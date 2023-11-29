الأخبار
مطاردة الشرطة لطفل يقود شاحنة مسروقة...وهذا ما تسبب به! (فيديو)

منوعات
2023-11-29 | 04:34
مشاهدات عالية
مطاردة الشرطة لطفل يقود شاحنة مسروقة...وهذا ما تسبب به! (فيديو)
2min
مطاردة الشرطة لطفل يقود شاحنة مسروقة...وهذا ما تسبب به! (فيديو)

مطاردة الشرطة لطفل يقود شاحنة مسروقة...وهذا ما تسبب به! (فيديو)

استنفرت عناصر الشرطة الأميركية بعد أن سرق ابن الـ 12 عاماً شاحنة، وقادها لأكثر من ساعة، مسبباً خسائر مادية كبيرة.

ويُذكر أن الشاحنة المجهزة برافعة شوكية، التي يصل وزنها إلى نحو 15 طنا، سُرقت مساء السبت من خارج مدرسة في آن أربور بولاية ميشيغان، من خلال مفتاح عثر عليه الصبي في خزانة.

ولاحقت الشرطة الشاحنة بعدما لاحظت أن السائق لم يشغل المصابيح الأمامية، وكان يسير بسرعة لا تتجاوز 30 كيلومترا في الساعة.

لكن الصبي لم يتوقف عن القيادة، وظل هارباً لأكثر من ساعة، وصدم نحو 10 سيارات، ولكن لم تحصل أي إصابات بشرية.

واعتقلت الشرطة الصبي بعد المطاردة، وتم اقتياده إلى مركز احتجاز الأحداث.
 
 

آخر الأخبار

منوعات

شاحنة

مسروقة

طفل

Learn More