فيديو يوثق المشهد... لحظات مؤثرة بين شرطي ورجل أوشك على الانتحار: كيف أقنعه بالنزول من الجسر؟

Police Officers frequently interact with people having the worst day of their lives. 2 weeks ago, Officers Fayette & Mata talked to a distraught man in crisis for nearly 40 minutes until ESU officers rescued him.
Watch the harrowing video below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/68lBMiwfvr
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 19, 2023
Police Officers frequently interact with people having the worst day of their lives. 2 weeks ago, Officers Fayette & Mata talked to a distraught man in crisis for nearly 40 minutes until ESU officers rescued him.
Watch the harrowing video below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/68lBMiwfvr