بعد البلبلة الّتي أثارتها المقابلة الأولى... هل تُقام جولة ثانية بين باسم يوسف وبيرس مورغان؟

2023-10-22 | 07:00
بعد البلبلة الّتي أثارتها المقابلة الأولى... هل تُقام جولة ثانية بين باسم يوسف وبيرس مورغان؟
بعد البلبلة الّتي أثارتها المقابلة الأولى... هل تُقام جولة ثانية بين باسم يوسف وبيرس مورغان؟

أعلن الإعلامي البريطاني بيرس مورغان استضافة الإعلامي المصري الساخر باسم يوسف للمرة الثانية في برنامجهUncensored ، وذلك بعد البلبلة الّتي أحدثتها المقابلة الأولى على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
 
وكشف بيرس مورغان على منصة "X" (تويتر سابقاً) عن الحلقة الثانية، وجاء في المنشور: "تحديث: 15 مليون مشاهدة الآن لمقابلتي مع @Byoussef - مما يجعلها المقابلة الأكثر مشاهدة التي أجريتها منذ إطلاق PiersUncentriced".
 
أما بدوره، فغرّد باسم يوسف في حسابه الرسمي على المنصة عينها التالي: "دعنا نحصل على الجولة الثانية. لقد استمتعت حقا بمحادثتنا. دعونا نجري مقابلة فردية في الاستوديو أثناء تناول القهوة ومن دون سمّاعة أذن معيبة. من كان يتخيل؟ حتى شهر أذار كنت محظورًا على تويتر (لقد استحقيت ذلك😜). لقد كنت كريمًا جدًا بشأن هذا الأمر على الرغم من أنك اكتشفته قبل دقيقة واحدة من ظهورنا على الهواء. ولكن أجرينا محادثة رائعة. كما قلت: أنا أكره آراءك بيرس. لكن الحديث معك هو متعة مطلقة. دعونا نفعل ذلك مرة أخرى (...) لنقم بحلقة تحت عنوان الهالوين".
 
ويُذكر أن مقابلة بيرس مع يوسف ضجّت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي في الأيام الماضية.
 
ومن أبرز ما قاله يوسف في المقابلة: "في الأيام الأخيرة فقدنا أنا وزوجتي التواصل مع أهلها في غـزة، فهي فلسطينية، لكن لا داعي للقلق نحن اعتدنا ذلك، فاعتدنا أن يتمّ قتل الناس هناك ثم يتمّ تهجيرهم، فهو أمر معتاد، ولكن في الحقيقة هم لا يموتون ويستمرون في العيش. أعلم ذلك جيدًا لأنني متزوج واحدة منهم، فلقد حاولتم قتلها مرات عدة وفشلتم".
 
 
 

آخر الأخبار

منوعات

باسم يوسف

بيرس مورغان

مقابلة

جولة ثانية

برنامج

بلبلة

فلسطين

القضية الفلسطينية

حرب

اسرائيل.

