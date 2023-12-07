أخبار
كنيسة "الميلاد" في بيت لحم استبدلت شجرة عيد الميلاد بمجسم لرضيع وسط الأنقاض (صور وفيديو)

منوعات
2023-12-07 | 07:02
مشاهدات عالية
كنيسة &quot;الميلاد&quot; في بيت لحم استبدلت شجرة عيد الميلاد بمجسم لرضيع وسط الأنقاض (صور وفيديو)
2min
كنيسة "الميلاد" في بيت لحم استبدلت شجرة عيد الميلاد بمجسم لرضيع وسط الأنقاض (صور وفيديو)

كنيسة "الميلاد" في بيت لحم استبدلت شجرة عيد الميلاد بمجسم لرضيع وسط الأنقاض (صور وفيديو)

استخدمت كنيسة في مدينة بيت لحم بالضفة الغربية، زينة مختلفة هذا العام لعيد الميلاد، وهي الأنقاض بدلاً من الشجرة، استنكاراً للهجمات الإسرائيلية على غزة.

وامتنعت كنائس فلسطين في بيت لحم ورام اللّه هذه السنة عن الأنشطة الاحتفالية، واقتصرت على الصلوات والطقوس الدينية، تضامناً مع غزة. 

وقال قس كنيسة "الميلاد" الإنجيلية اللوثرية التاريخية في بيت لحم، منذر إسحاق: "بينما تُرتكب الإبادة الجماعية ضد شعبنا في غزة، لا يمكننا الاحتفال بميلاد يسوع المسيح هذا العام بأي شكل من الأشكال. ولا نشعر بالرغبة في الاحتفال".

ولذلك، اختارت الكنيسة زخرفة مصنوعة من الأنقاض ترمز إلى الدمار في غزة، بدلاً من تزيين شجرة عيد الميلاد.

وتضمنت الزخرفة كومة مكونة من قطع خرسانية حول غصن زيتون، وفي وسط هذه الكومة تم وضع لعبة على هيئة طفل، لاستحضار مشهد طفل رضيع عالق تحت الأنقاض. وحول هذا الحطام تم ترتيب أغصان الأشجار المكسورة والأيقونات المختلفة والشموع.

وتم لف دمية الطفل الموضوعة بين الحطام والركام بالكوفية الفلسطينية التقليدية، وهي التي ترمز إلى الهوية الفلسطينية والتاريخ والنضال. 

وقال إسحاق إن "الرسالة من عرض زخارف الحطام بدلاً من زينة عيد الميلاد في الكنيسة هي للقول إن اللّه معنا في هذا الألم، فالمسيح وُلد متضامناً مع المظلومين".

وأضاف: "نحن نتعرض لحرب إبادة جماعية تستهدف جميع الفلسطينيين. وللأسف، عندما نفكر في ولادة الطفل المسيح، نفكر في الأطفال الذين قُتلوا بوحشية في غزة".
 
 

