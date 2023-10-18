الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
السياحة في لبنان
سيدات الملاعب
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
امن وقضاء
اخبار البرامج
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة آخر الأخبار السياحة في لبنان سيدات الملاعب أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ امن وقضاء اخبار البرامج حال الطقس منوعات صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
نشرة الأخبار المسائية
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
الافلام الوثائقية
التاريخ الذي لم يُروَ
مئوية لبنان
نشرات الأخبار
برامج حوارية
مسلسلات
رياضة
برامج أخرى
كوميديا
منوعات
برامج زمان
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

تصوّر معها خلال مباراة رياضية ولكنه لم يتمكن من اكتشاف هويتها... ما فعله للعثور عليها لا يُصدّق!

منوعات
2023-10-18 | 08:20
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
تصوّر معها خلال مباراة رياضية ولكنه لم يتمكن من اكتشاف هويتها... ما فعله للعثور عليها لا يُصدّق!
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
تصوّر معها خلال مباراة رياضية ولكنه لم يتمكن من اكتشاف هويتها... ما فعله للعثور عليها لا يُصدّق!

تصوّر معها خلال مباراة رياضية ولكنه لم يتمكن من اكتشاف هويتها... ما فعله للعثور عليها لا يُصدّق!

أحد مشجعي فريق Dolphins مصمم على التواصل مرة أخرى مع فتاة غامضة التقى بها خلال مباراة الرغبي يوم الأحد ضد فريق Panthers في ملعب هارد روك.

وبعد فوز ميامي المهيمن بنتيجة 42-21 على بانثرز الذي لم يحقق أي فوز، انتقل المشجع إلى منصة X وشارك ما بدا أنها صورة التقطها مع المشجعة في المدرجات، وفق ما نقل موقع نيويورك بوست.
"هل يعرف أحد أين يمكنني العثور على هذه الفتاة من القسم 347، الصف 5؟" كتب مستخدم X “@TheHomiiie”.

وفي منشور منفصل في اليوم التالي، كشف أنه أرسل رسالة إلى المرأة السمراء، التي كانت ترتدي قبعة دولفينز ونظارات شمسية وقميصًا برتقاليًا من دون أكمام في المباراة.

ثم نشر من جديد: "تحديث: عثرت صديقة عائلتها على التغريدة وتم إرسال الرسالة المباشرة... تبدأ لعبة الانتظار."

وعندما سئل لماذا لم يواجه الفتاة، أوضح: "لقد علقت في لحظة الفوز وكان علينا أن نأخذ شخصا ما إلى المطار لذلك كنا نسرع للخروج".

كما شكر معجبي Dolphins على X لمساعدتهم في نشر قصته.

وأعاد معجب Dolphins نشر "التحديث" الذي قال إنه تلقاه من مستخدم X "@RubinSandwichh" حول الفتاة.

وكتب مستخدم X: "أنا على اتصال مباشر مع فتاة Dolphins من القسم 347... إنها تراقب الفوضى بهدوء من بعيد... إنها تستمتع بالهرج والمرج عبر الإنترنت وستظهر إذا أطاحت الدلافين بالنسور ليلة الأحد القادمة."


وألمح مراسل Dolphins عمر كيلي إلى أنه لعب دورًا في محاولة مساعدة الاثنين على إعادة الاتصال.

وكتب كيلي على X: "لقد خرجت من الأمر". "لقد ساعدت صديقي في نشر الأمر وإذا كانت مهتمة بالمضي قدمًا فهي تعرف مكان العثور عليه..."

المنشور الأولي للرجل الذي يبحث عن المرأة الغامضة حصل على ما يقرب من 13 مليون مشاهدة حتى بعد ظهر يوم الثلاثاء.

وسيتواجه النسور والدلافين يوم الأحد في ملعب لينكولن المالي في "Sunday Night Football".
 

آخر الأخبار

منوعات

مباراة

رياضية

ولكنه

يتمكن

اكتشاف

هويتها...

للعثور

عليها

يُصدّق!

LBCI التالي
إبنة الثلاث سنوات غرقت في حوض الاستحمام... وهذه تفاصيل المأساة!
وقائع غريبة وبشعة تُسرد للمرة الأولى... اكتشفوا الجانب المظلم من ميكي ماوس!
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
2023-08-21

إصابة 3 أشخاص في شجار مسلح خلال مباراة رياضية (فيديو)

LBCI
منوعات
2023-10-13

أوهمها بأنه أنقذها من الاغتصاب...ولكن ما فعله معها سائق "اوبر" في هذا البلد مرعب!

LBCI
منوعات
2023-10-12

خلال سرقته سيارة أجبر امرأة مسنة على توصيله ثم أطلق النار عليها... اعتذر من عائلتها ولكن هذا كان مصيره!

LBCI
منوعات
2023-10-07

خلال نومها في القطار وقف فوقها واعتدى عليها بأسلوب "مريض" ولا يصدق!

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
11:40

أثناء تعميد رجل ستيني في بركة تجديف... طفت جثته على وجهها في الماء ولم يلاحظ أحد الأمر! (فيديو)

LBCI
منوعات
11:33

دعتها صديقتها إلى العشاء ثم طلبت منها أمرا لا يصدق... "هذا سلوك فظيع!"

LBCI
منوعات
11:09

شحنة موز "ملغومة" ضبطت في هولندا... وهذه التفاصيل!

LBCI
منوعات
10:00

الحشرات تصمد حتى الخريف بفعل الاحترار المناخي

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
علوم وتكنولوجيا
08:34

مذنب أكبر بثلاث مرات من جبل إيفرست انفجر ويندفع نحو الأرض؟!

LBCI
صحة وتغذية
2023-10-15

علماء يكشفون اللّغز... لهذا السبب يستهدف سرطان الثدي العمود الفقري!

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
08:07

فقدت 17 من عائلتها في غزة... أم جهاد فلسطينية تعيش في مخيم برج الشمالي

LBCI
أخبار دولية
00:13

بايدن يبدي "غضبه وحزنه العميق بسبب الانفجار في المستشفى" الأهلي في غزة

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أمن وقضاء
10:00

احتجاجات بمحيط السفارة الأميركية في عوكر تنديدًا بالقصف الإسرائيلي لمستشفى المعمداني وسط غزة (فيديو)

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
08:10

على وقع التصعيد في غزة... كيف هي الأجواء في الجنوب؟

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
08:07

فقدت 17 من عائلتها في غزة... أم جهاد فلسطينية تعيش في مخيم برج الشمالي

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
08:05

صفي الدين: لادانة العدو الاسرائيلي والرئيس الاميركي لم يتعلم ولا يريد ان يتعلم

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
08:00

حماس من بيروت: نطالب العالم بإدانة تل ابيب والوقوف الى جانب الشعب الفلسطيني

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
07:59

بايدن في تل أبيب دعماً لإسرائيل

LBCI
أخبار دولية
07:00

وزير الخارجية السعودي: نرفض أي تهجير للشعب الفلسطيني من أراضيه

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
05:08

ميقاتي شارك في الوقفة التضامنية أمام وزارة الصحة استنكارا للمجزرة الاسرائيلية: المجتمع الدولي يقف مع الجلاّد

LBCI
أخبار دولية
04:30

السيسي يؤكد أن مصر "لم تغلق" معبر رفح "منذ بداية الأزمة" ويلوم "القصف الاسرائيلي"

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
أخبار لبنان
15:43

وزير التربية يعلن إقفال المدارس والجامعات يوم غد الاربعاء

LBCI
خبر عاجل
14:30

مشاهد تظهر ما بعد قصف مستشفى الأهلي المعمداني... هلع وجثث (نحذر من أن المشاهد قاسية)

LBCI
خبر عاجل
14:48

ادرعي نافياً خبر قناة الجزيرة: لم يصدر عني أي تصريح أو أي تعليق بخصوص مستشفى المعمداني في غزة وكل الاخبار المتداولة باسمي تصدر عن أبواق حماس الاعلامية وهي عارية عن الصحة تمامًا

LBCI
أخبار دولية
14:15

لحظة قصف مستشفى المعمداني في قطاع غزة

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
10:26

السفارة السعودية لدى لبنان لرعاياها: لمغادرة الأراضي اللبنانية بشكل فوري والتقيد بقرار منع السفر

LBCI
خبر عاجل
04:49

بايدن: حزنت وغضبت بشأن الانفجار في المستشفى المعمداني أمس ويبدو أن الجانب الآخر وراء ذلك وليست إسرائيل

LBCI
خبر عاجل
17:04

المتظاهرون أمام السفارة الاميركية يجتازون الشريط الشائك الاول ويحاولون تفكيك الشريط الحديدي

LBCI
أخبار دولية
16:06

الجيش الاسرائيلي: الجهاد الاسلامي هو المسؤول عن انفجار الصاروخ في المستشفى المعمداني

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More