

لهذا السبب...الاعلامي المصري باسم يوسف يقتبس شخصية مواطن اسرائيلي في مقابلة أجنبية! (فيديو)

في مقابلة مع الإعلامي بيرس مورغان على شاشة Talk TV  البريطانية، أشعل الإعلامي المصري الساخر باسم يوسف، المقيم في الولايات المتحدة تفاعلاً بين رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، بعد تعليق على الأحداث الجارية في غزة وإسرائيل، واستخدامه كلمة "أحا" الشائعة في مصر.

وقال يوسف مقتبساً شخصية مواطن إسرائيلي يخاطب رئيس الوزراء، بنيامين نتنياهو: "شاهدت مقابلة مع داني أيلون، كان مستشاراً وسفير إسرائيل في الولايات المتحدة وهل تعلم ما قاله؟ قال إن الحل بالنسبة لهؤلاء الفلسطينيين هو الذهاب إلى أرض سيناء الواسعة والعيش هناك مؤقتا في مدن مخيمات، حتى نبني غزة مجدداً ومن ثم ندعوكم مجدداً.. أحا يعني عبط احنا بقى.. رأينا هذا الفيلم من قبل".
 
 

آخر الأخبار

منوعات

باسم

يوسف

مقابلة

أجنبية

LBCI التالي
طفل فلسطيني يبكي ويرتجف خوفا... لم يتمكن من الكلام فتحدثت عنه دموعه! (فيديو)
توقيف مغن إيطالي في إطار حملة ضد المافيا
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
04:53

إيران تمنع تدريس الأطفال الصغار اللغات الأجنبية

LBCI
خبر عاجل
14:48

ادرعي نافياً خبر قناة الجزيرة: لم يصدر عني أي تصريح أو أي تعليق بخصوص مستشفى المعمداني في غزة وكل الاخبار المتداولة باسمي تصدر عن أبواق حماس الاعلامية وهي عارية عن الصحة تمامًا

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
14:20

الجزيرة نقلا عن المتحدث باسم جهاز الدفاع المدني في غزة: لا يوجد جرحى بل كلهم شهداء في قصف المستشفى وهناك عائلات كاملة مسحت من السجل المدني

LBCI
خبر عاجل
13:44

المتحدث باسم وزارة الصحة في غزة: أكثر من 500 ضحية في قصف مستشفى الأهلي المعمداني

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
09:24

أطفال من غزة في القدس للعلاج من السرطان مع ذويهم: بين ألم المرض والخوف على الأحباء

LBCI
منوعات
09:10

تجمع رجال أمن المطار حول حقيبتها... اعتقدوا أن لديها فأر بداخلها ولكن ما عثروا عليه وضعها في موقف محرج!

LBCI
منوعات
08:52

إبنة الثلاث سنوات غرقت في حوض الاستحمام... وهذه تفاصيل المأساة!

LBCI
منوعات
08:20

تصوّر معها خلال مباراة رياضية ولكنه لم يتمكن من اكتشاف هويتها... ما فعله للعثور عليها لا يُصدّق!

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:24

الرئيس الاميركي...هل يوقف الحرب؟

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2023-08-14

وزير الصحة للـLBCI: لا يوجد أرقام تقول إن موجة كورونا كبيرة آتية الى لبنان

LBCI
منوعات
2023-10-14

في واقعة غريبة... "ثلاثي" يستقبل طفله الأول: إبننا لديه أمان وأب!

LBCI
فنّ
2023-10-09

فيروز تغنّي لفلسطين.. فيديوهات من كواليس تمارين حفل دبي 2002 (فيديو)

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار لبنان
08:10

على وقع التصعيد في غزة... كيف هي الأجواء في الجنوب؟

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
08:07

فقدت 17 من عائلتها في غزة... أم جهاد فلسطينية تعيش في مخيم برج الشمالي

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
08:05

صفي الدين: لادانة العدو الاسرائيلي والرئيس الاميركي لم يتعلم ولا يريد ان يتعلم

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
08:00

حماس من بيروت: نطالب العالم بإدانة تل ابيب والوقوف الى جانب الشعب الفلسطيني

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
07:59

بايدن في تل أبيب دعماً لإسرائيل

LBCI
أخبار دولية
07:00

وزير الخارجية السعودي: نرفض أي تهجير للشعب الفلسطيني من أراضيه

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
05:08

ميقاتي شارك في الوقفة التضامنية أمام وزارة الصحة استنكارا للمجزرة الاسرائيلية: المجتمع الدولي يقف مع الجلاّد

LBCI
أخبار دولية
04:30

السيسي يؤكد أن مصر "لم تغلق" معبر رفح "منذ بداية الأزمة" ويلوم "القصف الاسرائيلي"

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
02:37

كيف يبدو الوضع على الحدود الجنوبية؟

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
أخبار لبنان
15:43

وزير التربية يعلن إقفال المدارس والجامعات يوم غد الاربعاء

LBCI
خبر عاجل
14:30

مشاهد تظهر ما بعد قصف مستشفى الأهلي المعمداني... هلع وجثث (نحذر من أن المشاهد قاسية)

LBCI
خبر عاجل
14:48

ادرعي نافياً خبر قناة الجزيرة: لم يصدر عني أي تصريح أو أي تعليق بخصوص مستشفى المعمداني في غزة وكل الاخبار المتداولة باسمي تصدر عن أبواق حماس الاعلامية وهي عارية عن الصحة تمامًا

LBCI
أخبار دولية
14:15

لحظة قصف مستشفى المعمداني في قطاع غزة

LBCI
خبر عاجل
04:49

بايدن: حزنت وغضبت بشأن الانفجار في المستشفى المعمداني أمس ويبدو أن الجانب الآخر وراء ذلك وليست إسرائيل

LBCI
أخبار دولية
16:06

الجيش الاسرائيلي: الجهاد الاسلامي هو المسؤول عن انفجار الصاروخ في المستشفى المعمداني

LBCI
خبر عاجل
17:04

المتظاهرون أمام السفارة الاميركية يجتازون الشريط الشائك الاول ويحاولون تفكيك الشريط الحديدي

LBCI
خبر عاجل
01:25

الخارجية الأميركية رفعت مستوى التحذير من السفر إلى لبنان

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More