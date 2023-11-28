الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
سيدات الملاعب
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
امن وقضاء
اخبار البرامج
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة آخر الأخبار ثقافة السياحة في لبنان سيدات الملاعب أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ امن وقضاء اخبار البرامج حال الطقس منوعات صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
زهرة الثالوث 2
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
الافلام الوثائقية
التاريخ الذي لم يُروَ
مئوية لبنان
نشرات الأخبار
برامج حوارية
مسلسلات
رياضة
برامج أخرى
كوميديا
منوعات
برامج زمان
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

"رأيت وجهي يحترق ويذوب ويسقط"... أرادت أن تبدو أصغر سناً وبدلاً من ذلك سقط الجزء السفلي من فتحة أنفها! (فيديو وصور)!

منوعات
2023-11-28 | 11:40
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
&quot;رأيت وجهي يحترق ويذوب ويسقط&quot;... أرادت أن تبدو أصغر سناً وبدلاً من ذلك سقط الجزء السفلي من فتحة أنفها! (فيديو وصور)!
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
7min
"رأيت وجهي يحترق ويذوب ويسقط"... أرادت أن تبدو أصغر سناً وبدلاً من ذلك سقط الجزء السفلي من فتحة أنفها! (فيديو وصور)!

"رأيت وجهي يحترق ويذوب ويسقط"... أرادت أن تبدو أصغر سناً وبدلاً من ذلك سقط الجزء السفلي من فتحة أنفها! (فيديو وصور)!

يوم آخر، ضحية أخرى للحشو التجميلي الذي تم تطبيقه بشكل غير صحيح، هذه المرة، تسببت "طلقة فاشلة" في سقوط أنف امرأة من ولاية واشنطن، وفق ما نقل موقع نيويورك بوست.

وقالت كريستا كارسون، البالغة من العمر 52 عاماً، لصحيفة كينيدي نيوز عن "المحنة المرعبة": "لقد تسببت في بعض اضطرابات ما بعد الصدمة عندما رأيت وجهي يحترق ويذوب ويسقط".

بدأت القصة منذ أكثر من عشر سنوات، عندما أصبحت كارسون، مثل العديد من الأشخاص الذين يقتربون من منتصف العمر، غير راضية عن مظهرها - وأعربت عن أسفها لأن بعض الغرباء ظنوا خطأ أنها حماتها.

وعلى الرغم من تلقيها حقن البوتوكس لمدة 20 عامًا حتى تلك اللحظة، إلا أنه كان يُنظر للفنانة المحترفة على أنها أكبر سنًا من المطلوب.

وقالت المرأة بأسف: "زوجي أصغر مني بعشر سنوات، وبعد أن انضم إلي هنا في سياتل، وفي غضون أسبوعين تقريبًا، ظننت أنني والدته ثلاث مرات... لا أعرف إذا كان السبب هو رقبتي أو خدي أو ما الذي كان يكشف عن الفرق في أعمارنا، ولكن كان علي أن أفعل شيئًا حيال ذلك."

وقررت كارسون البحث عن علاج بالحشو في عام 2015 من جراح لم يذكر اسمه. وتتذكر قائلة: "شعرت وكأنني في أمان حقًا وفي أيدٍ أمينة حقًا، لذلك وقعت على نموذج الموافقة، الذي كان يحتوي فقط على بعض التحذيرات بشأن الكدمات والتورم وخطر الإصابة بالعدوى... لم أر أي شيء آخر يهمني على الإطلاق."

وفي العام التالي، شرعت كارسون في رحلتها التجميلية المشؤومة من خلال تلقي حقن سنوية في خطوط ابتسامتها، وكانت نتائجها مرضية في البداية.

وكان كل شيء يسير على ما يرام حتى 12 تشرين الأول 2020، عندما تلقت جرعة من شأنها أن تغير حياتها إلى الأبد.

وبحسب ما ورد كانت كارسون قد حددت موعدًا لحقنها في ذلك اليوم حتى تتمكن من الظهور بأفضل حالاتها في حفل زفاف مقبل. ومع ذلك، عندما عادت الفنانة إلى المنزل في وقت لاحق من ذلك اليوم، بدأت تعاني من مجموعة من الأعراض الغريبة، بما في ذلك "الإحساس بالخدر والوخز" وحتى كلماتها كانت غير واضحة.

وانزعجت كارسون من التدفق المفاجئ للأعراض، التي كانت تزداد سوءًا بشكل تدريجي، فاتصلت بمكتب الجراح في صباح اليوم التالي.

وأخبرها أن تأتي على الفور، وبعد ذلك اعترف بأنها أصيبت بانساد في الأوعية الدموية، وأن حالتها "ستزداد سوءًا قبل أن تتحسن"، وفقًا لكارسون.

وعلى الرغم من الأخبار المثيرة للقلق، قال الطبيب إنها ربما ستكون بخير في غضون ستة أشهر، وأعطاها مرهمًا لعلاج موقع الحقن.

وسرعان ما أثبت تشخيص الطبيب أن الأمر ليس كذلك. وبحسب ما ورد كانت كارسون تطبق العلاج الموضعي المذكور في 31 تشرين الأول 2020، عندما خرج الجزء السفلي من فتحة أنفها من شفتها العليا فجأة.

وتتذكر كارسون قائلة: "لقد انفصلت فتحة أنفي اليسرى بالكامل وكانت تتدلى هناك بقطعة صغيرة من اللحم... لقد كنت في حالة صدمة وخوف."

وأضافت: "كان مجرى أنفي الأيسر بالكامل وداخل فمي يبدو هكذا أيضًا وشعرت وكأنه مشتعل".

وتُظهر الصور المصاحبة أنف كارسون، وهو أسود ونصف متعفن مثل مرض جلدي في العصور الوسطى.

وكما تبين فيما بعد، تسبب حقن الحشو الفاشل في انسداد الأوعية الدموية، حيث يؤدي السائل المحقون إلى قطع الأكسجين والمواد المغذية عن الجلد. على الرغم من أن حالة كارسون كانت خفيفة بشكل عام، إلا أنها تصاعدت إلى درجة أنها عانت من نخر (موت الأنسجة) من النوع الذي لوحظ في حالات قضمة الصقيع الشديدة.

"أعتقد أن الطبيب كان أخرقًا ومهملًا بشكل خاص في حقنته، ولأنها كانت كمية كبيرة وأوعية دموية كبيرة، فقد تسببت في قدر كبير جدًا من الضرر"، قالت الواشنطنية، التي شعرت بالفزع بشكل خاص عندما كان طبيبها لم يذكر قط الآثار الجانبية المذكورة.

ولم تكن العواقب تجميلية فحسب. كان فم كارسون منتفخًا ومغلقًا بعد الإصابة، مما جعلها غير قادرة على تناول الطعام، مما أدى إلى خسارة 30 رطلاً في 30 يومًا.

وبسبب انزعاجها من فقدان وجهها، ذهبت لرؤية طبيب متخصص في الجراحة الترميمية، حيث تلقت المزيد من الأخبار المثبطة للهمم.

وقالت كارسون: "لقد نزع الضمادات عني وناولني مرآة وقال لي إنها لن تنمو مرة أخرى"، مضيفة أنها فقدت بعد ذلك "الرغبة في الحياة".

ووصفت قائلة: "كنت أعلم أنني لا أستطيع العمل... أعمل كعارضة أزياء ومغنية منذ 30 عامًا ولا يمكنك فعل الكثير من دون وجه كامل."

وأضافت: "لم أتمكن من العودة إلى العمل بدوام كامل لأنني أعاني من مشاكل رهيبة في التنفس ودعم التنفس مع فتحة أنفي المفقودة وممر الأنف المنكمش".

ونظرًا لأن كارسون لم تكن قادرة على تحمل تكاليف الجراحة الترميمية، فقد اضطرت إلى ارتداء فتحة أنف صناعية مزودة بدعامة أنفية حتى تتمكن من التنفس بشكل أفضل.

وبينما لا تزال كارسون "متضررة ومشوهة"، تدعي أن الأنف الزائف - الذي ترتديه الآن لمدة عامين - سمح لها "بالعيش حياة طبيعية".

"لا أعرف كيف كنت سأتمكن من النجاة من كل هذا دون الأطراف الاصطناعية"، قالت المريضة متدفقة، والتي تدخر المال لشراء أنف اصطناعي جديد يناسب وجهها بشكل أفضل.

وفي ظل هذه المحنة، توقفت كارسون عن كل إجراءات البوتوكس والحشو منذ ثلاث سنوات، وهي الآن تتبنى عملية الشيخوخة الطبيعية.

لقد وثقت أيضًا رحلتها الصحية المروعة على تيك توك – حيث تستخدم @disfiguredbeauty – على أمل ثني الآخرين عن ارتكاب نفس الخطأ الذي ارتكبته.
 

@disfiguredbeauty These are the stages of a vascular occlusion, or blocked blood vessel, over a few weeks time. My doctor never warned me there were serious risks and had no idea how to treat it when it happened, so my face burned and melted inside and out in slow motion while I watched helplessly. I don’t have the right words to explain what happened in my brain when I experienced this terrifying trauma, but my life was destroyed along with my face. My practically perfect physical and mental health is gone. I have no choice but to find new ways to make a living and experience happiness and fulfillment. It sure isnt happening as an entertainer anymore. #disfiguredandandsexy #disfigured #prosthetic #prosthesis #prosthetics #botched #scarred #medicalmalpracticesurvivor #vascularocclusion #deformedface #deformity #scarredforlife #botchedfiller #botchedfillers #radiesse #radiessefiller #medicalmalpractice #medicalmalpracticestory #trauma #traumatic #depressionanxiety #survivor ♬ original sound - Krysta Carson

آخر الأخبار

منوعات

يحترق

ويذوب

ويسقط"...

أرادت

وبدلاً

الجزء

السفلي

أنفها!

(فيديو

وصور)!

LBCI التالي
سلوك ذكي وفريد من نوعه للدلافين...هذا ما تم تصويره تحت الماء! (فيديو)
ضربت رأسها بمقلاة حديدية ثم طعنتها 23 مرة... شابة تقتل والدتها بهذه الطريقة والسبب؟
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
فنّ
2023-11-16

"تارك مرتك وزاتتها بالشارع"... زوجة مايز البياع أصغر منه بـ30 عاماً: كيف قدرت تمثّل عليي؟ (فيديو)

LBCI
منوعات
2023-11-08

هل رأيتم يوماً "زوبعة نارية".... هذا الفيديو سيرعبكم! (فيديو)

LBCI
منوعات
2023-10-06

أزالت فتحة التهوئة في جدار منزلها لتنظيفها ثم اكتشفت خلفها "أمرا مرعبا ومحنطا"! (فيديو)

LBCI
امن وقضاء
2023-10-01

ككل عام... طرقات لبنان تغرق مع "كل شتوة" (فيديوهات وصور)

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
14:02

اكتشفت خيانة حبيبها وانفصلت عنه... "استيقظت ووجدته فوقي ممسكا بزجاجة بيرة": ما فعله بها مرعب! (صور)

LBCI
منوعات
12:58

تعرّت في غابة مظلمة والتقطت مجموعة من الصور... شقيقة مايلي سايروس تشعل إنستغرام! (صور)

LBCI
منوعات
12:12

حكمت عليها عائلتها بالاعدام... ابنة الـ18 سنة قُتلت بسبب جريمة شرف: وهذه تهمتها!

LBCI
منوعات
10:06

لاحقها ثم جرها واغتصبها على الرصيف... بعد الانتهاء من جريمته اتصل بالشرطة وما قاله أدهش الجميع! (فيديو)

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
2023-11-27

تعرى بالكامل... في لحظة صادمة: ضيف في ديزني لاند خلع ملابسه أمام الحاضرين وهذا ما حصل معه! (فيديو)

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
06:19

إحباط محاولة تسلل سوريين عبر الحدود بطريقة غير شرعية

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2023-11-27

الجزيرة نقلا عن الحكومة الإسرائيلية: المفاوضات مستمرة بشأن قائمة المحتجزين المتوقع الإفراج عنهم في الدفعة الرابعة

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2023-11-25

دورية تابعة لليونيفيل أصيبت بنيران الجيش الإسرائيلي بالقرب من عيترون في جنوب لبنان

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار دولية
14:02

عضو المكتب السياسي لحماس غازي حمد: لضرورة أن تكون هناك ضمانات إضافية بشأن تحقيق الهدنة

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:02

روح الثقافة تزيّن العاصمة بيروت.. إنه معرض بيروت العربي الدولي للكتاب!

LBCI
أخبار دولية
13:59

نتنياهو يتعهّد "بالقضاء على حماس وبألا تعود غزة إلى ما كانت عليه"

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:53

الـLBCI في بلدتي شبعا وكفرشوبا الحدوديتين.. وقف النار الأهالي جزئياً والعين على إمكانية تمديد الهدنة

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:45

هل ما زال القرار 1701 قائما .. وهل من طروحات لتعديله؟

LBCI
أخبار دولية
13:37

هل تنجح الجهود الاميركية الى جانب قطر ومصر في تحويل الهدنة في قطاع غزة لوقف لاطلاق النار؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:37

في الدفعة الرابعة من التبادل... أصغر أسيرة تعود الى الحرية

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:31

هل اسرائيل جاهزة لتمديد الهدنة؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:25

العالم حاول لجم التغير المناخي في كيوتو ١٩٩٧ وباريس ٢٠١٥ ولم ينجح… فهل تعيد الامارات ٢٠٢٣ الكوكب الى السكة السليمة؟

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
منوعات
16:32

ضربت رأسها بمقلاة حديدية ثم طعنتها 23 مرة... شابة تقتل والدتها بهذه الطريقة والسبب؟

LBCI
خبر عاجل
17:46

"الجزيرة": السلطات الاسرائيلية تفرج عن الأسيرة الطفلة نفوذ حماد والأسير دجانة عطون

LBCI
خبر عاجل
07:25

أ.ف.ب. نقلا عن مصدر مطلع: مديرا الاستخبارات الإسرائيلية والأميركية في الدوحة لبحث "المرحلة المقبلة" من اتفاق الهدنة في غزة

LBCI
فنّ
04:46

وفاة فنان عربي شاب برفقة عازف في حادث سير مروّع... اليكم التفاصيل

LBCI
خبر عاجل
05:32

المتحدث بإسم الخارجية القطرية: لدينا تأكيد بإمكانية الإفراج عن 20 رهينة في غزة خلال يومين

LBCI
خبر عاجل
12:56

أكسيوس عن مسؤول إسرائيلي: إسرائيل مستعدة لتمديد الهدنة 9 أيام إذا أطلقت حماس 10 رهائن كل يوم

LBCI
خبر عاجل
11:23

الرياض تحسم سباق استضافة إكسبو 2030 بـ 119 صوتا

LBCI
منوعات
16:12

فرّ مع تلميذته القاصر إلى فرنسا فواجه هذا المصير... وبعد سنوات عاد بحلّة جديدة: إليكم قصة أستاذ الموسيقى! (صور)

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More