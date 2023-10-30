الأخبار
أخفى عنه إصابته بمرض معدي فكان ردّ فعله صادم... طبيب يعنّف مريضه وهذا ما حصل! (فيديو)

2023-10-30 | 10:05
أخفى عنه إصابته بمرض معدي فكان ردّ فعله صادم... طبيب يعنّف مريضه وهذا ما حصل! (فيديو)

أخفى عنه إصابته بمرض معدي فكان ردّ فعله صادم... طبيب يعنّف مريضه وهذا ما حصل! (فيديو)

انتشر على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مقطع فيديو ظهر فيه طبيب من أحد مستشفيات الهند وهو يضرب ويشتم مريضاً ويصفعه مراراً وتكراراً، لأن الأخير أخفى عنه إصابته بفيروس نقص المناعة البشرية "الإيدز".

ومن جهتها، أوضحت إدارة المستشفى أن "الطبيب أصيب بصدمة لا سيما أن المريض عرض الطاقم الطبي كله للخطر من التقاط عدوى فيروس الإيدز المصاب به"، مضيفة أنها قد "اضطرت إلى اتخاذ إجراءات عقابية بحقه".

وقال المشرف على مستشفى مهراجا يشوانتراو، برامندرا ثاكور، إن الطبيب الموجود في قسم جراحة العظام والكسور، تم إيقافه عن العمل على الفور، كما تم تشكيل لجنة من ثلاثة أعضاء للتحقيق في القضية وتقديم تقرير في غضون ثلاثة أيام.
 

