"البلد كله لنا بما في ذلك غزة ولبنان"... ضابط إسرائيلي يشعل موجة غضب وهذا ما حصل! (فيديو)

And now with English subtitles, thanks to @maozinon
“...the land is OURS. The whole country! All of it! Including Gaza! Including Lebanon! The whole promised land!”
We - the people seeking life and peace - are hostages trapped between Hamas and these extremists. HELP pic.twitter.com/pqYiMC76PG
— Tami Yakira (@tami_yakira) November 5, 2023
And now with English subtitles, thanks to @maozinon
“...the land is OURS. The whole country! All of it! Including Gaza! Including Lebanon! The whole promised land!”
We - the people seeking life and peace - are hostages trapped between Hamas and these extremists. HELP pic.twitter.com/pqYiMC76PG