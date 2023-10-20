الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
السياحة في لبنان
سيدات الملاعب
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
امن وقضاء
اخبار البرامج
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة آخر الأخبار السياحة في لبنان سيدات الملاعب أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ امن وقضاء اخبار البرامج حال الطقس منوعات صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
The Researcher
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
الافلام الوثائقية
التاريخ الذي لم يُروَ
مئوية لبنان
نشرات الأخبار
برامج حوارية
مسلسلات
رياضة
برامج أخرى
كوميديا
منوعات
برامج زمان
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

فيديو يوثق المشهد... لحظات مؤثرة بين شرطي ورجل أوشك على الانتحار: كيف أقنعه بالنزول من الجسر؟

منوعات
2023-10-20 | 11:53
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
فيديو يوثق المشهد... لحظات مؤثرة بين شرطي ورجل أوشك على الانتحار: كيف أقنعه بالنزول من الجسر؟
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
فيديو يوثق المشهد... لحظات مؤثرة بين شرطي ورجل أوشك على الانتحار: كيف أقنعه بالنزول من الجسر؟

انهار أحد عناصر الشرطة في نيويورك بالبكاء بعد مساعدته في إقناع رجل انتحاري بالنزول من جسر في مانهاتن في لحظة نادرة وُثقت بكاميرا الشرطة.
 
ويُظهر مقطع الفيديو المروع، الذي نشرته إدارة الشرطة يوم الأربعاء على حساب X (تويتر مسبقاً)، الضابطين كارل فايت وإليودورو ماتا وهما يطمئنان الرجل بهدوء وهو يقف على حافة طريق ريفرسايد درايف السريع المرتفع في مانهاتنفيل في 5 تشرين الأول.
 
وقال فايت للرجل وهو يقف خارج السياج على حافة الجسر: "لقد كنت مكانك يا رجل. الأمر لا يستحق كل هذا العناء. لقد كنت مكانك يا أخي، وهناك حلول. هناك طريقة تضمن لك الخروج من هذا الوضع."
 
وتحدث رجال الشرطة مع الرجل لمدة 40 دقيقة تقريبًا حتى تمكن ضباط وحدة خدمة الطوارئ من إنقاذه، وفقًا لشرطة نيويورك التي أشارت إلى أن ضباطها "يتفاعلون بشكل متكرر مع الأشخاص الذين يمرون بأسوأ أيام حياتهم".
 
 

آخر الأخبار

منوعات

رجل انتحاري

انتحار

جسر

مانهاتن

شرطة

عناصر

إقناع

نزول

نيويورك.

LBCI التالي
بشرى سعيدة للبنانيين... موافقة فاتيكانية على ملف تثبيت أعجوبة المكرّم البطريرك اسطفان الدويهي! (فيديو)
ظنوا أنها دمية مزيفة... العثور على جثة رجل في كوخ خشبي مهجور وهذه التفاصيل!
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
2023-10-14

اتصل بالشرطة للتبليغ عن انتحار حبيبته ولكن... ما تم اكتشافه في وقت لاحق صادم!

LBCI
منوعات
2023-10-10

عناصر من الشرطة يرمون جثة في قناة مائية في هذا البلد...اليكم ما حصل! (فيديو)

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2023-09-19

مقتل أربعة عناصر من الشرطة الأذربيجانية ومدنيَّين بانفجار ألغام

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2023-08-25

التحكم المروري: تم معالجة تسرب المازوت محلة جسر خلدة من قبل عناصر مفرزة سير بعبدا والسير عاد الى طبيعته

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
15:07

رسم وجه زوجته وشماً على جسده...وهذا ما فعله بصورتها بعد الانفصال! (صورة)

LBCI
منوعات
14:25

خلال رقصها مع زوجها في حفل زفافهما تعرضت لموقف محرج كشف "أكثر مما ينبغي"!... إليكم الحدث المحرج! (فيديو)

LBCI
منوعات
14:03

اكتشاف القبر المفقود لـ "الملكة المنسية" في مصر القديمة...حكمت "بقوة غير عادية" قبل 5000 عام!

LBCI
منوعات
13:30

تعاطى المخدرات أثناء القيادة وقتل ابن الـ 9 سنوات...اليكم تفاصيل الحادثة المأساوية!

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
05:34

بعد أن عنفها لأشهر... طبيب قتل حبيبته الممرضة ثم اتصل بوالديه: حديث انتهى بالانتحار؟!

LBCI
عالم الطبخ
2023-10-16

وصفة نباتية على طريقة الشيف فادي زغيب...تعلموا تطبيق البرغل مع السبانخ والكوسا (فيديو)

LBCI
منوعات
2023-10-10

"السرقة في بيت الله!"... مشهد صادم لطفلة تسرق من حقيبة سيدة خلال قداس بموافقة والدتها! (فيديو)

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
06:37

بوحبيب طلب من سفراء غربيين تدخل بلادهم والضغط على اسرائيل لوقف التصعيد

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:07

من المستشفى المعمداني في غزة الى كنيسة القديس برفيريوس المشهد يتكرر

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:59

الجبهة اللبنانية تحتدم والجنوب يشهد جولات منذ الصباح

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:55

في داخل اسرائيل اكثر من سيناريو عن حرب الجبهات المفتوحة

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:53

ما هي الرسالة التي أراد محور المقاومة إرسالها من خلال هجمات اليمن والعراق وسوريا ولبنان، ولِمَن؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:50

قواعد عسكرية اميركية في سوريا والعراق تحت مرمى الصواريخ

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:48

معرض الكتاب مستمر حتى يوم الاحد.. وللاطفال حصّة كبيرة فيه

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:42

ماذا يعني مَثَل "متل العايز مشوار ع دوما"؟

LBCI
السياحة في لبنان
13:41

دوما أجمل البلدات حول العالم ٢: سياحة ريفية وعمارة تقليدية وأعمال ترميم

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:39

اسرائيل.. هل تأتيكِ الصواريخ والمسيّرات من اليمن؟

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
أخبار لبنان
02:15

انخفاض في سعر البنزين... ماذا عن المازوت والغاز؟

LBCI
خبر عاجل
07:06

الجيش الإسرائيلي: طائرة تابعة لسلاح الجو الاسرائيلي استهدفت منذ قليل ثلاثة عناصر من حزب الله على الحدود اللبنانية

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
15:59

ما صحة إقفال المدارس الخاصة والرسمية إلى أمد غير محدد؟

LBCI
خبر عاجل
16:15

حركة حماس تعلن سقوط قتلى في حرم كنيسة بعد غارة إسرائيلية

LBCI
صحف اليوم
00:22

خطة الحكومة الطارئة في حال نشوب حرب: تقسيم لبنان جغرافياً إلى ثلاث مناطق (الاخبار)

LBCI
فنّ
09:13

بعد حرق غاليري في عوكر.. ماذا قالت مايا دياب عن المقاومة؟

LBCI
خبر عاجل
13:39

مدير مستشفى القدس في غزة: الجيش الإسرائيلي أبلغنا بضرورة إخلاء المستشفى ويوجد بداخله 12 ألف نازح

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
16:37

استشهاد مواطن كان برفقة مجموعة من الصحافيين حوصروا مقابل موقع العباد

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More