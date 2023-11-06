الأخبار
"البلد كله لنا بما في ذلك غزة ولبنان"... ضابط إسرائيلي يشعل موجة غضب وهذا ما حصل! (فيديو)

2023-11-06 | 01:44
"البلد كله لنا بما في ذلك غزة ولبنان"... ضابط إسرائيلي يشعل موجة غضب وهذا ما حصل! (فيديو)

"البلد كله لنا بما في ذلك غزة ولبنان"... ضابط إسرائيلي يشعل موجة غضب وهذا ما حصل! (فيديو)

انتشر عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي فيديو لمقع من خطاب ألقاه "ضابط- حاخام" على جنود إسرائيليين.

وأثار خطاب  عميحاي فريدمان، حاخام قاعدة تدريب "لواء ناحال" وهو يخاطب مجموعة من الجنود جدلاً واسعاً بين عدد من الإسرائيليين، وتسبب بموجة غضب كبيرة بين رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وفق ما نقل موقع العربية.

وفي التفاصيل، ظهر فريدمان في الفيديو وهو يخاطب مجموعة من الجنود هاتفاً مسروراً بأن قوات بلاده "ستدمرهم جميعاً" في إشارة إلى فلسطينيي غزة.

وتابع: "لو لم يكن هناك قتلى ولا رهائن ولا جرحى في صفوفنا لربما كان هذا أسعد شهر في حياتي".

وصرخ بقوة: "البلد كله لنا... بما في ذلك غزة، ولبنان!... الأرض الموعودة بأكملها لنا.. سنعود إليها مرة أخرى! غوش قطيف (أي الكتلة الاستيطانية السابقة في غزة التي تم إخلاؤها في خطة فك الارتباط عام 2005 )- ستكون صغيرة مقارنة بما سنحققه!"

ليبدأ بعدها الجنود بالهتاف وراءه "كله لنا".

وختم مشددا على أن "إسرائيل ستقتلع حماس، وسوف تدمر أعداءها، سندمرهم جميعًا".

في المقابل، أعلن الجيش الاسرائيلي في بيان، بعد موجة انتقادات فجرها المقطع أن "سلوك هذا الضابط كما ظهر في الفيديو لا يتوافق مع قيم الجيش وتوجيهاته"، وفق ما نقل المصدر.

كما أشار إلى أنه استدعاه "لاجتماع توضيحي!"، مضيفا أنه "لن يسمح بهذا النوع من الخطاب غير المقبول بين صفوفه، في الأوقات الروتينية أو في زمن الحرب".

