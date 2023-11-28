"رأيت وجهي يحترق ويذوب ويسقط"... أرادت أن تبدو أصغر سناً وبدلاً من ذلك سقط الجزء السفلي من فتحة أنفها! (فيديو وصور)!

@disfiguredbeauty These are the stages of a vascular occlusion, or blocked blood vessel, over a few weeks time. My doctor never warned me there were serious risks and had no idea how to treat it when it happened, so my face burned and melted inside and out in slow motion while I watched helplessly. I don’t have the right words to explain what happened in my brain when I experienced this terrifying trauma, but my life was destroyed along with my face. My practically perfect physical and mental health is gone. I have no choice but to find new ways to make a living and experience happiness and fulfillment. It sure isnt happening as an entertainer anymore. #disfiguredandandsexy #disfigured #prosthetic #prosthesis #prosthetics #botched #scarred #medicalmalpracticesurvivor #vascularocclusion #deformedface #deformity #scarredforlife #botchedfiller #botchedfillers #radiesse #radiessefiller #medicalmalpractice #medicalmalpracticestory #trauma #traumatic #depressionanxiety #survivor ♬ original sound - Krysta Carson