أشعلت غضباً واسعاً بعد تضامنها مع غزة... هذا ما حصل مع الناشطة البيئية غريتا تونبرغ! (صور)

Week 270. Today we strike in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza. The world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected.#FreePalestine #IStandWithPalestine #StandWithGaza #FridaysForFuture
