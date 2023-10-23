الأخبار
Live
LBCI
LBCI

أشعلت غضباً واسعاً بعد تضامنها مع غزة... هذا ما حصل مع الناشطة البيئية غريتا تونبرغ! (صور)

2023-10-23 | 06:04
أشعلت غضباً واسعاً بعد تضامنها مع غزة... هذا ما حصل مع الناشطة البيئية غريتا تونبرغ! (صور)

أشعلت غضباً واسعاً بعد تضامنها مع غزة... هذا ما حصل مع الناشطة البيئية غريتا تونبرغ!

تصدر اسم الناشطة البيئية غريتا تونبرغ في اليومين الماضيين منصة "أكس" بعد أن نشرت صورة على حسابها، بدت فيها إلى جانب مجموعة من الناشطين، تحمل لافتة كتب عليها "نقف مع غزة".

كما أنها نشرت صورة أخرى، ظهر فيها أخطبوط وفوقه علامة إسرائيل، يفرد أرجله على الكرة الأرضية. مما أشعل عاصفة من التعليقات الغاضبة ضدها، وسط اتهامات عنيفة وجهت إليها بمعاداة السامية. 

كما وصف أرييه شاليكار، المتحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي، الشابة السويدية بـ"الداعشية"، معتبرا أن "أي شخص على صلة بغريتا هو بنظره مؤيد للإرهاب".

وبعد الهجوم عليها، حذفت الشابة صورة الأخطبوط، مبقية على صورة التضامن مع قطاع غزة، الغارق منذ أسبوعين بحصار فرضته القوات الإسرائيلية.

وكتبت قائلة: "غني عن القول أنني ضد الهجمات المروعة التي تشنها حماس. وكما قلت، يحتاج العالم إلى رفع صوته والدعوة إلى وقف فوري لإطلاق النار وتحقيق العدالة والحرية للفلسطينيين وجميع المدنيين المتضررين".
 
 

