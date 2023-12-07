كنيسة "الميلاد" في بيت لحم استبدلت شجرة عيد الميلاد بمجسم لرضيع وسط الأنقاض (صور وفيديو)

This year, instead of decorating a Christmas tree, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bethlehem installed a nativity scene in the form of a baby in the middle of a pile of rubble and debris, symbolizing the Israeli bombing in the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/Xt2RMUrUKp
— PalestineS Monitor (@PalestinMonitor) December 4, 2023
This year, instead of decorating a Christmas tree, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bethlehem installed a nativity scene in the form of a baby in the middle of a pile of rubble and debris, symbolizing the Israeli bombing in the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/Xt2RMUrUKp
Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bethlehem cancels Christmas celebrations as Israel-Gaza war rages pic.twitter.com/hA5TShiJqr
— The National (@TheNationalNews) December 5, 2023
Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bethlehem cancels Christmas celebrations as Israel-Gaza war rages pic.twitter.com/hA5TShiJqr