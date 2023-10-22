بعد البلبلة الّتي أثارتها المقابلة الأولى... هل تُقام جولة ثانية بين باسم يوسف وبيرس مورغان؟

UPDATE: 15 million views now for my interview with @Byoussef - making it the most-watched interview I’ve done since the launch of @PiersUncensored . https://t.co/BTHgYQ9hRi
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 20, 2023
UPDATE: 15 million views now for my interview with @Byoussef - making it the most-watched interview I’ve done since the launch of @PiersUncensored . https://t.co/BTHgYQ9hRi
Let’s have round 2 @piersmorgan . I truly enjoyed our conversation . Let’s have a one on one interview in the studio over coffee and without a faulty ear piece. Who could have imagined? Until last March I was blocked by you on Twitter (I deserved it😜). You were very gracious… https://t.co/5KPrzjLDbW
— Bassem Youssef (@Byoussef) October 20, 2023
Let’s have round 2 @piersmorgan . I truly enjoyed our conversation . Let’s have a one on one interview in the studio over coffee and without a faulty ear piece. Who could have imagined? Until last March I was blocked by you on Twitter (I deserved it😜). You were very gracious… https://t.co/5KPrzjLDbW